Concerns In North & East 

By Jehan Perera –

The government’s approach to major national issues so far appears to be one of caution and of continuing in the direction set by its predecessor. This is most clearly visible in its adherence to the IMF agreement and its conditions. The government has retained key officials dealing with the economy despite having subjected them to criticism in the run up to the presidential election. The government has also adopted the same cautious approach with regard to the almost immediate international challenge it faced in the form of the UNHRC Resolution 50/1 that came up for decision in Geneva last week. The government followed the same policy as practiced by its two predecessor governments headed by presidents Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe, though it framed its rejection of the resolution in more conciliatory language.

Critics of the government have sought to point out that it is reaping the benefits of the policies introduced by the previous government which it denounced for taking those very decisions. However, the caution is likely to continue till the general elections take place on November 14. This has been beneficial to the country’s economic and social stability and is not to be caviled at. There was considerable concern expressed by business leaders in the country and also the IMF and international community that the economy was on a knife edge and could plunge into a negative state if there was a change of government. This may explain the unprecedented initiatives taken by the government to ensure that there was no post-election violence. These included the president’s call that the people were not to celebrate his victory in the traditional manner by cooking and eating milk rice and lighting fire crackers. Such actions in the past led to violence, destroyed innocent lives and harmed the country’s reputation and attractiveness to foreign investors.

The government strategy for the forthcoming general election is based on consolidating its success, and good reputation gained at the presidential election. The vast majority of the voters who made up the 42 percent who voted for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake did so in the form of a protest vote. They saw no benefit to them in voting on traditional lines while those they voted for would enjoy the best the country had to offer. They were rejecting the other candidates whom they saw as offering little or nothing new in terms of either development policy or cleaning up the corruption that has become part and parcel of a system. This time around, however, the government expects a positive vote which is likely to occur in most parts of the country. At the general election the government will be seeking a vote of confidence from a larger group of voters who will be approving of their first two months in power.

Minds Meet

It was noteworthy that the president did not obtain the majority of votes in those parts of the country in which the ethnic and religious minorities predominate. This may be on account of the fact that for the past six decades since it was formed, the JVP which is the mother party of the NPP did not support the aspirations of the ethnic and religious minorities. Instead they shared the view of narrow nationalist sections of the ethnic and religious majority about the threat posed by them to the country’s unity and sovereignty due to their demands. During the presidential election campaign, President Dissanayake recognized the harm these old attitudes had done. He gave speeches that demonstrated a perfect understanding of the discriminatory practices in the past in relation to the minorities. He empathized with their sufferings and pledged to make a genuine effort to solve their problems.

After the first three weeks of the new government’s performance the ethnic and religious minorities appear to be reassured that the NPP is not the JVP they once knew and feared. During a recent visit to the east, and meeting with the Tamil and Muslim civil society, religious clergy and academics there, the impression was of a meeting of minds that encompassed the entire country regardless of ethnicity or religion. The desire for “system change” and for “new faces” is universal. Accompanying this was an antipathy towards the traditional political parties of the north and east, and of the politicians whom they had elected time and again but who had failed to deliver the results that would improve their lives.

At the present time there is no counterpart to the NPP in the areas in which the ethnic and religious minorities predominate. It is therefore likely that many of them will want to vote for the NPP at the forthcoming general elections just like their fellow citizens who belong to the ethnic and religious majority. The fact that nothing controversial has happened to rock the boat or sink the economy in the past three weeks would strengthen their willingness to opt for the new political party and for new leaders. Just as in the rest of the country, there appears to be a popular mood in favour of rejecting those who have not delivered positive results for the past seven decades and to welcome the new. The NPP needs to be more hardheaded in their selection of candidates. Those who have been loyal to the party and won the trust of the party hierarchy, but are little known to the voting public, may not necessarily be the ones that the people have confidence in.

Limited Consultation

It appears that in the east, and perhaps north too, limited consultations took place within the local areas with regard to the choice of candidates that the NPP has put forward for election. There were concerns in this vein expressed in the east that need to be heard. The candidates appear to have been selected in an exclusive rather than an inclusive manner by the party’s decision making bodies. This may not be a problem in the areas where the JVP has traditionally obtained votes and had their membership which has been visible and known to the people in those areas. However, in areas in which the ethnic and religious minorities predominate, the NPP members are less well known and less visible. This may call for a more intense process of consultation with the larger civil society to identify those candidates who have served the people well and obtained recognition from them.

If the above is the first challenge that the government needs to address, the second is for the government to express its commitment to the devolution of power which is an article of faith to the ethnic and religious minorities, as well as to the international community. In his election manifesto and speeches President Dissanayake pledged to implement the devolution of power which is laid down in the 13th Amendment to the constitution, but which the past two governments failed to activate. In any democracy, it is the majority that governs. Where ethnic and religious identities come into play, there will be permanent majorities and permanent minorities that the electoral system cannot make equal. It is only through devolution of power to provincial governments that are elected by local majorities that minorities can feel a sense of inclusion.

A three phase programme is recommended in this regard by civil society members in the east. The first would be the implementation of the 13th Amendment, even in its current truncated form, by conducting the provincial council elections without further delay. Second would be to restore to the 13th Amendment those powers that have not yet been devolved on purpose, although they are specified in the constitution, or that have been chipped away deliberately or through neglect. Third would be to improve the scheme of devolution in the comprehensive constitutional reform programme that the government has pledged to undertake. Apart from facilitating development by recognizing that different regions have different economic needs and opportunities, the principle of devolution also pays heed to the wise words of the Norwegian peace scholar, Prof Johan Galtung who said in Sri Lanka during the time of the LTTE war, “We prefer to be ruled by our own kind even if they are a little unkind.” The process of consultation on these and other matters needs to commence sooner rather than later.