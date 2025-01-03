“Clean Sri Lanka” Program Is The Lifeblood Of The Nation

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

‘The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved’ ~ Richard Rogers

The “Clean Sri Lanka” program was launched on the 1st of January 2025 by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD). According to the policy statement of AKD/NPP, there are priorities to focus on, and some cancers that need urgent elimination if “A Thriving Nation A Beautiful Life” is to be achieved. Given the above, there are four (4) primary goals of the Clean Sri Lanka program (i) eradication of rural poverty, (ii) environmental cleanup, (iii) building a digital economy and (iv) ensuring good governance to be achieved. These four (4) goals alone are not sufficient for transformative change for a new political culture, unless elimination of cancerous elements, namely (i) frauds (ii) corruption (iii) rackets (iv) bribery (v) waste (vi) misuse and mismanagement of resources and finally ensuring national security. In short, all of the above is meant to implement some aspects of the policy statement of the AKD/NPP government. This paper aims to present an analysis of the above to make the program part and parcel of today’s lives of the people and the country.

An Array of Degradations in the Context of Clean Sri Lanka

At the time of independence in 1948, Sri Lanka was only second to Japan in economic development and ahead of South Korea in per capita income in 1960. However, later on, Sri Lanka slipped behind most Asian countries and became a poor country. It is not intended to write about the nature and extent of the poorness in Sri Lanka, as I provided analytical information about the poorness in my previous articles with Colombo Telegraph. In short, all can remember how Sri Lanka became bankrupt in 2022 due to gradual degradation on various fronts, and how people and country suffered accordingly. First, it was political degradation, followed by economic degradation. Green (UNP) and Blue (SLFP/SLPP), or elite or Wallawa politicians ruled the country from time to time since 1948. When they came to power with the help of the people, political parties and elite politicians treated Sri Lanka as their property, not as only caretakers for 5 years or so. The above low-quality mentality of politicians and political parties paved the way for the exploitation of the country’s power and resources for asset accumulation as far as possible for themselves, their families, and cronies. As a result, the gap between the rich and the poor widened (this led to political violence), marking a rural and urban divide; some were marginalized, many became destitute, while the debt burden of the country skyrocketed, and hence bankruptcy in 2022. Behind all of the above was perpetuating the above mentioned 6 (six) cancerous elements that ruined the country. Along with the political and economic degradation, it was the degradation of the law and order. It is simply when some powerful individuals and groups are not obeying the laws of a country, and hence, crime is not being controlled and punished in a transparent and accountable manner. Accordingly, justice is not fair for all. Politicians and the elite can buy the law, or they always hide behind laws; hence, many people feel uncomfortable with laws. There is mounting evidence in Sri Lanka that law enforcement authorities are corrupt and involved with bribes and rackets. In short, along with degradation on political and economic fronts, law and order are neglected, as the authorities are always focused on and treated based on status, positions, and richness of individuals, the norm in Sri Lanka.

Social degradation, or social problems, is the process of destroying a society, state, and individuals. Accordingly, some elements of social degradation include inequality and instability, absence or lack of access to basic needs (I.e., food, shelter, medicine e and education), uncontrolled urbanization, and loss of ecological balance such as destroying natural habitat of wife life, farming policies and methods negatively impact the social and environmental life support systems. Top of the above is the absence of respect and honor for the lives of others, perpetuating selfishness and greediness. Closely related to the above is environmental degradation, which is the process of the environment deteriorating through the depletion of resources, destruction of ecosystems, and pollution. Some examples of environmental degradation include deforestation, which can disrupt the water cycle, contribute to climate change, and lead to soil erosion; climate change can cause rising temperatures, sea level rise, drought, flooding, and more. Climate change can also cause soil erosion, which can lead to desertification. Air pollution can lead to global warming and greenhouse gas emissions, while Water pollution can include sacrificing stability, social relationships, health, and sometimes survival. In short, political, economic, social, and environmental degradations affect each other, causing source and effect results, leading to degraded county and people at the end of 76 years since independence. Finally, it is degradation of good governance. Good governance ensures public institutions and organizations are run in a way that is accountable, transparent, and free of corruption. Degradation of the above ruined the public life in numerous ways, but none was responsible, a tragedy. AKD/NPP government is in power and control to stop the four (4) degradations and other related elements under the banner of Clean Sri Lanka program.

