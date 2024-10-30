Concerns, Issues & Pitfalls Confronting AKD Regime

By Rusiripala Tennakoon –

The regime of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) faces several immediate concerns and challenges that could significantly impact its political and governance trajectory. Despite the initial euphoria over the National People’s Power (NPP) coming to power and raising public hopes for reform and accountability, navigating these realities will require deft handling. Below is an analysis of the primary issues and potential pitfalls confronting the new administration:

1. Parliamentary Support and Governance Issues

Premature Dissolution and Governance Constraints: Left with no other option AKD had to dissolve the parliament prematurely because of the impossibility of carrying on a government with the number of MPs representing his party. This decision to dissolve the old Parliament early reflects his desire to push through reforms with limited parliamentary support. Forming a new Parliament with a favorable majority is critical for enacting the structural and statutory changes promised.

Interim Cabinet Challenges: With only three ministers replacing the previous government’s 28-member cabinet and several non-cabinet ministers, the burden on the new government is immense. Sustaining efficient governance with such a skeletal team is likely to stretch administrative functions and risk policy paralysis.

Uncertain Electoral Outcomes: Without a stable parliamentary majority post-election, the NPP’s ambitious reform agenda is facing the risk of public dissatisfaction.

2. International Relations and Diplomacy issues

Cleaning Up Diplomatic Missions: The new regime’s decision to review ambassadorial and diplomatic appointments reflects a commitment to professionalism. Many embassies previously functioned as patronage hubs for politically connected individuals, weakening diplomatic relations.

Strategic Engagement in Global Affairs: To avoid geopolitical marginalization, Sri Lanka needs proactive participation in global and regional forums. Strengthening trade, environmental cooperation, and partnerships with powerful nations will enhance the nation’s standing.

Leverage of Geopolitical Location: Sri Lanka’s position in the Indian Ocean offers unique trade and investment opportunities. Transforming this potential into tangible economic gains requires consistency in policy, institutional trust, and creating an investor-friendly climate.

3. Economic Reforms and IMF Negotiations

Policy Confusion: Mixed messages from NPP leaders about economic reforms—partly stemming from the pending general election—are creating uncertainty among citizens and the business community. The public, who expected immediate relief, may grow disillusioned by delays or non-fulfillment of promises.

Tensions with the Private Sector: Entrepreneurs are skeptical about the government’s stance on taxation, trade liberalization, and investment policy. Reconciling the regime’s populist promises with practical economic governance will be essential to restoring business confidence.

IMF Agreement Renegotiations: AKD’s pledge to ease IMF-imposed austerity measures is likely to encounter resistance from the IMF, complicating efforts to offer relief to low-income groups. If the renegotiation attempt fails, the government may face backlash from both the public and the IMF. In such a situation the government may have to supplement State Revenue including increased taxation on wealthier sections to keep the promises, which may lead to adverse consequences.

4. Managing Expectations and Maintaining Public Support

Unrealistic Public Expectations: The public expects quick delivery on strong election promises, especially economic relief. The regime’s ability to communicate realistic timelines and engage transparently with the people will determine its survival through the upcoming general election.

Balancing Economic Recovery with Political Agendas: The government faces the dual burden of stabilizing the economy while managing social expectations. Failure to effectively address both could lead to a loss of public trust and political instability.

Challenges with Investigations and Accountability: Reopening controversial cases, such as the Easter Sunday attacks and pulling out skeletons from cupboards in tackling past corruption, will demand careful management. If the regime fails to show tangible progress, these efforts could backfire and alienate sections of the public who become hopeful of meaningful outcomes.

5. Pitfalls and Risks Ahead

Unmet Expectations Leading to Unrest: If the government cannot meet the high public expectations in a timely manner, it risks public backlash and renewed unrest, threatening political stability.

Alienation of Key Stakeholders: Poor communication with the business community and strained relations with international partners could isolate the government both domestically and globally.

Overcommitment Without Parliamentary Backing: The NPP may struggle to push through radical reforms without a strong parliamentary majority, potentially rendering it ineffective and undermining its credibility.

Conclusion

The AKD-led regime faces a complex web of governance, economic, and diplomatic challenges that require efficient management. While the initial public enthusiasm is palpable, failure to sustain momentum and deliver on promises could rapidly turn this optimism into disillusionment. The administration must strike a balance between short-term relief efforts and long-term reforms, maintain clear and consistent communication, and secure broader political and international support.

A stable parliamentary majority, prudent economic policy, and strategic foreign relations will be essential to navigating these challenges successfully. Otherwise, the regime may face an uphill battle in maintaining public trust, managing unrest, and sustaining its political legitimacy.