CBD For Cats: Benefits, Uses, And Everything You Need To Know

Many people now consider CBD as an alternative treatment for several health issues. In addition, research backs cannabidiol as being positively impactful as a natural treatment. CBD is beneficial for man. Today, CBD formulations help deal with pain, anxiety disorders, inflammations, etc. However, it doesn’t stop there, as CBD is also useful for pet care.

Although there is little research on how CBD affects pets, there have been discussions about its use. This article discusses CBD for cats and explores its benefits, uses, and more. Read on!

Does CBD For Cats Work?

Before answering the question about CBD’s efficacy for cats, it’s important to understand how CBD works. Animals, like humans, have an endocannabinoid system, which is essential in keeping living things healthy.

An animal’s body produces endocannabinoids, similar to the cannabinoids present in cannabis. Endocannabinoids circulate throughout the bloodstream, attaching themselves to the body’s cells.

Then, they deliver instructions, telling the body what is happening and the responses to give. Thus, endocannabinoids affect almost every process in the body.

CBD works like these endocannabinoids. When endocannabinoids within the body are not performing optimally due to stress or other factors, CBD can assist in ensuring everything is balanced.

Since cats have an endocannabinoid system, CBD will likely help them deal with stress, anxiety, pain, and inflammation, just like research shows it helps humans. There are multiple stories about how CBD helped unbeatable cats become calm and reports of how it helped to alleviate felines’ muscle pain.

However, there is no certainty that CBD can help cats. There is research that CBD is as safe for cats as it is for dogs , though pups absorb and eliminate it differently than felines do.

The Benefits Of CBD For Cats

Here are some of the uses of CBD for cats you need to know:

CBD Helps Cats Co-exist Peacefully

When a cat is new to a home with other felines, it is common for them to have frictions initially. One way of dealing with this is by following a multi-step process of introducing the new cat. However, CBD helps to smoothen the transition.

If you give the new cat and resident cat CBD, it will make them calmer until they develop a mutually positive relationship with each other. CBD also helps cats and dogs to coexist peacefully.

CBD Helps To Reduce Stress In Cats

Cats usually bond to their environment and get stressed when they have to travel or visit the veterinarian. However, you can use CBD in such situations to ease the stress your cat feels.

CBD calms the cat, ensuring such trips or visits are more manageable and less stressful. It is advisable to give the cat CBD for about thirty minutes before traveling or visiting the veterinarian.

CBD Helps Cats To Cope With Pain And Anxiety

Felines are known for sometimes having anxiety that is hard to understand or deal with. Also, you may find it hard to help them deal with any pain they feel. CBD can help cats find relief from the pain associated with old age or chronic conditions.

CBD Can Help Cats With Seizures

It is so discomforting to watch a cat having seizures. If you have a cat with seizures, go to the veterinarian and find out the cause. Also, ask if you can administer CBD to the cat to reduce the frequency of attacks.

It is not yet certified that one can offer CBD to cats with seizures, and there is not much research on the subject. However, the National Institute of Health published a CBD research that demonstrated that cannabidiol could be effective as a therapeutic anti-convulsant as it reduced epileptic seizures in rodents.

Other conditions CBD for cats can help in dealing with include:

Inflammation

Epilepsy

Arthritis

Urinary tract

Inflammatory bowel disease

Overall wellness

How To Choose The Best CBD For Cats Products

Before choosing CBD for cats products, ensure the following:

The product is of high quality

It meets your cat’s needs

The CBD for cat product you buy should contain information about the amount of CBD it has. It should also be free of pesticides, heavy metals, and other harmful compounds. In addition, it should be scientifically tested.

Also, ensure the CBD for cat product you buy is one your cat prefers. For example, if your cat likes treats, get CBD treats for cats that appeal to its taste and have appropriate doses.

You also need to consider which is best for your cat Isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum CBD. Again, it is best to consult with the veterinarian to determine the best option.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some commonly asked questions about CBD for cats:

Is CBD For Cats Legal?

CBD is not a controlled substance, so it is legal. However, ensure you check the regulations concerning the substance in your state before purchasing it. Also, discuss with your veterinarian if the treatment is suitable for your cat.

Can I Give My Cat CBD When It Is On Medications?

CBD rarely has contraindications. However, check with a veterinary doctor before giving your cat CBD in conjunction with prescription medications.

What Differentiates Isolate, Full-Spectrum, And Broad-Spectrum CBD?

Full-Spectrum CBD contains 0.3% THC, terpenes, flavonoids, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Essentially, it contains everything in a hemp plant. However, broad-spectrum CBD contains everything full-spectrum CBD has except THC, while CBD isolate is a pure form of CBD without additives.

Conclusion

This article discussed everything you need to know about CBD for cats. CBD has multiple benefits for your cat but ensures you consult with a veterinary doctor before administering it to your feline.