Prerequisites for Clean Sri Lanka to be successful endevour

A broader sense, “Clean Sri Lanka”, is a huge undertaking, from head to feet. It is a national undertaking from North to South and East to West, embracing all communities and societies, and united effort of both public and private sectors. Given the above, it has the political will and commitment at the top, the greatest asset. Having 159 parliamentary seats out of 225, parliament is clear and supportive for the purpose, which is profound. During the inaugural meeting of Clean Sri Lanka program, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) emphasized on the fact that the Clean Sri Lanka program will cover every sector of the country so that it is aimed at rebuilding a fractured nation in numerous ways, the purpose is crystal clear.



Next, given the massiveness of the program, namely, (i) eradication of rural poverty, (ii) environmental clean up, and )iii) building a digital economy and (iv) good governance need other elements such as a clear project implementation plan, a resource plan (finance & material etc.), monitoring and evaluation /review plan with indicators, and finally reporting plan about the success/failure or outcomes. Among the program activities, there is a need for a program buy-in mechanism from government officials from Grama Niladarti, permanent secretaries, and public and private sector support, participation and contribution. This program is not about politics at all; it is the lifeblood

of the people and the nation, having a clear understanding of the country’s current predicament, the 76-year curse since 1948. In other words, as the wrong politics was played since 1948, the AKD/NPP government is in power to drive the country for a beautiful life for all that was deprived since 1948. Given the above, education and advocacy need to be conducted in a systematic and orderly manner for all stakeholders, including children from kindergarten to schools, and higher education instructions, on the basis of the numerous degradations indicated above.

Among the four (4) goals mentioned above, care for the environment and its protection are an unknown subject of many that can be seen in all public places in the country, unbelievable filthiness. It says cleanliness is next to godliness, but it is absent everywhere. It must be a habit to develop from birth, the foundation of quality life. It needs understanding, knowledge and education, starting from home, going to schools, going to all public places, and involved response, behavior, and conduct of individuals and organizations. The concept of sustainable use of resources or resume sustainability must be taught to all, as resource exploitation is the norm. Also, there is a great need for change in perception and attitude in many economic, social and cultural spheres. In Sri Lanka, politics is a source of employment, earning money, and accumulating assets, which is a wrong perception. However, NPP political leadership and its associates have already set examples in numerous ways concerning privileges, status, and conducting a simple life on par with the rest of the people in the country. Petiole’s attitude regarding law enforcement authorities has changed, as the authoririties are free to working independently without political influence, almost a new experience towards in changing attitude. Law breakers are not protested by politicians or any other influences, which is the right direction. The public can complain to authorities without being feared and becoming victims. Finally, Clean Sri Lanka needs systematic organization and skillful management, without properly organized, it cannot be managed to generate the expected outcome. All of the above are essential for the program’s success in the right direction.

Six (6) cancerous elements in the context of Clean Sri Lanka Program

Clean Sri Lanka is the beginning of a transformative change towards a new political culture. Given the above, the program seeks to go beyond the stated 4 goals and essentially includes elimination of 6 (six) cancerous elements mentioned above, (i) frauds, (ii) corruption, (iii) rackets, (iv) bribery, (v) waste, (vi) and misuse and mismanagement of resources. Along with my numerous articles (e.g. The Meaning of Rata Anurata) with the Colombo Telegraph, I vividly analyzed the above with examples. Accordingly, I concluded that in the absence of six cancerous elements, Sri Lanka possesses plenty of resources to provide a better life for all on par with developed countries, which is still valid, and hence, Clean Sri Lanka program can make it a reality. Except for a few, political leaders and their associates of the previous governments since 1948 were brutally corrupt; impunity has been the norm for them, a tragedy. Eradication of six cancerous elements is a huge challenge for the AKD/NPP government, because they are deeply rooted everywhere, is a plague. Some notorious politicians who are famous for six cancers are still in the country, together bureaucrats who supported and benefited from six cancerous elements are still in the public service. AKD/NPP government has been in power only for 3 months, so it cannot eliminate or uproot six cancerous elements overnight. However, I categorically argue to the extent that six cancerous elements are dealt with head-on, the successes of the Clean Sri Lanka program, or any other development initiative of the government can be assured.

