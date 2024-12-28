Elephants, Monkeys & Kidneys 

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

I have chosen this seemingly peculiar title for the reason that each summarizes the plight of our farmers, unresolved challenges that warrant greater attention of politicians, administrators and researchers. These are real and urgent problems.

All three share the common feature that easy solutions remain elusive and most likely to involve a number of causes and disciplines (multifactorial) and thus a simple or single solution is unlikely.

Farmers are the most affected by elephant and CKDu (Chronic Kidney Disease of Unknown Aetiology), while the monkey menace troubles urban communities as well. All three are not new, but have come into prominence lately. The economic consequences are very clear. The helplessness of the victims is pathetic.

Unfortunately, the major affliction is upon the poorer segments, of our society. In particular, the plight of farmers in the Dry Zone is harrowing, and ample media coverage is enough to stir our collective conscience. The poor farmers in the drier zones are reeling, already suffering under the ill-effects of the “Vasa visa” caper.

They are desperate, being unable to even pay their dues on bank loans. They are justifiably bitter, seeing no future for themselves or their children. The fact that the NPP, with several important persons with power and a better understanding of poverty and with sympathy and empathy with the poor and the rural sector, may be more willing to offer some much delayed relief.

These desperate farmers direct their anger mainly at the Wildlife officials, whose plight is also pitiable. They themselves can do little to comfort the rightfully agitated farmers, whose livelihoods and all too often their lives, and those of their children are in peril.

The “Elephant problem”

So much has been written about the Elephant’/ human conflict that, I have no appetite to be drawn into “flogging a dead horse,” but focus instead on possible remedies. The size of the ever- increasing dimension/ns of the problem is (virtually daily), deservedly dramatized by the media. The expressions on the faces of the victims, in the Video clips clearly shows their desperation.

The fundamental realization should be that we are the intruders into elephant territory, and not the other way round. Experts hold that elephants have moved along traditional “corridors,” in search of food and water. It is we who are the (thoughtless) intruders into their traditional habitats. For starters, it should really be the “Elephant/ Human Conflict” and not the other way round!

Without any expertise or information whatsoever, my wild (and bold) vision is that the ideal situation for the Dry Zone, would be a “Strip-mosaic” system, where farmed (and settled) land would alternate with forest, on a rotation of forest and farm, on a “Cyclic” basis. The widths (Ranging say, between about 500 to 1,000 meters), depending on the site and terrain. This might even mimic the current practices of shifting (Chena) cultivation, while also keeping the Elephant in a less aggressive and destructive mode.

I can sense the howl that might arise that, the commitments of settlement (covering the early Colonization Schemes and later the Mahaweli), have already been done and (irrevocable) and to suggest any changes now would be lunatic and (impracticable) The cycle may be about 25 years or so, allowing the forest to grow sufficiently to be a suitable size for timber. Where practicable, site dimensions to suit preservation of traditional migratory elephant tracks.

This might even mean re-locations of settlements (and Laws/rules). I am mindful that even this might be an option, however inconvenient it my be, if we are to save the lives of elephants may be as many as (200 + per year currently, and rising) and of course a like number of humans (sadly, many of them being school children)

Such tragic figures may be high enough, to make the operations look decidedly justified. The alternating intervals may be revised to longer periods than the 25 years as tentatively suggested above. The task of operating such a change need not be impossible and would necessitate a virtual replication of new settlements. A virtual de-colonizing. “Difficult, but can do.”

Of course, knotty management problems will arise and demand resolution. Ne obvious issue would be the cost of changed housing. But it might still be feasible with a longer cycle, above the 25 years.

It may sound ridiculous to suggest that in the absence of any ready solution, despite the considerable and sustained efforts of indisputably competent scientist, environmentalists, doctors, and other relevant specialists, we are far from anything like a viable and practical solution, except that many issues and factors are involved. Any solution would also need to be economically adequate and feasible. When faced with such a vital and intractable problem, all options need to be considered, even though some may seem crazy. (This applies in the case of the CKDu problem as well). In both, the very lives of hapless farmer-settlers are at stake, and this alone should readily attract assistance, from UN bodies (FAO, WHO, UNICEF and others), Multi National Bodies (such as SAARC, European Union and others) and our own residents abroad “Diaspora” abroad. The superb personal image adds to the astonishing eloquence and sincerity of President AKD, will melt many hearts for sure. He is best suited to personally spearhead such a drive to win tangible support.

