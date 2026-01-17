Experienced a Data Breach?

How to Prevent it From Happening Again

Nobody wants to experience a data breach.

They can be disruptive, costly, and can make you feel very unsettled. Once the immediate damage is contained, such as the financial loss and reputational harm, you will need to ensure that you never have a serious data breach again, which will often involve a deep dive into security practices. There is unfortunately no such thing as absolute protection, but here you will be walked through how you can prevent another data breach from attacking your business.

Identify How the Breach Happened

When you have had a data breach, you need to understand its root cause. Breaches will often occur due to phishing attacks, weak passwords, or even issues with your software. Conducting a thorough post-incident analysis and implementing strategies such as a managed detection response, or MDR, is usually the best policy. It’s also worth looking into why any current cybersecurity methods have failed.

Strengthen Access Controls

It may seem paranoid, but limiting access to sensitive data is one of the most effective ways to reduce risk. You may trust your staff implicitly, but the majority of breaches succeed because attackers gain access to accounts with excessive permissions or through insider access. You should seek to enforce strong password policies and enable multi-factor authentication (MFA to add an extra layer of protection to sensitive data. That way, you will be able to track who is getting access to what and to stop hacks before they happen.

Keep Systems and Software Up to Date

Some things never change, and even in 2026, outdated software is the most common entry point for cybercriminals to get access to sensitive data. Security patches and updates are released regularly and will fix website vulnerabilities. However, research continues to find that these updates are simply delayed or ignored, leaving those gaps in website software open. You will therefore need to establish a routine patch management process to ensure that all operating systems and applications are up to date.

Train Employees to Recognize Threats

Even with all of the automation in the world, human error continues to be one of the leading causes of data breaches. An employee may unknowingly be clicking on malicious links or even downloading infected attachments. So, as an employer, you need to ensure that all of your staff attend regular cybersecurity awareness training, as this will help them to spot even the most sophisticated AI phishing attempts as well as social engineering tactics. When your staff are better trained, those data breaches will become a thing of the past.

Monitor, Test, and Improve

Preventing another breach is, unfortunately, not something you can do once and then leave. You need to stay vigilant, and you will need to use monitoring tools, as well as updates, to spot unusual activity early, which will allow your cybersecurity teams to respond. Undertaking regular security audits, as well as penetration testing and incident response drills, will help to ensure that all other defences you have remain effective as threats continue to evolve.

Recovering from a data breach will take time and, sadly, you will lose customers in the process. However, by being equipped to prevent this from happening again, you can help your brand bounce back.