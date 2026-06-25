Caught between two forces: Gold’s impossible macro moment

Market analysis written by Quoc Dat Tong, Senior Financial Markets Strategist at Exness.

Gold started 2026 with a move that would have looked implausible a year ago. The metal surged to a record high near 5,600 USD per ounce in January, then gave back roughly 15% of those gains by late March, settling into a tight range at around 4,500 USD.



Investors on either side of the trade were left wondering whether this was the beginning of a sustained retreat or a correction within a structural bull cycle. The honest answer is that neither outcome is obvious right now. However, it is worth noting that gold is not directionless; it is suspended.



Two macro forces are pulling on the metal with roughly equal strength. The Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer posture is bearing down from above, while stubborn inflation and relentless central bank accumulation are holding a floor beneath it.



Neither force has blinked. The result is a market that refuses to trend cleanly in either direction, producing sharp reversals that frustrate both bulls and bears trying to trade the momentum.



Force one: The Fed’s grip

The Fed’s current posture is one of the most powerful headwinds gold has faced in this bull cycle. Before the latest round of geopolitical escalation in the Middle East and the energy-market instability, markets had priced in two rate cuts for 2026.



By late March, that consensus had collapsed entirely, with CME FedWatch data showing less than a 10% probability of any easing, and some contracts beginning to price in year-end hikes. That is a dramatic swing, and gold felt it immediately.



The transmission mechanism is direct and well-understood. Gold pays no interest or dividend, so when safer investments like US Treasury bonds start offering better returns, holding gold becomes harder to justify. As bond yields rise, the gap between “earning something” and “earning nothing” widens, and gold sits firmly on the wrong side of that gap.



With US 10-year Treasury yields at 3.9%–4.6% over the 52-week range, and the US Dollar Index (DXY) approaching the psychological 100 level, the environment for a non-yielding commodity is difficult.

Capital that might otherwise rotate into gold is finding a viable home in fixed income, and the TIPS market, which prices real inflation-adjusted yields, now serves as gold’s most immediate competition.



What makes the Fed’s grip particularly consequential is the uncertainty around leadership. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s term ends in May 2026, and the policy preferences of his successor remain unclear.



Markets absorb that kind of ambiguity by bidding up the dollar, which adds another layer of pressure on gold’s near-term prospects.



Force two: Inflation that won’t fully cool

The counter-argument is equally compelling. The OECD has revised its US inflation forecast upward to 4.2%, nearly double the Fed’s own 2.7% target. Inflation at that level is actively eroding real purchasing power, and gold’s fundamental case as a store of value does not weaken in that environment. It strengthens.



Central bank demand provides the structural floor that short-term price data alone cannot guarantee.



Global central banks purchased roughly 190 tonnes of gold per quarter in recent periods, continuing a multi-year accumulation trend driven by de-dollarization concerns, rising reserve diversification efforts, and broader geopolitical uncertainty around sovereign assets.



Every significant dip in gold tends to attract this type of institutional buying, which limits the depth and duration of corrections even when the macro picture is unfavorable.



Global M2 supply adds another dimension. With the broad money supply at record highs and credit expansion continuing in China, the fiat currency denominator is growing while the supply of gold remains mathematically fixed.



That dynamic does not disappear because the Fed is holding short rates steady. Instead, it accumulates quietly and tends to release all at once when combined with a weaker US dollar.



The geopolitical power play

Geopolitical risk is doing something counterintuitive in the current market. Traditionally, periods of geopolitical instability push capital toward gold as a defensive store of value. More recently, however, geopolitical tensions have often strengthened the US dollar first, particularly when inflation expectations and energy-market volatility rise alongside uncertainty.

This creates a more complicated environment for gold. The same macro shock that increases demand for defensive assets can also reinforce expectations that interest rates will remain elevated for longer. In these moments, gold competes with a stronger dollar and higher real yields.



This is a pattern worth studying carefully. Geopolitical risk can send gold soaring in a matter of hours, but when the threat fails to escalate into a sustained structural shock, the premium evaporates just as quickly.



Traders who positioned themselves on the January surge and held through the 15% correction experienced that dynamic firsthand, reflecting how geopolitical risk creates volatility, but not a clear indication of market direction.



What breaks the deadlock, and in which direction

Three scenarios are worth mapping clearly. A genuine Fed pivot, whether driven by deteriorating labor market data or a more dovish incoming chair, would be the most powerful single catalyst for gold.



Lower real yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding the metal directly, while a weaker dollar raises its price in local currency terms for global buyers.



That dual tailwind drove much of gold’s extraordinary 55% climb through 2025, and a return of those conditions would push institutional forecasts toward the upper end of the current range, where J.P. Morgan now targets 6,300 USD per ounce by year-end.



A fresh inflation surge is paradoxically less clear for gold in the near term. If inflation forces the Fed to hike rather than hold, real yields could rise further before the store-of-value argument overwhelms the opportunity cost pressure.



Gold would likely sell off initially before recovering as the erosion of purchasing power becomes undeniable even to the most skeptical allocators.



A structural dollar decline, separate from Fed policy, is the third and possibly most overlooked scenario.

Record US debt levels, combined with the growing government share of total global sectoral debt, create conditions that gradually erode confidence in the dollar, providing a steady tailwind for gold without requiring a single dramatic catalyst.



Right now, gold is not a directional trade; it is a framework trade. The suspended price action reflects two forces of near-equal magnitude, and the market will trend cleanly only when one decisively outweighs the other. The mistake most traders make is forcing a direction onto a market that is clearly telling them the direction is not yet available.



When macro insights meet market execution

When gold is trapped between competing macro forces, the challenge for traders is not only identifying which side of the argument is stronger. It is also managing the conditions in which that view is expressed. Real yields, dollar strength, inflation data, and geopolitical shocks can all shift quickly, creating markets where direction, volatility, and execution quality all matter at once.

In this type of environment, the trading setup becomes part of the broader risk picture. Spreads, slippage, and fill consistency can influence whether a market view translates into a trade as intended, especially around macro releases or sudden cross-asset repricing. For traders using Exness, this is where infrastructure becomes relevant: not as a replacement for analysis, but as part of the conditions that help traders act with discipline when markets are moving quickly.

Author opinion

When macro forces are this finely balanced, the challenge is not only deciding whether gold should move higher or lower. It is managing the conditions around the trade. A trader may correctly identify the importance of real yields, dollar strength, or central bank demand, but still see part of that edge reduced if spreads, slippage, or execution quality deteriorate during the move.

That is why infrastructure is important. In volatile environments, execution is not simply about speed. It is about whether orders are filled with enough consistency and control for a strategy to remain usable. For Exness traders, this matters because active markets demand more than the correct macro view. They also require trading conditions that allow that view to be acted on with discipline when price action is moving quickly.