Counting Tourists Or Creating Experiences?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

As Sri Lanka celebrates a promising resurgence in tourism—with over 700,000 arrivals and $1.1 billion in revenue recorded in the first quarter of 2025—it’s easy to assume the industry is firmly on the road to recovery. The numbers certainly paint a hopeful picture. But beneath this surface-level success lie more profound questions.

For decades, Sri Lanka has relied on numbers for understandable reasons. Success was measured by the volume of arrivals and revenue generated. However, if the country continues to chase numbers in this renewed positive climate, it risks falling into the same trap as many mass-tourism destinations—sacrificing its identity in a race to the bottom, driven by price-cutting, unsustainable growth, and a loss of authenticity.

Instead, Sri Lanka could position itself as a cradle of transformative journeys—a destination where experiences are not simply consumed but lived. Today’s traveler is evolving. Increasingly, tourists seek connection, wellness, purpose, and slower, more immersive journeys. This is where Sri Lanka’s true potential lies.

Business and city-based travel, including the MICE segment, undoubtedly hold promise. Developments such as the proposed Port City Convention Centre highlight Sri Lanka’s potential to attract high-end business travelers. When combined with value-added offerings like entertainment, gaming, and curated experiences, the appeal grows. However, these efforts still face stiff competition from well-established regional giants such as Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Sri Lanka’s unique strength lies elsewhere—in travel experiences that resonate on a deeper level. The country is naturally suited for Citta Slow tourism, wellness, sleep tourism, sober travel, digital detox retreats, mindfulness journeys, forest bathing, culinary travel, transformational tourism, and conscious luxury. These are not artificial, staged attractions. They speak to the soul and are profoundly human-centered. Globally, the trend is shifting toward quality over quantity. Sri Lanka doesn’t need to replicate a model like Bhutan’s, but it can certainly adopt a similar philosophy—grounded in its own values, strengths, and cultural diversity.

Yet, challenges persist—and must be acknowledged if sustainable progress is to be achieved. Overcrowding at iconic sites such as Sigiriya and Yala is already degrading the visitor experience and putting pressure on fragile ecosystems. Initiatives to manage visitor flow and promote lesser-known regions like Belihuloya, Mannar, and the Knuckles range are both necessary and commendable.

On the institutional side, the lack of coordination among key agencies—such as the Urban Development Authority, Department of Archaeology, Department of Wildlife Conservation, Coast Conservation Department, Forest Department, NBRO, and local governments—continues to hamper integrated planning. Long-term tourism development requires inter-agency collaboration and consistent policy execution. Encouraging signs of political commitment have emerged, but the challenge lies in translating intent into sustained action.

At the ground level, tourism quality is eroded by persistent issues: Safety and security of tourists specially the FITs, unlicensed guides, informal tuk-tuk cartels, unauthorized accommodations, and the presence of unregulated foreign operators. These problems harm Sri Lanka’s international image, deprive local stakeholders of opportunities, and reduce the sector’s economic contribution. The outflow of foreign currency and lack of local ownership further compound the issue.

Workforce development remains a pressing concern. A shortage of skilled personnel is being worsened by a growing brain drain, as trained professionals seek better prospects abroad. Unless the private sector offers competitive remuneration, and training institutions align their curricula with NVQ, UGC, and internationally recognized standards, this skills gap will only widen. The talent produced should be able to deliver globally competitive service—creating experiences that feel world-class, without the need to go overseas.

Meanwhile, systemic discrimination against local holidaymakers by restaurants, clubs, and accommodation providers undermines both equity and national pride. Such practices will inevitably provoke backlash. Locals must be treated as valued guests in their own country. Similarly, entrance fees for foreign visitors should be transparent, fair, and in line with global benchmarks—comparable to the Taj Mahal, Ajanta Caves, or Kruger Park.

None of these challenges are new. Many have persisted due to years of political inertia and a fixation on numbers, especially during periods of stagnation caused by macroeconomic pressures. But today, with a stable government, renewed political will, and global attention returning to Sri Lanka, there is a rare opportunity to reset the trajectory of the nation’s tourism sector.

The choice before authorities and the industry is clear. Fade into the background as another low-cost, high-turnover destination—or rise as a beacon of mindful travel, where every journey leaves a lasting impression on both the traveler and the host.

*The writer is a former diplomat, senior lecturer at ECU, EU wellness tourism expert, meditation coach, and Reiki healer.