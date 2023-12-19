Champika Ranawaka’s Journey To Presidency: Forging His Own Path

By Sankalpa Marasinghe –

Dr. Maurice Hilleman, a microbiologist, quietly developed over 40 vaccines, including those for measles, mumps, and rubella. His dedication and competence saved countless lives, yet his name remained largely unknown to the public. It was only in recent years that the world began to recognize Hilleman’s extraordinary contributions to global public health, highlighting the often-overlooked heroes working behind the scenes.

Much like the unheralded genius of Dr. Maurice Hilleman, whose groundbreaking contributions to clinical medicine went tragically unnoticed in his time, there exists a contemporary figure among us. This modern-day champion quietly renders invaluable service to both society and the nation, operating in the shadows of obscurity despite the profound benefits brought to us by his selfless endeavors.

In the history of Sri Lanka, no politician has successfully secured candidacy for the head of state solely by demonstrating their ability, efficiency, and accuracy of work, along with inspirational leadership in the face of significant challenges, particularly as an opposition figure without executive power. The possession of ruling power and administrative capacity is deemed essential to illustrate a politician’s leadership prowess and capability when elected to govern.

An exception to this norm can be observed in the case of Ranasinghe Premadasa, who notably exhibited his adeptness in planning, managing, and executing large-scale projects such as Udagama and Gamudawa. Ironically, his son is now a contender similar to Champika for the presidential candidacy. Distinct from Sajith Premadasa and reminiscent of his father, Ranasinghe Premadasa, Champika faces the challenging task of diverging from conventional paths to emerge as a leader of the nation not originating from the political elite.

Champika Ranawaka‘s journey to aspiring for the position of head of state differs significantly from that of typical politicians. Despite his noteworthy tenures in various ministries spanning consecutive governments, his accomplishments have been overshadowed by artfully crafted allegations infused with falsehoods and malicious slander, resulting in a dent in his public acceptance. Ironically, the substantial contributions he made across different ministries remain largely unknown to the general public. Even those who currently benefit from the legislations, infrastructure projects, and strategic planning he initiated during his ministerial roles fail to recognize him as the architect of their present advantages.

Several factors contribute to this unfortunate scenario, wherein a dedicated public servant struggles to receive the acknowledgment he deserves. One prominent factor is he does not hail from a family entrenched in the societal echelons of the country’s elite. Furthermore, his unwavering commitment to honesty and a zero-tolerance policy for corruption has left him isolated in high society circles, particularly among influential media figures.

In essence, Champika Ranawaka’s path is distinctive, marked by a commitment to serve his country and fulfill his political responsibilities to those who entrusted him with their votes. However, the challenges he faces, fueled by baseless accusations and societal biases, hinder the recognition of his substantial contributions to the nation’s development.

In the aforementioned context, a pivotal sequence of events unfolds, offering a crucial platform for the manifestation of the individual’s capabilities and efficiency. Designated as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Ways and Means—an entity akin to the Committee of Ways and Means in the U.S. Senate—this appointment not only afforded him the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s economic recovery but also served as a stage to showcase his adeptness in revitalizing institutions and state organizations. The overarching objective was to enhance service efficiency and augment government revenue.

Remarkably, within the initial nine months of operation, the three departments falling under the purview of the committee witnessed a remarkable surge, collecting over 500 billion rupees—an impressive addition to the preceding years’ revenues. It is imperative to note that the Parliamentary committee operates strictly within the realm of oversight, devoid of executive powers to issue administrative directives. Its primary role is to provide guidance and propose “ways and means” to the relevant departments.

The Department of Inland Revenue

Serving as the primary entity entrusted with the critical task of government revenue collection, the IRD stands as a linchpin for the fiscal well-being of the state. However, hampered by an inability to manage government expenditures, its failure to generate income, particularly through taxation, exacerbates the government’s financial challenges. In the initial months, the committee directed efforts towards meticulous calculation and assessment of outstanding amounts owed by taxpayers. The focus was also on clearing amounts devoid of legal or technical obstacles, revealing a staggering outstanding sum of over Rupees 900 billion, with a readily collectible amount of Rupees 173 billion.

Beyond these calculations, the committee scrutinized taxpayer inventories and the computerized Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS), responsible for overseeing taxpayers nationwide. Uncovering deficiencies in human resources and a lack of skilled professionals emerged as significant impediments to the tax collection mechanism meeting expectations. The committee expressed profound concern about the calculated time required to input all eligible Sri Lankans into the RAMIS system, casting doubt on the feasibility of expanding the tax net and enhancing revenue.

