Dark Money Dominates Hamas/Israel War

By Vishwamithra –

Israel by itself has managed to corner America’s current political stance; by continuing to hammer Gaza with indiscriminate bombing and brutal onslaught on land, she has shown Washington DC and its lawmakers, that her solitary position in the world community may be small in size and unrecognizable, but unwavering and suicidal at the same time. On the stage of geopolitics, Israel has cleverly isolated the White House and its punditry; the whole world is seeing through its hypocrisy and double-standard pontification on human rights, compassion and commitment to the concept and operation of ‘democracy’.

More than two months have rushed past the October 7 attack by the Hamas fighters on Israel. Israeli incursions into Gaza, in terms of military goals, apparently could be called a success; but the wasted and perishing flesh and blood of civil men, women and children tell another story, one that the sufferers would carry for another two or three generations unless and until a long-term resolution of the issues is reached.

United Nations Organization (UNO) has once again failed. A US veto is the unkind spoke that has choked any and all attempts at a meaningful ceasefire between the two parties. Each time a resolution is introduced which condemns the atrocious conduct of Israeli military, whether the resolution also includes an equally strong condemnation of the Hamas activities, such resolutions would not see the light of day beyond the so-called Security Council of the UNO. Meanwhile, the wailing at funerals and refugee camps located in the Gaza strip would not be appeased. The sad saga of the futility of war and being born friendless and inferior in military power, which Hamas and its Palestinian people today are, shall linger on for years, if not decades, to come.

No wars can produce a winner; it may end up in one party being called the victor and the other the vanquished. The only tangible winner is the arms industry, and the pathetic loser is broad humanity. The fact that this conflict is threatening to blow into its ghastly extreme in an election year in the US coupled with alarming attuning to real facts and figures, thanks mainly to the social media, has contributed to a real messy scenario locally. Each and every prospective candidate on the Republican side is competing with each other to be more extreme, vigorous and robust in siding with Israel and callously condescending towards the Hamas and Palestinians.

Nevertheless, all these charlatans are dead wrong, and instead of calculating the plusses and minuses in an objective fashion, their minds and hearts are embedded in the Clint Eastwood-type false righteousness and a Gungho illogicality. Their miscalculations would pay an awfully steep price when the last gun falls silent on the Gaza strip. It is not a prediction but a conceivable outcome, should it matter in modern day sociopolitical calculations.

A severely tangled issue such as the Arab-Jewish conflict has lasted for many centuries. The Western world has seen and read thousands of books, hundreds of movies which propagate the Jewish victim-hood and their perpetual suffering at the hands of Arabs and Muslims. In the first place, the circumstances that created modern Israel were not engineered nor created by Arabs or other Muslim countries. It was the Christian Germany, at the time led by the Nazis and Adolf Hitler who persecuted and murdered more than six million Jews in gas chambers and other concentration camps. Those who perished in most inhuman conditions and terribly unbearable debris were treated and called as vermin on earth by Hitler and his beastly cohorts; they were not Muslims. They were all Christians who attended Church each Sunday praying to their God for a better tomorrow for their children and themselves. Matrix of human development and its unchecked propensities for conflict and eventual war with his fellowmen, is not showing any signs of decline; man’s irrevocable advance towards armed conflicts and resort to an imaginary ‘Armageddon’ are totally based on their own religious beliefs. Their Bible is supposed to be rich in foretelling of years yet to dawn.

On the other side of this incredible sociopolitical spectrum are the believers in Islam religion and its supreme Messiah Mohamed and his miracles and spectacles. Equally illogical and unscientific in their fundamental analysis of the Universe, these believers have made made the human race unbecoming of a decent species. The West is being embroiled in this tangle of human conflict, the most gainful outcome belongs to those who make profits for themselves by selling arms and ammunition to these two groups of the human race.

There are no Swami Vivekanandas, Jiddu Krishnamoorthis or Ravindranath Tagore in our midst today. Their primary message to us was supremely religious and humane and above all, non-violent. Nor are we blessed with the presence of such great minds as Arthur Schopenhauer, Albert Schweitzer or Bertrand Russel, on the occidental side of the globe, whose fundamental substance and communication consisted of superior understanding of human nature, its varied and aggregate facets that invariably lead to peaceful coexistence of all peoples on earth.

