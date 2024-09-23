Dawn Of A New Era With Cautious Optimism

By Ameer Ali –
What happened on 21st September 2024 was historic. It was another milestone in the long march towards a new era in the history of this country. In a sense, it marked the beginning of the end of a socio-political and economic paradigm, which had bedevilled this nation over several decades. If historians want to delineate the origins of this beginning, they should go back to the 2022 Aragalaya when hundreds of disgruntled youngsters from all communities spontaneously came together at Galle Face Green with the unique demand, “System Change”. It was unique because never before such protestors called for a change of the system or paradigm that dictated the way the state was run but always for a change of government or leadership or party. Although the aragalaya was put down with force by the substitute president Ranil Wickremasinghe (RW) the awakening that aragalaya kindled spread like wildfire among the masses and resulted in the victory of Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) on that memorable day of 21st September. Although AKD’s disciplined campaign, dedication and commitment to system change were contributory factors, his victory personifies the awakening of a new generation of Sri Lankans who had been eyewitnesses to an era of political, economic and social decadence engineered by successive groups of self-centred leaders and their political parties. It was unfortunate that Tamil and Musim leaders failed to grasp the meaning and strength of the awakening and decided to sabotage with partial success its spread within their own communities. They should be regretting now.
Throughout this presidential campaign however, it was disheartening to note some of the comments expressed by a few notable intellectuals and responsible political analysts, that the aragalaya call for system change, as represented by National Peoples Power (NPP) and its leader AKD, being dismissed and ridiculed as Utopian and chaotic or weaponized continuity. They even canvassed for the victory of the least evilly option represented by a candidate from the old order instead of the one calling for system change. This total negativity towards fundamental change tantamount to outright condemnation of the intellectual capabilities and political maturity of an entire generation of youthful leaders who yearn to create a Sri Lanka detached from its 76 years old moribund, divisive and destructive political order and corrupt governance while aiming to remake it as a resourceful economy and democratic polity without destroying its pluralist societal heritage and with international recognition. Is that noble ambition a utopian dream? How did Lee Kwan Yew and his foot soldiers with no weaponry create modern Singapore? Selective reading of history can lead even intellectuals to learn wrong lessons. Fear of the unknown seems to have gripped the senses of even the discernible.
After AKD’s victory, the Western media has already labelled him as a Marxist leader and local media never got tired of reminding Sri Lankans of the insurrectionary past of JVP. What is so Marxist or insurrectionary may we ask of introducing a system that is not going to be even distantly resemble the Communist Manifesto or any other ism? Neither AKD nor his NPP teammates ever denied the continuity of Sri Lanka’s democratic parliamentary tradition or its open economy with competitive free markets, and not even the need to discontinue friendly relations with neighbouring countries and international institutions. However, one of the preconditions to maintain that continuity is to cleanse the status quo of its hardened corrosive sediments. AKD’s commitment to change the political culture and corrupt governance through social revolution is a call for continuity on a new template. Farmers know better that there is no use in sowing the seed before preparing the ground. It is this lesson learnt from his rural background that has made AKD to call for a program of systemic cleansing before introducing the new in stages, which no doubt had sent jitters among patrons of the Old Order.
AKD has promised to dissolve the Parliament and call for a General Election. A working majority is essential for NPP to translate its programs into action smoothly. The same awakening should deliver that majority also. The economy no doubt needs priority of attention. The IMF program is expected to continue with adjustments. While the new regime would be keen to minimize the stresses and strains caused by that program so far IMF too would be considering the pros and cons of suspending the program midway. To its stakeholders in particular IMF assistance is lot more than a matter of $2.9 billion. IMF should pay respect to the new regime’s commitment towards rejuvenating and resourcing the local productive sector while stabilizing the financial sector at the same time.
The old order should never underestimate the innovative talent and stock of intellectual and scientific capital deposited within the new generation. Even then no new system could be devised and implemented by any government or leader overnight. It is a process that takes time to complete. In completing that process, there may be blunders and setbacks, but with a declining learning curve those setbacks could be rectified with minimum damage. The new era has dawned with plenty of expectations, and with people support and wise counsel from experts and elders there is hope for cautious optimism.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, Business School, Murdoch University, W. Australia
Latest comments
Nathan / September 23, 2024
… the aragalaya was put down with force by president Ranil Wickremasinghe.
This was what benefited Anura.
Had Ranil had chosen any other method of putting down the Aragalaya, he would have been the elected of 2024.
I am sure that today Ranil is regretting that wrong move.
/
Jit / September 24, 2024
The tile of your article is quite apt and fitting to the current situation Sri Lanka is passing. It certainly is the end result for the people actively engaged in Aragalaya movement two years ago and also for others who blessed it from the background. Needless to mention the slow but steady collapse of law and order for many decades has already ram-shackled the entire socioeconomic and political fabric of the country. Starting with raping the law and corruption, the situation aggravated with the militarization of everything in the country. The subservient mentality of the average voter who handed out their civil and democratic rights to authoritarian politicians in exchange of economic freedom or military wins unbelievably accelerated the erosion of the situation so rapidly. The most pathetic point is, people could understand it only when they couldn’t top up the gas cylinder or the switch on the wall didn’t light up the bulb. That their favourite hero politicians had all but hoodwinked them and robbed en masse! Fortunately most people, particularly the youth, were living in the information free flow era with access to the entire universe through their handheld devices. Contd…
/
Jit / September 24, 2024
Contd…..anyway, this is rather not the time to do the autopsy and find out the cause of death because there is not much time left to resuscitate the entire nation. Or waste to analyze the dark history of the new political leadership which seems to have reformed to a great extent now running as a formidable democratic force. As your title suggests, it is only appropriate to be cautious because this whole torn fabric is tainted with corruption, crimes and opportunists. Restoring the law and order and start cleansing the judiciary system should be where the first step should be made followed by collecting billions of unpaid taxes by the world class white collar rogues in our businesses. That will not only build the confidence of the masses but also the state to have much needed resources to start feeding the seriously ill sectors in the economy. However, to fight the long established, utterly corrupt bureaucracy which had been linked to the notorious white collar criminal leaders in our business circles will be the huge challenge new government will face.
/