At this point, I cannot help but include a reference to something, which I found absolutely entrancing.

“Sam” Popham, was a tea estate superintendent, who had developed some unconventional ideas about Forestry, Soil Fertility and Land Restoration. He was keen to test his ideas, on the ground. To this end, he used his entire gratuity payments to purchase some 18 acres of “clapped out” Dry Zone scrub, to put his ideas to test.

His basic was that Nature is the better forester that no human effort can surpass. Thus was established the classic “Popham Arboretum”, All he did was to help the seedlings of the naturally established trees to grow, No fertilizer or even irrigation was allowed. All weeds, especially those capable of choking the growing seedlings, were eliminated. This was the single costliest labour operation. The hazard of bush fires was by providing fire-gaps. Damage by animals, for cattle, it was by barbed wire fencing. Humans were also by limited access for a very small number of selected guests led by the local monk, who were puzzled by this “Suddha Hermit”. Sam was seen as a quaint white freak, with strange ways. The locals were led in their sullen hostility by the High Priest of the local temple.

Such was the transformation (enlightenment), that the priest even reserved a plot in the temple premises, to inter the ashes or body of his friend upon his death. He must have been depressed when the much alive Popham left for England.

Popham held a Master of in Arts from Cambridge. This was reflected In an elegantly phrased little Booklet, titled “DAMBULLA – A sanctuary of tropical trees” in which he describes the philosophy, history and experience in this unique exercise. Some sections where Satinwood had established, the appearance was a far cry from the untidy typical dry Zone scrub, and could easily pass as a meadow in the Temperate Zone.

In a tribute to one of its steadfast patrons, his favoured waterhole in Dambulla Town, the bar is named the “Sam. Popham Bar,” adorned with hanging photographs and memorabilia of this extraordinary character, who virtually turned on its head, the sanctified, current forestry practices. “Nature”, he would say “is a better forester than humans could ever be.”

Options for managing the “elephant/human conflict”

Even the most superficial and cursory glance at Wild Life photographs of herds in Africa and to a lesser extent in Sri Lanka, elephant Herds are massive. An adult would consume up to about 125 kilograms of fresh leaves, and many gallons of water per day. This vastly exceeds the capacity of most scrubby dry environments to provide. Fortunately, elephants are not choosy and will eat any foliage and tender twigs that are within their reach. However they would be attracted by the ample greenery available in farmers’ fields of paddy, and upland crops such as banana, maize and young coconut trees. They may also be attracted by the likely availability of their precious dietary requirement sf salt and hence the pitiful devastation of their houses suffered by poor farmer families.

In African countries elephants are often smaller in stature than the Asian. They are not amenable to domestication. A Sri Lankan family residing in Botswana was engaged in trying to do so.

Unlike the Asian elephant, where tuskers are very rare, the African tusker is common, with nearly all males having tusks (?). This may drive a willingness to participate, in the culling operation. In Sri Lanka, the elephant is nearly venerated, mainly because the Tooth Relic Casket is carried by a tusker, carefully selected according to some stringent physical traits that mark it as special, and noble enough to qualify for this very special position. In fact the Sinhala idiom recognizes this exalted position in the popular “Elephants are of two types, ones which hauls logs, while the others walk in the Perahera.”

Thus, “culling” as a means of population management, is simply out of the question. For instance, when an elephant is the victim of a train accident, or falls into an unprotected well, the crowd of villagers who come to see the victims, are clearly emotionally overcome. So, even the slightest suggestion of killing this “noble” marauder, would be heresy. Other measures have to be found.

Deep Trenches and Electric Fences

Both of these, especially the latter, have predictably failed. It is an insult to elephants to not quickly see that fence posts can easily be knocked over, or stepped over by a log or branch cast across the flimsy wiring. Consructingand maintaining miles of electric fencing is so prohibitive, that one is tempted to assume that a lucrative trade awaits the suppliers of materials and labour that may be shared by a compliant officer. It is a puzzle why such a patently hopeless, costly and difficult to check is still promoted. The poor victims have probably coerced to believe that the massive outlay has the slightest hope of success.

Relocation

From time to time, attempts have been made to re-locate troublesome elephants to ‘safe locations’ in the vicinity. Elephantine cunning, directs them back to their accustomed place.in record time.

