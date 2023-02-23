Depressed, Amused, Flaggerbastard [sic] & Apprehensive 

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

It would be a tired truism to say that our country is passing through one of the most trying periods since Independence, 75 years ago. All of us have (or should have) formulae to pull us out of this seemingly interminable rut. Waste, corruption, profligacy, poor planning, inefficiency, idiotic prioritization and many more stick out like many sore thumbs. Any worthwhile inquiry into such a palpably hopeless mess, would see a need to dump it and seek other options. Is this what the “Aragalaya” meant by a “System Change.”? Will this also be the precondition for the highly hyped IMF relief package? Whatever it may be, prudence would suggest a desperate need for soul-searching.

Local Government Elections

* It is ironic to see the public being conditioned to believe that somehow, this ritual will be the magic wand that will usher an “Era of Prosperity and Splendour”. Have we not heard this before? It is amusing to note that, the most important question whether a decade of their existence, has made any difference? The sole plausible justification was that they would promote the delivery of governance. The potholed roads, broken bridges, unoccupied public buildings, thefts and rape of forests, illegal sand mining and narcotic growing and peddling thrive. Nonetheless, Parliament doubled the number of these ineffective buffoons from 4,000 odd to 8,000? These are mere “Schools for Scoundrels,” where they hone their skills for greater things. Diyawanna awaits replenishments. One learns that some 80,000 hop0efuls are lined up to pillage our impoverished land.

Credibility deficit

* We no longer trust each other, least of all, the government (= politics). The generation that had integrity and honesty ingrained into their collective conscience, is disappearing, as is the nature of things. Clearly for one, to lie was unacceptable. This species is now heading towards extinction. Where else in the World, would a Head of State be called “A compulsive liar”? May even be a “Congenital” one. Under such circumstances, gossip and the “Social Media” thrive. Who can truly blame them?

* Most major religions taboo dishonesty. They extol the virtue of veracity in thought, speech and action. As a nation which wears religiosity on their sleeves, with no less than “Ministries” for Buddhist, Christian, Hindhu and Islamic Affairs, this is unpardonable hypocrisy. In this connection, divisive politics have no place in Culture, Religion and Sports. These are areas where choices are totally personal. No dirty fingers have business to claw into these sanctified precincts.

Fun and games

* We learn that no less than 80,000 hopefuls, seek to selflessly “serve the Nation”. This is a commendable sacrifice. Some 300 odd (?) parties are contesting. Ballot papers will be as long as Toilet- rolls. Part symbols are running short of options (Telephones, Compasses and Helicopters! ). On board telecommunication and guided flights will ensure safe journey.

Party colours are archaic and out of the question. Horse dealing is guaranteed. Was it Lee Kuan Yew who said that “Elections in Ceylon, are an auctions of assets that they do not have”. How true, how wicked. The pantomime will confuse all but the minority of high IQ’s. High fun and a costly and great game.

* The “Maturity” myth. We are told that frequent changes means that our people are mature. I aver that no Party has ever “won” an election. It is only that their predecessors have so angered the people that they are kicked out. As somebody has remarked “Same lump of S….t – different flies”. “Ung okkoma ekay, Malli”.

A dangerous precedent

* It is reported that a group of contending political parties have sought the intervention of other nations, canvassing through their Ambassadors, to thwart the patent efforts by the ruling party to postpone or avoid this impending election. Remember that we are a nation who expelled no less a person than the then British High Commissioner H.E Mr Gladstone, declaring him “Persona non Grata”, for the mere reason that he entered a polling station!.Ambassadors are expected to not interfere in local politics. Surely Professor G.L. Peiris, as a former Foreign Minister and a Professor of Law, should have known this, and avoided being a prime signatory. Evidently Political integrity is an “Oxymoron” Let me hasten to state that I do not mean to insult that venerated University by implying that any of their products are Morons.

Politics as the “Right to do Wrong”

* It is painfully evident that the local scene is proof of the above assertion. The disgraceful confusion between “Impunity” and “Immunity” is a reality. Examples abound. The unique scandal that a person convicted of murder and in Death Row, comes out to be sworn in as an “Honorable” MP, speaks volumes for the exercise of the franchise – the sole justification being that he won his seat. The next stage may be a “Presidential Pardon” or a “Nidoskota Nidahas” caper. My gosh.

The perils of a “Written Constitution

* No law or document can persist if it does not flow from a foundation of decency and ethics. Many countries have continued comfortably with no written Constitution and rather with one based on decent conventions and a recognition of and respect for individuals rights. Our cry for a written Constitution is, in my opinion a fake and negative. A document that has seen the need for some 23 Amendments in less than some 15 years, cannot inspire confidence. It has now become more like a Periodical Magazine than a document worthy of honour.

Why the apprehension?

* The crude, vulgar and beastly manner in which the “Aragalaya” members were attacked by armed men, pitted against reported slumbering protesters in the hours of darkness, when they are said to have pledged to disperse by early morning, was insensitive, indefensible, excessive and unnecessary. The fact that it came hours after Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe assumed the Presidency to succeed Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his unlamented and unworthy predecessor, is possibly no coincidence. In any case, responsibility is firmly that of RW as Commander of the Armed Forces. This is an unhealthy start. Particularly so when he had perhaps hours earlier, expressed sympathy and understanding of this legitimate protest. Hypocrisy is thy name.

I see several points that do not portend well for the future of the current dispensation. The crucial respect for the uniform of the Police has vanished. This has grave implications which do not have to be elaborated. The public mood is not healthy, and virtually incendiary. Crowd control is now an open Street Brawl. Festering blisters may soon burst.

While all this goes on, critical issues are neglected. I see huge problems revolving around population pressures, environmental hazards, untapped marine resources and aimless meandering. But these are issues that warrant dealing with separately.

All this adds up to Depression, Amusement, and apprehension. I am flabbergasted. As the saying goes, “Coming colour no good”.