Noteworthy is the revelation that recent increases in taxes have imposed an additional burden of Rs 100,000 on each taxpayer. Coupled with economic downturn impacts, each person incurs an additional loss of Rs 10,000. The proposed tax hike in the 2024 budget is set to add an extra Rs 30,000 per person the following year. However, the Ways and Means Committee discerned that by enhancing efficiency in the tax collection mechanism and recovering defaulting “collectable” tax amounts, this additional financial burden can be avoided. Furthermore, the committee proposed digitalizing the entire revenue sector, incorporating Blockchain technology, with the potential to improve the Inland Revenue Department’s income by 45%.

The Sri Lanka Customs Department

Turning to the Sri Lanka Customs department, a pivotal contributor to direct government revenue, its role in collecting customs taxes and preventing contraband entry into the country is substantial. An exhaustive inquiry into customs operations at international airports and ports unveiled deficiencies in scanning equipment, rendering them inadequate for detecting undeclared goods without prior information. The success rate in preventing such imports relies heavily on advanced intelligence.

The committee was astonished to discover that, historically, the maximum duty on imports at ports was not consistently imposed, and the taxation percentage was arbitrarily determined. In response, the committee instructed authorities to raise the duty from 0% to 100%, resulting in a 100% increase in customs income over the last three months. Additionally, the committee found that the mandated 300% maximum customs duty for gold and other similar imported items to Sri Lanka was not enforced. Directives were issued for the imposition of this 300% customs duty from January 1, 2024

The Excise Department of Sri Lanka

The Excise Department of Sri Lanka, constituting a pivotal cornerstone of government revenue, holds a significant position among the various sources contributing to the state’s financial well-being. Despite its crucial role, the department has often been overlooked, and suspicions of corruption and fraud have lingered in the atmosphere. A prevailing belief asserts that many liquor producers engage in tax evasion by underreporting their true production and sales figures. Delving into this matter through an exhaustive inquiry unveiled a startling revelation: the government-mandated stickers, intended to be affixed to liquor bottles, were not being applied to every bottle.

A notable breakthrough occurred when a volunteer stepped forward, aiding the committee in uncovering a substantial scheme involving forged stickers. Astonishingly, at certain production facilities, these counterfeit stickers adorned more than 90% of the bottles. Directives issued to the department facilitated a targeted raid on the identified location, revealing a sizable stockpile of liquor bottles bearing fraudulent stickers. This discovery prompted numerous producers to promptly align themselves with regulatory requirements and settle their outstanding taxes within a specified timeframe.

The impact of this intervention on the Excise Department’s revenue was nothing short of remarkable, achieving a record high that surpassed Rs 300 million. This newfound initiative not only exposed and addressed longstanding issues of tax evasion but also served as a catalyst for improved compliance and financial integrity within the crucial sector of the Sri Lankan economy.

Indeed, it is truly remarkable that an individual spearheading a parliamentary committee, devoid of executive powers and operating with merely two staff members, could accomplish such a monumental task in a mere nine months. Notably, the committee functioned without the luxury of an official office, and its members received no perks or remuneration for their dedicated service. Unlike other parliamentary committees benefiting from financial support through the UNDP and NDI, the Ways and Means Committee was regrettably overlooked in this regard. Furthermore, unlike committees such as COPE and COPA, there was no assistance from the Auditor General’s Department.

The absence of external support notwithstanding, the committee, under the visionary leadership of Patali Champika Ranawaka, managed to achieve an unprecedented increase in revenue within this relatively brief timeframe. This accomplishment underscores not only the remarkable skill and ability of the committee but also the dedication and visionary leadership exhibited by Ranawaka.

Curiously, despite the magnitude of this achievement, it has failed to capture the attention and spotlight in mainstream media. It appears that the general public remains more captivated by the rhetoric and anecdotal narratives presented in political rallies, rather than being drawn to the tangible evidence of real accomplishments, capacity, and foresight demonstrated by the committee under Ranawaka’s leadership. This discrepancy highlights a broader trend where substantive achievements and the demonstration of genuine capability are overshadowed by more sensationalized narratives in public discourse

This leads us back to the central theme of this article—the unique trajectory of Patali Champika Ranawak. Devoid of any prestigious lineage or political dynasty to bolster his ascent, RanawakA has ascended from an unassuming background into the political pinnacle. What sets him apart is not a familial legacy but rather an arsenal of sheer skill, knowledge, and the experience acquired while navigating the intricate landscape of state bureaucracy. His journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to realizing targeted objectives in the best interest of the general public.

However, Ranawaka’s communication with the broader public has, thus far, not adequately portrayed his hard work or positioned him as a populist leader. Despite his substantial accomplishments and dedication, there remains a gap between the recognition he deserves and the public perception shaped by his communication strategy. It underscores the challenge of translating tangible achievements and bureaucratic acumen into a populist appeal that resonates effectively with a wider audience.