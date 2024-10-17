Eliminating Ethnic-Based Politics In Sri Lanka: A Path Toward National Unity

By Alma Shameem –

Sri Lanka, with its rich diversity of ethnicities, religions, and cultures, has long faced the challenge of balancing these identities in its political landscape. Ethnic-based politics, which has shaped much of the country’s history, continues to be a divisive force that hinders national unity, sustainable development, and long-term peace. Eliminating ethnic-based politics is essential for Sri Lanka’s progress toward a truly united, prosperous, and peaceful society.

The Legacy of Ethnic-Based Politics

Ethnic politics in Sri Lanka can be traced back to the colonial period, when the British promoted communal identities for administrative convenience. After independence in 1948, political parties began to align themselves along ethnic lines, leading to an entrenched system of division. The Sinhalese, Tamil, and Muslim communities were often pitted against one another as political elites manipulated ethnic tensions for electoral gains.

The ethnic conflict that ravaged the country for nearly three decades, culminating in the end of the civil war in 2009, further solidified the role of ethnicity in politics. The wounds from that conflict remain deep, and many political actors continue to exploit these divisions to maintain their power bases.

The Dangers of Ethnic-Based Politics

Ethnic-based politics is inherently exclusionary. It prioritizes the interests of one group over others, marginalizing minority communities and deepening societal divides. In Sri Lanka, this has led to periodic flare-ups of ethnic tensions, often exacerbated by political leaders who use inflammatory rhetoric to rally their base. As a result, instead of fostering dialogue and reconciliation, the political landscape becomes a battleground for competing ethnic identities.

This form of politics also undermines the development of a cohesive national identity. When citizens are encouraged to vote based on ethnicity rather than issues such as education, healthcare, economic development, or governance, the focus shifts away from collective national progress. The very foundation of democracy is weakened as elections become contests of ethnic loyalty rather than platforms for policy debate.

The Path Forward: Building Inclusive Politics

To eliminate ethnic-based politics, Sri Lanka must prioritize the creation of an inclusive political culture that transcends ethnic divisions. Political parties should focus on national issues and promote policies that benefit all citizens, regardless of their ethnic background. This would involve moving away from communal politics toward issue-based campaigns, where parties compete on platforms related to economic growth, social justice, education, and governance.

Electoral reforms can also play a significant role in curbing ethnic-based politics. A shift toward proportional representation could encourage parties to build broader, multi-ethnic coalitions rather than relying on narrow ethnic constituencies. Such reforms would incentivize politicians to appeal to a wider audience and reduce the incentives for stoking ethnic tensions.

Education is another critical area for fostering national unity. Sri Lanka’s education system should focus on promoting a shared sense of national identity while respecting diversity. Schools can serve as spaces where children from different ethnic backgrounds learn to appreciate one another’s cultures and grow up with a sense of belonging to a united Sri Lankan nation.

The Role of Civil Society and Leadership

Civil society, religious leaders, and community organizations have a vital role in promoting reconciliation and unity. By advocating for policies that promote inter-ethnic cooperation and dialogue, these groups can challenge the divisive narratives propagated by ethnic-based politicians. Grassroots movements that emphasize common goals—such as poverty alleviation, economic development, and environmental sustainability—can bring together people from diverse communities, showcasing the power of collaboration across ethnic lines.

Leadership at the highest levels is crucial in this transformation. Political leaders must take responsibility for guiding the country toward a more inclusive future. This means rejecting the temptation to use ethnic differences for short-term political gain and instead championing the values of equality, justice, and unity. Leaders who prioritize national interest over communal divisions will be instrumental in creating a new political culture.

Eliminating ethnic-based politics from Sri Lanka is not just a political necessity—it is a moral imperative. As the country continues to heal from its violent past, building a political system based on inclusivity, equality, and national unity is the only path forward. By fostering issue-based politics, implementing electoral reforms, and promoting inter-ethnic cooperation, Sri Lanka can create a brighter, more peaceful future for all its citizens. Ethnic divisions must give way to a shared vision of progress, where every citizen has an equal stake in the nation’s success. Only then can Sri Lanka fulfil its true potential as a united and prosperous country.

*Alma Shameem, Senior lecturer in Marketing Management