In the same vein, violent revolutionaries such as Mao, Che Guevara, Castro, Lenin, Ho Chi Minh are being hero-worshiped as sociopolitical luminaries par excellence. Philosophical minds end as footnotes. Wars are never going to end. As much as food and water are essential for human existence, war is for nations to survive and progress. If not their leaders, at least the international arms manufacturers and dealers have made sure that war, the very concept and its cruel and violent machinations will go on until the arrival of a nuclear winter that would be the end of the present civilization and beginning of another.

When historians write on another day, a way past the twenty first century and a way in the unforeseeable future, they would write that the current conflict between the Hamas fighters and Israel , if not the beginning of a new phase of our civilization, but one of the most decisive periods of human progress (or even regress, for that matter). When Israel and its main sponsor America differ in their respective positions and interpretations of the progress of the war and its prospective end, local politics in so far as the US is concerned, might as well be confusing and confounding to the average mind in the global marketplace of political manipulation. In such a convoluted context, if Joe Biden the incumbent US President, chooses to place more weight on his chances in the forthcoming Presidential Elections, the story’s end would be much quicker than one would expect. That would indeed be a tragic outcome for all who claim earth as their homeland.

On the other hand, if the quasi-insane Republican Party continues with its propensity and greed to capture power at whatever cost to the global community, the calamity that awaits all mankind would be as sure as today’s twilight and tomorrow’s sunrise.

Wherever one turns to, aggressive and robust campaigning by Donald Trump and his desire to attain his political goal at whatever cost, is beyond comprehension; his appeal is no more a spectacle; should he prevail over Biden in the November ’24 elections, it would be potentially dangerous to the survival of democracy in the USA. The Hamas/Israel conflict is being fought and been producing all the necessary ingredients for such a conflict to reach a destructive end.

Yet no party, neither the Democrats nor the Republicans, is providing a peaceful exit; their fundraising is totally dependent upon their cohabitation with the gloomy merchants of international money, of men and women who really weave the political fabric of the USA. When money in real expendable cash is spent enormously on arms and ammunition, automatic and semi-automatic weapons and fast and furious war planes and helicopters, the picture is getting much more blurry than one could decipher.

There is no Soviet Union today. In the absence of such a mega power, the USA seems to be domineering the econ-political landscape. Yet one could hardly ignore the People’s Republic of China and India, whose sheer numbers alone could help them one day to surpass the USA-dominated global political equation. As expected, both China and India remain aloof of the ongoing Arab-Palestinian-Israel conflict. Their priorities, at least for the current moment in time, seem to be elsewhere. Both China and India are fast becoming economic giants in their own assessment. Both are not second to the USA-led West in the sphere of the digital phase of economic development. China is an authoritarian State while India is the largest democracy in the world. The way and fashion in which India has been managing her internal political affairs, seem to be the greatest example one could name as a beacon to the third world. With a plethora of various communities, diverse religions, hundreds of castes and ethnic groupings, India has survived the occasional onslaught of religious and racial clashes and resultant skirmishes. And all signs are that India has matured to greatness beyond one’s challenging arguments and criticisms.

If one chooses to disregard both India and China as not-so-significant players in the international battleground for dominance and recognition, one would severely be at peril. While Hamas and Israel are exchanging accusations and allegations that the other party is the one that is committing human rights violations, neither can deceive the the world. The day might not too far when the arms dealers decide to set China against India and create more chaos than one would imagine. In the event of such an occurrence, attention to the Middle-eastern conflict might be diluted but not totally ignored. The international Jewish-controlled media giants will not allow such a an obvious malfunction.

The Hamas/Israel war will not end soon. The USA participation in the battlefields of the Middle-east and Ukraine will continue. ‘Follow the money’-adage will continue to have its meaning till the end of times. The world affairs will continue to be dominated by those men and women who stand to make an additional dollar for the purpose of making that dollar-bucket remains full at all times. Wars, as it has always been in human history, shall reign in the ultimate writing of history. That indeed is a total misfortune.

