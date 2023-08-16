Exploring Spiritual Healing: Probably The Last Resort For Failing Businesses 

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

The Moderator Rich Fernandez when inviting Eckhart Tolle – A leading Spiritual Guru to address Google staff way back in 2012 said ‘we aspire to do epic stuff and to make a difference in the world and yet even as we create this dazzling technology, we want to be sure to pay attention to our own inner technology’.

Fahri Karakas, Professor, Researcher and Writer at the University of East Anglia, in his article in 2020 ‘’The Quest for Corporate Spiritual Responsibility’’ said ‘ ‘Corporate spiritual responsibility’ might be the next wave of management paradigm that we need in order to design humane and creative organizations over the next few decades”.

Spiritual seeking is no longer an aspect for individuals. With initiators like Google, an increasing trend is integrating spiritual healing practices within Corporate environment in today’s fast-paced and competitive business climate, where the chase of profit frequently takes precedence though necessary.

The enormous effects that spiritual interventions like meditation, yoga, and healing therapy may have on employee retention, innovation, and diversification are now being recognised by forward thinking business conglomerates, corporates, and entrepreneurs. These methods were originally viewed as unusual in the business world, but they are now progressively gaining acceptance as potent instruments for overall development. This article attempts to examine the causes of this trend and how businesses are using spiritual healing to their benefit in the real world.

The Quest for Employee Retention

Many firms have historically struggled with employee retention, particularly those in sectors with high turnover rates. Employee morale can suffer from the stress and burnout brought on by demanding work settings, which can result in decreased productivity and higher turnover rates. Businesses are using spiritual healing techniques that encourage emotional balance and well-being to solve this issue. Workplace routines are incorporating mindfulness and meditation practices to help staff members manage stress, enhance mental clarity, and promote a healthier work-life balance.

As previously said, Google, known for its forward-thinking workplace environment, provides its staff with relaxation areas, yoga courses, and mindfulness meditation programmes. These approaches have increased overall productivity and creativity as well as employee retention.

Unleashing Innovative Potential

Businesses that want to stay relevant in ever-changing markets must constantly innovate. Companies are seeing the need to tap into the creative potential of their staff members by addressing their holistic well-being in order to promote an innovation culture. Spiritual healing techniques can help with mental clutter removal, creativity stimulation, and the provision of fresh viewpoints that result in ground-breaking concepts.

The workplace culture of Salesforce, a market leader in customer relationship management, includes meditation, yoga and therapy sessions. The business has seen a spike in creative ideas as a result of encouraging mindfulness and mental clarity, leading to new product offerings and enhanced consumer experiences.

The Diversification Dilemma

Diversification is a typical strategic objective for companies looking to lower risks and investigate new revenue streams. However, stepping into uncharted territory can be intimidating and frequently encounters pushback from staff members who are resistant to change. Spiritual healing techniques that encourage adaptation, bravery, and open-mindedness can help overcome this reluctance.

As part of its efforts to diversify into electric and autonomous vehicles, the automotive giant Ford offered mindfulness and meditation classes to its staff. The organisation successfully traversed this transitional era while retaining the morale of its staff by addressing employees’ concerns and cultivating a resilient mindset.

Cultivating Ethical Leadership

Businesses are under increasing pressure to exhibit ethical leadership and social responsibility in a time of increased societal awareness. Spiritual healing techniques can aid in the growth of compassionate and aware leaders who put principles, moral judgement, and social effect first.

Outdoor clothing manufacturer Patagonia is renowned for its dedication to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. Yvon Chouinard, the founder of the company, draws inspiration from Zen Buddhism, which places an emphasis on mindfulness and moral behaviour, for his leadership style. In addition to directing Patagonia’s corporate operations, this strategy has generated a devoted client base.

Enhancing Team Collaboration

Businesses that want to take on complicated challenges and succeed must collaborate effectively. Teamwork can, however, be hampered by interdepartmental disputes and communication obstacles. Spiritual healing techniques can strengthen team members’ feeling of connectivity, empathy, and active listening.

To improve teamwork and communication, the multinational consumer goods business Procter & Gamble (P&G) gave its workers mindfulness meditation and yoga training. P&G saw increased teamwork and more creative solutions by encouraging employees to be present in interactions and appreciate other perspectives.

A paradigm shift that is gradually gaining traction is the incorporation of spiritual healing techniques into the business sector. Businesses are realising the comprehensive advantages of these practices on employee retention, creativity, diversity, ethical leadership, and team cooperation, from meditation and yoga to therapeutic therapies.

While some may still view this movement as unusual, the positive effects it has had on well-known businesses demonstrate how embracing spirituality can serve as a catalyst for transformational growth. Incorporating spiritual healing may be the missing link to unprecedented success and overall wellbeing as organisations continue to manage the challenges of the modern world.

Exploring spiritual healing is therefore seen as a last resort for failing companies, hence the need for corporate leaders to look at spirituality from another perspective and adapt spiritual practices in addition to conventional techniques to deal with difficulties that cannot be seen.

They aim to achieve a deeper revitalization by including mindfulness, meditation, and holistic treatments in addition to financial recovery. This holistic transformation reflects the changing dynamics of corporate management by acknowledging how success and wellbeing are intertwined.

*The writer is a former Diplomat, Tourism Official and currently a lecturer at ECU who practices Meditation and Healing Therapy specially for those with prolonged and terminal illnesses. Writer can be contacted through vwanigasekera@gmail.com