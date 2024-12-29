“Clean Sri Lanka” Program, A Timely Initiative For Ocean Sustainability

By Ayesh Indranath Ranawaka –

The recently launched “Clean Sri Lanka” Program under the leadership of the President has generated significant attention. As someone deeply engaged in ocean sustainability efforts for nearly a decade, I commend this initiative as both timely and impactful. It represents an essential step toward fostering sustainable practices for a healthier ocean.

For the past eight years, we have demonstrated practical methods for creating and maintaining a sustainable ocean environment. However, a pressing issue that must be addressed is the prevention of plastic waste from entering our oceans. One effective solution we identified is the installation of “trash traps” to intercept plastic waste carried by water streams into the sea.

Collaborating with local governments, we have worked to install trash traps in tributaries flowing into major rivers. While this approach shows promise, it requires substantial financial investment. Considering the high costs involved, it is essential to explore alternative solutions, such as securing international funding and support.

We have already applied for assistance from a Canadian fund to implement trash traps. However, the issue of oceanic plastic waste cannot be resolved with trash traps alone. Specialized vessels designed to collect waste directly from the ocean are also necessary. We possess the technical expertise and have developed all the required designs to manufacture such vessels locally.

Unfortunately, as a non-profit Company, we lack the financial resources to move forward with production.

Previously, we sought assistance from a French organization called “Sea Cleaners”, which expressed willingness to provide a vessel. However, the lack of interest from relevant Sri Lankan authorities hindered the process. This missed opportunity underscores the need for stronger governmental and institutional support.

Notably, the 30×30 Agreement—a global initiative to protect 30% of the planet’s oceans by 2030—has a fund of $5 billion. Accessing such resources would enable us to address critical ocean sustainability challenges effectively. With proper management and collaboration, Sri Lanka can tap into these funds to implement meaningful projects.

I propose that such initiatives be spearheaded by a dedicated 18-member unit capable of driving innovative solutions for ocean sustainability. By harnessing international support and fostering local collaboration, we can create a lasting impact on Sri Lanka’s marine ecosystem, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable future for generations to come.

The Clean Sri Lanka Program represents a pivotal opportunity to address pressing environmental challenges. With strategic planning, international partnerships, and government support, we can achieve significant milestones in ocean sustainability. Let us work together to turn these possibilities into reality.