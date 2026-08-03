Dr Raja De Silva: Archaeologist Who Dared To Be Different

By W.A. Wijewardena –

A disciplined man in family and work

Two years ago, Dr. Raja de Silva, Sri Lanka’s most prominent archaeologist, celebrated 100 years of life. That itself was a remarkable milestone in a country where the average life expectancy for a male is just about 72 years. Since then, he has passed away. Had he still been with us today, he would have celebrated his 102nd birthday. To mark his historic 100th birthday, the well-known journalist Uvindu Kurukulasuriya compiled a special publication titled ‘Raja the 100’. He invited Raja’s closest friends, colleagues, and relatives to contribute brief articles and personal essays. They wrote beautifully about him as an affectionate family man, a highly responsible citizen, and praised his immense contributions to uncovering the lost history of Sri Lanka. In all aspects of his professional work, he challenged the orthodox wisdom of history like a true scientist and, hence, dared to be different.

His relatives and children saw him as a deeply dedicated family man who balanced immense warmth with clear, unyielding principles. Within the walls of his home, his children knew him as a strict disciplinarian. He was a father from an older generation who did not believe in spoiling his children; he went to the extent of smacking them on the limbs when they had done something wrong or behaved poorly. However, he never punished without purpose. He always tried to correct them by setting himself as an excellent example to emulate.

He believed that character was built through hard work and quiet determination. He used to tell his children a famous quote from the 19th-century American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow to guide their daily efforts: “The heights by great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night.

”To ensure his children truly understood the value of this dedication, he regularly took them along on his arduous archaeological field trips to different parts of Sri Lanka. Through these journeys, they had a firsthand opportunity to see the harsh conditions under which he worked and to learn exactly what their father had been doing for the country. Because of these rich life experiences, his children consider it a lifetime privilege to have shared his journey and to have wished him on his 100th birthday.

His brother, Chari de Silva, also noted that while Raja was a man of great humour and loved fun, he possessed an intense seriousness about his studies, scientific research, and even his hobbies. For instance, he brought that same fierce focus to the game of table tennis, which he played competitively at both school and university levels. Furthermore, his close relatives fondly noted that he was a master storyteller. He was a true raconteur who could walk into any room, command attention, and entertain an audience for hours with his highly engaging, witty, and educational stories.

Scientific eye in early professional life

In his early professional life, Raja approached the ancient history of Sri Lanka with a unique, revolutionary edge. Equipped with a strict education in the natural sciences, he looked at ancient ruins and artefacts with the unwavering, cold eye of a scientist.

He strongly believed that history should be based on physical evidence that can be tested, rather than on folklore or emotional stories. Most importantly, he did not want to allow racial or nationalistic undertones to permeate the field and distort the scientific basis of archaeology.

During the mid-20th century, much of the historical writing on the island was influenced by popular cultural biases and emotional narratives. Raja firmly refused to accept any popular wisdom that sought to present the country’s history from a biased or unscientific viewpoint.

He knew that allowing political or cultural agendas to dictate archaeology would destroy the integrity of the science. By demanding hard empirical facts, reproducible chemical tests, and strict stratigraphic evidence over comfortable myths, he proudly dared to be different right from the inception of his career.

Raja’s academic journey laid a rock-solid foundation for this scientific approach. As a bright alumnus of Royal College, Colombo, he pursued his higher studies with great focus and determination. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Ceylon and, later, a second Bachelor of Science degree from the University of London.

His passion for deeper scientific exploration led him to the prestigious University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, where he obtained his Doctor of Philosophy. This advanced training in chemistry and material sciences gave him a rare, elite skill set in a field that was traditionally dominated by linguists, monks, and classical historians who focused entirely on reading old palm-leaf chronicles.

In 1949, he officially joined the Department of Archaeology as an Assistant Commissioner. He made history by becoming the very first person with a formal background in chemistry to be appointed to the department. Heimmediately recognised that Sri Lanka’s ancient artefacts needed physical protection and chemical preservation just as much as they needed historical interpretation. He focused heavily on scientific conservation and established the department’s first proper chemical laboratory. This laboratory played a major role in saving the island’s material heritage, especially through the careful chemical restoration of ancient temple paintings and decaying stone inscriptions.

His sheer dedication, brilliance, and administrative efficiency eventually led him to serve as the Commissioner of Archaeology from 1967 to 1979. During this golden era, he performed a unique service by bequeathing Sri Lanka’s genuine, unaltered historical heritage to the global community.

Uncovering Mahayana Buddhist influence

Among the many tributes in Uvindu Kurukulasuriya’s publication, a highly detailed and enlightening article was contributed by one of Raja’s close relatives, Anuradha Dullewe Wijeyratne, under the title “Vidyajyothi Dr Raja de Silva, One of Sri Lanka’s Greatest Archaeologists”. In this tribute, Wijeyratne sheds light on how Raja’s research radically altered our understanding of religion in early Sri Lankan history. Specifically, Wijeyratne points out that Raja had done substantial, groundbreaking work on the heavy influence of the Mahayana sect of Buddhism during the early centuries of the island’s history.

For generations, orthodox historical narratives tended to downplay or overlook any group outside the mainstream Theravada Buddhist tradition.

However, through careful analysis of artefacts, inscriptions, and architectural styles, Raja showed considerable evidence proving that the Mahayana sect of Buddhism had deeply penetrated Sri Lanka’s Buddhist worship during these early days. It was not a minor, fringe movement; it was a powerful theological force that influenced kings, artists, and common people alike.

According to Wijeyratne’s analysis of Raja’s work, one of the most beautiful manifestations of this Mahayana influence was the widespread worship of Tara Devi (the female deity or Bodhisattva of compassion). In Mahayana theology, Tara Devi represents universal compassion and acts as a saviour who protects souls as they cross the sea of suffering. Raja brilliantly argued that the worship of Tara Devi on the island was a direct reflection of man’s deep-seated, universal urge for protective, divine maternal care.

When life was uncertain due to famines, wars, or diseases, the ancient people of Sri Lanka looked for a comforting mother figure in their spiritual world. Theravada Buddhism was highly philosophical and focused on self-reliance, but Mahayana Buddhism offered the warm, protective embrace of a mother through Tara Devi. Raja discovered that this emotional and spiritual need left a massive mark on the art and architecture of ancient Sri Lanka, most notably at the iconic rock fortress of Sigiriya.

Redefining the mystery of Sigiriya

For nearly a century, orthodox historians and colonial archaeologists had told a romantic, dramatic story about Sigiriya. They claimed it was a secular pleasure palace built by the parricide King Kasyapa in the fifth century, who fled to the rock to hide from his brother’s wrath. The world-famous frescoes painted on the sheer rock face were universally described as King Kasyapa’s beautiful queens, concubines, or court ladies enjoying themselves in a luxurious, worldly paradise.