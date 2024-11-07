Everything you need to know about the new Bharat Series Number Plate: Features and benefits

The Indian government has introduced the New Bharat Series (BH) number plate, revolutionising the vehicle registration system across the country. This innovative system targets to simplify and standardise vehicle registration in India, making it easier for vehicle owners to travel across state borders without any restrictions. Let’s understand the features, benefits, and everything you need to know about the New Bharat Series number plate in this comprehensive guide.

What is the new Bharat Series Number Plate?

The new Bharat Series number plate is a unified registration system introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in India. This system replaces the traditional state-specific registration numbers with a nationwide format, starting with “Year – YY” followed by a unique 10-digit alphanumeric code.

Key features of the new Bharat Series Number Plate

Here are some key features of the new Bharat Series Number Plate in India:

Unified registration : Single registration format is applicable across the country.

10-digit alphanumeric code : Unique identification of 10-digit alphanumeric code is assigned for each vehicle.

No state-specific codes : Eliminates state-specific registration numbers from the vehicle.

National database : Centralised database is used for vehicle registration.

Secure and tamper-proof : Advanced security features is available to prevent tampering.

Benefits of the new Bharat Series Number Plate

Here are some important benefits of the new Bharat Series Number Plate in India:

Easy interstate travel : No re-registration required for interstate travel with Bharat Series Number Plate in India.

Simplified vehicle transfer : Hassle-free transfer of vehicles across states is possible due to Bharat Series Number Plate.

Improved security : Advanced security features prevent forge number plates.

National database : Facilitates easy tracking and monitoring with Bharat Series Number Plate.

Eligibility criteria for the new Bharat Series Number Plate in India

Below mentioned are the eligibility criteria for the new Bharat Series Number Plate in India:

Private vehicle owners : Individuals owning private vehicles are eligible to register for the new Bharat Series Number Plate in India.

Government vehicles : Government-owned vehicles are eligible to register for the new Bharat Series Number Plate in India.

Defense vehicles : Vehicles owned by defense personnel are eligible to register for the new Bharat Series Number Plate in India.

How to apply for the new Bharat Series Number Plate in India?

Vehicle owners can apply for the BH number plate in India through the following steps:

Visit RTO website : Log on to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) website.

Fill application form : Fill and submit the application form with required documents.

Pay fees : Pay the prescribed fees for the Bharat Series Number Plate.

Verification : Verify documents and vehicle details.

Issue of Bharat Series Number Plate : Receive the new Bharat Series Number Plate.

To conclude

The new Bharat Series Number Plate marks a significant milestone in India’s vehicle registration system. This system promises to simplify interstate travel and improve national security with its unified format and advanced security features, making it easier for car insurance verification and compliance across states.