In order to deal with six cancerous elements, the required legal framework (i.e. all law informant authorities, attorney general and judiciary) is in place. However, (i) effective and efficient use or implementation of the current legal framework should be a top priority of the government and (ii) if needed, enactment of additional legal frameworks should also be a top priority. It is a well-known fact that the current system or procedure for dealing with six cancerous elements is very slow or lethargic, complaints are mounting, and no action is being taken as required. It is a tragedy that needs serious remedial actions, and good intention alone is not sufficient to generate the expected results. Establishing new or specific courts nationwide to work with all complaints related to six cancerous elements will minimize the current long delays in prosecution and punishment for the culprits. In my recent article with Colombo Telegraph, “AKD/NPP Government: COPA, COPE, and MAFIA(s)”, I explained that under the AKD/NPP government, meetings of COPA and COPE should not be conducted based on questions and answers sessions anymore, emphasizing on prosecution by Auditor General. Furthermore, I explained a framework for how to follow up with wrongdoings related to government institutions and public enterprises. Under the regime of the AKD/NPP government, if COPA and COPE conduct business as usual, it is very doubtful that the goals of Clean Sri Lanka program could be achieved. I suggest that that COPA and COPE must use the Clean Sri Lanka program as a case study, not confined to question and answer session, only to generate the expected outcome without entertaining pretty excuses and explanations from government officials, the accountability is profound. Furthermore, as I clearly explained in my article, any form of Mafia or Mafias or underground activities cannot be existed under the regime of AKD/NPP government, a crucial element of success of Clean Sri Lanka Program.

Good Governance, the showcase of the success of Clean Sri Lanka Program

Finally, good governance ensures public institutions and organizations are run in a way that is accountable, transparent, and free of corruption. This is the showcase of the Clean Sri Lanka program. Governments are selected by people in order to improve and sustain all aspects of quality of life. Given the above, governments are required to fulfill their responsibities and obligations which have not been the reality in Sri Lanka since 1948. Instead, all political leaders and parties exploited people and resources of the country to maximize their benefits. The four goals of the Clean Sri Lanka program are the responsibilities of the AKD/NPP government, and hence, the government is accountable for the people and the country, with no excuses whatsoever. I mentioned that program activities should have indicators, so that the extent of the success of the program can be measured. For example, the number of people in rural areas without getting access to clean water is about 60% in 2025, and if the above problem is addressed and resolved, all people in the rural areas will have access to clean water in 2030, part and parcel of elimination of rural poverty. In short, Clean Sri Lanka program needs to be an strategic plan, (i) where we are in 2025, (ii) where we want to go by 2030 (iii) how to reach our goal in 2030 and finally (iv) how do we prove or know we reached our goals.

For the above, all including each rupee or public fund spent is accountable and hence transparent. Currently, billions of public funds are unaccountable, but none is responsible, utter waste of resource; it is not public finance at all, degradation. This practice and culture must be stopped with the Clean Sri Lanka program, as per my articles “AKD/NPP Government: COPA, COPE & MFIA (s).” In short, all the above provides solid and supportive atmosphere of transformative change in the right direction based on the Clean Sri Lanka program. Given the above, the Clean Sri Lanka pledge administered by all attendees at the ceremony on 1st January 2025 is an excellent move in the right direction for elevating people and the country to a more advanced status through a social, environmental, and ethical awakening. In short, the Clean Sri Lanka program is the lifeblood of the people and the nation as it will clean all comprehensively and inclusively for A Thriving Nation A Beautiful Life.

*Among many, the writer worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 20 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand. The writer can contact via asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com