Defence Crops

It is a popular belief that elephants shy away from chilli plants. Barriers of chilli beds, usually combined with trenching can deter marauders.

A tradition among paddy farmers is to set aside an un-harvested section of the holding for birds (s. Kurulu Paaluwa) There could be a modification of this by a co-operative planting of rejected or surplus planting material (eg. Manioc sticks, banana suckers etc) planted specifically for elephants, with raw material and labour contributed by the farmers themselves. Such self-help projects have been successfully accomplished by programs like the “Gammedda projects, financed and assisted by the private sector. One can only hope that suchcould succeed. But the likelihood of success is most remote. No harm in trying it out. There may be hopes of the impossible surprise by become the possible,

Weaponized Honey bees

An innovative method appears to have met with some success among Thai Paddy farmers. It is a cunning innovation based on several sound assumptions. The basic assembly consists of a widely spaced (about 50 feet apart) concrete pillars, each topped by a beehive with a functioning colony of bees, the concrete pillars are then connected to their neighbours on each side by sturdy ropes. If an elephant attempts to enter the housing area (or farm) they would cause the rope to be shaken, and with it, the two connect bee hives. The irate bees then swarm towards the unsuspecting intruder. Elephants feed through their trunks, which have a sensitive lining. The rudely displaced bees enter the trunk – and all hell breaks loose. The legendary memory of the intruder (elephants never forget) comes into play (once burnt, twice shy) and cunning humans have outwitted the intruders.

Since none of these options is unlikely to offer a “stand alone” solution, it may be wise to consider a multifaceted approach, ideally combining two or more that could provide an additive or synergistic effect.

Monkeys

Monkeys and their cousins ( Rilawas/Macaques and Wanduras ) have always been with us, but have drawn more attention recently with an apparently by an increase in fecundity. Along with rapid urbanization, their numbers have increased markedly. Monkeys have been known for their mischief. They indulge in stealing things off the table and kitchen, and leaving behind a right royal mess. Destructive actions such as dislodging of roofing tiles are intolerable.

More seriously, along with flying squirrels, and pole cats they cause huge losses on coconut plantations. A recent pronouncement virtually granted growers freedom to use whatever means (including Shooting) of such intruding pests. Widespread protests led to withdrawal of this, as also a proposal to export monkeys to an East Asian country, on suspicion that they would face slaughter for meat.

The current thought of relocating them on an uninhabited island, of which Sri Lanka has right of ownership, will not come o fruition or would have to remain inoperative, because such animals would have no food or drinking water and so die, a painful and slow death. No organization concerned with animal welfare and on ethical and moral grounds, such a project will encounter stiff resistance.

Kidney Disease (CKDu)

This is possibly the largest researched medical problem in our country, but with no finality. Distressingly large numbers of new cases, continue to rise in the most severely affected areas. Numerous meetings, Workshops, Conferences and Seminars, (including one convened in Colombo by FAO) although providing much data was presented, none has been able to identify conclusive evidence of a single cause. While it would be reasonable to suggest (or suspect) a water-related condition, definite proof is lacking.

What the data does show, is that the condition is not confined to the NCP Dry Zone, Well water (especially when it is turbid (s. ‘Kiwul’) is unsafe, while irrigation (tank) water is safe, Fluoride is partially suspect, but not Arsenic, Aluminum, weed-killer or fertilizer leachate, were not. Gender-wise men were marginally more prone Nelum-ala, Tilapia and other lake fish and Kasippu were not implicated.

Since the condition is fatal, dialysis is the preferred option against kidney implants. There are insufficient dialysis units and hospital space to accommodate the increasing numbers of patients.

As the condition seems to be related to impurities in drinking water, the attempted remedy is to provide water cleared by Reverse osmosis. One is a little surprised at this choice, as the operational and maintenance costs are so high and probably beyond reach.

One less prohibitive option would be refined rainwater, collected off roof-tops. There is also a method developed in Sudan (and Egypt) to clarify Nile water by a simple method using powdered Murunga seeds. I have detailed in several of my letters detailed in several article in which I offered to help anyone who would have access to the simple facilities required. Despite my willingness expressed, along with my contact address, there was not a single taker. The methodology is so well documented, that it would be unforgivable cheek on my part to doubt that this enormously useful and doable method, has not been considered and duly tried and fairly tested and not brushed off lightly.