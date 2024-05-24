Do Sri Lankan Politicians Need Educational Qualifications?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

This is probably an extension to the articles published under the title ‘The Right To Information Act & The Educational Qualifications of MPs’ by the Economist DNR Samaranayaka and the story under ‘Parliament Writes To MPs Under RTI To Get Educational Qualifications But No Response!’, both in 2021.

In an article on the Politics and Education website, Pawan Singh went into the contentious issue of educational qualifications among politicians, drawing parallels with the Indian political landscape. The essence of his piece, titled ‘The Debate Over Educational Qualification for Politicians in India,’ underscores a contradiction.

Advocators argue that higher education equips politicians with indispensable skills for effective governance, encompassing analytical skills and proficient communication. Conversely, opponents believe that educational prerequisites may inadvertently exclude deserving candidates from marginalized backgrounds and caution against over-reliance on degrees, pointing to instances of corruption among educated politicians.

A middle ground emerges, with suggestions for a minimum educational threshold complemented by considerations of experience and character, thus ensuring capable leadership while upholding inclusivity in the political sphere.

How does this work in Sri Lankan politics? According to a report from a News First staff writer last year, the Parliament had maintained that educational qualifications were not prerequisites for MPs, citing constitutional provisions. As per the website, 17 MPs failed to submit their qualifications, with the highest educational qualification of 6 MPs being the Ordinary Level examination. 52 MPs have mentioned GCE A/L as their highest educational qualification, but this number cannot be verified as some have mentioned “up to A/L”. 23 MPs have listed Diplomas, while 70 have said that they are either undergraduates or have graduated with Bachelor’s degrees. 15 parliamentarians have mentioned Doctorates as their highest educational qualification.

Sri Lankan political leaders in the last 2 decades seem to have sought some unwritten ‘skills’ from their nominees. Recalling historical precedents prior to 80s, the significance of eloquence in oratory, exemplified by figures like the late SWRD, Dharmasiri Senanayake, Stanley Thilakaratne, R Premadasa contributed immensely to party’s growth, though late Wijeweera could not capitalize on this due to lack of patience.

The essence of these skills has now shifted. They have descended to such depths where empty rhetoric accompanied by loud noise is considered a qualification for selecting candidates. The ability to speak at full volume, making personal remarks and resorting to sarcasm combined with filth, has undeniably become a criterion.

Then came integrity. Can anyone with absolute honesty survive in politics in Sri Lanka like whether it is practically possible for a Minister in the Sri Lankan cabinet to completely stop corruption within that Ministry? Can all the members declare their wealth and then have them audited to verify such information? If not, it may imply the extent to which corruption is prevalent.

Prominence in the electorate, with the ability to exert power over police and public officials etc., was another factor considered valuable by leaders for their nominees. Many examples exist like making a school principal kneel down, questioning an environmental officer whether one can ‘eat oxygen’ or having an orchestrated guard of honor by the security guards of a SOE. A good percentage of masses does not perceive such actions as disqualifications.

Another significant factor is the social mindset. When politicians amass wealth, it often becomes a qualification for them to continue contesting elections. Wealth, displayed through mansions, numerous vehicles of prestigious brands, and assets overseas, tends to command social respect, contrasting with the value placed on simplicity in developed nations. Once a Sri Lankan minister used an Indian Ambassador car to set a trend, lost the following election because the people cannot recognize Ministers unless they travel in BMV, Mercs and now SUVs with an entourage of security vehicles carrying guns.

A requirement of a bachelor’s degree or a professional qualification can at least eliminate a fair percentage of thugs, gangsters, and criminals from being selected as candidates and certainly into the national list, the latest being the recent court order details of which are known. Future leaders must start somewhere in that respect and start bringing integrity among future law makers.

We can only hope that the electorate’s judgement in this year’s elections will prioritize credibility in rhetoric over poor psyche of measuring politicians. Simultaneously, the emergence of spontaneous public movements, a recent phenomenon in the country, underscores the significance of this year’s election which seems to be causing anxiety among longstanding politicians.

*Writer is a former Diplomat, Head of tourism and currently a lecturer for ECU