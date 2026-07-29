Flash-Point In Colombo: The NPP’s Judicial Tenure Gambit & The Battle For Sri Lanka’s Soul

By Vishwamithra –

“There is no liberty if the power of judging be not separated from the legislative and executive powers.” ~Montesquieu, The Spirit of the Laws

The mandate that propelled President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his National People’s Power (NPP) coalition to a historic landslide victory was anchored to an explicit, uncompromising promise: the total dismantle of state capture, the eradication of institutional corruption, and the resurrection of an independent rule of law. Yet, less than a year into its transformative governance, the administration has engineered a high-stakes constitutional standoff that threatens to dismantle the very democratic safeguards it swore to protect. The government’s aggressive legislative push to amend the Constitution and the Judicature Act—exclusively designed to extend the statutory retirement age of apex and appellate court judges—has ignited a volatile civil and institutional war with the country’s legal fraternity. What the state defends as a masterstroke of administrative efficiency, critics decry as a dangerous encroachment on judicial autonomy that threatens to plunge Sri Lanka back into the dark cycles of executive overreach.

On its surface, the government’s operational defense carries an undeniably logical, technocratic weight. Sri Lanka’s palace of justice is effectively paralyzed, drowning under a staggering, catastrophic mountain of more than 1.1 million pending court cases. This institutional logjam leaves victims and litigants trapped in legal limbo for decades, decimating public confidence and crippling the island’s fragile, post-default economic recovery by deterring foreign investment. The Cabinet argues that raising the mandatory retirement age of Supreme Court justices from 65 to 67, and Court of Appeal judges from 63 to 65, is a vital, stabilizing intervention. In a country experiencing an acute brain drain and a severe shortage of specialized public sector personnel, the state insists that it cannot afford to arbitrarily discard its most experienced, veteran legal minds at the peak of their intellectual and jurisprudence capacities.

Furthermore, the administration points out that adjusting judicial retirement ages aligns Sri Lanka with modern global benchmarks, reflecting longer life expectancies and mirrors systems in established democracies where apex court jurists serve well into their late sixties or seventies. From this perspective, the amendment is not a political conspiracy, but a necessary, pragmatic toolkit to maintain judicial continuity, maximize bench output, and systematically chip away at a crisis of institutional delay that predates the current government by generations.

However, in the volatile theater of Sri Lankan constitutional history, context is everything, and the line between pragmatic reform and political subversion has historically been razor-thin. The fierce, unyielding resistance mounted by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) and the Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka (JSASL) does not stem from a stubborn rejection of structural modernization. Rather, it arises from the ad-hoc, opaque, and highly suspect timing of this sudden legislative maneuvering. By fast-tracking these sweeping changes precisely as sitting Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena approaches his mandatory retirement timeline, the administration has created an undeniable, damaging public perception. It looks less like a holistic, systemic overhaul of the judiciary and more like a tailored, personalized intervention meant to extend the lease of specific, favored individuals occupying the highest echelons of legal power.

In constitutional governance, public perception is a powerful force, and the erosion of appearance is an erosion of legitimacy. When an executive branch backed by a commanding, super-majority parliament unilaterally reshapes the career timelines and structural tenures of active judges without sweeping, non-partisan, and open public consensus, it sends a chilling warning through the halls of justice. It signals to the bench that their career security and longevity are fluid variables, deeply dependent on the political calculations and goodwill of the ruling regime. This opens a hazardous gateway to institutional subservience. Judges, consciously or subconsciously, may face systemic pressures to align their judgments with the executive’s agenda to secure or comfortably enjoy these newly minted tenure extensions. International observers, including the Commonwealth Lawyers’ Association, have raised urgent red flags, warning that such arbitrary, top-down manipulation of judicial tenures directly risks replicating catastrophic institutional collapses seen in other developing nations, where the subversion of the judiciary served as the final prelude to absolute autocracy.

To understand the profound alarm rippling through Colombo’s legal circles, one must examine the deep, scarred historical precedents of Sri Lanka’s recurrent judicial crises. This island nation is no stranger to the weaponization of the legislature against the judiciary. The current standoff feels hauntingly familiar to observers who remember the systemic degradation of the courts under successive regimes. In 1999, the controversial appointment of Sarath N. Silva as Chief Justice by President Chandrika Kumaranatunga marked a highly politicized era, where the apex court was increasingly viewed as an extension of executive will, deeply damaging the judiciary’s moral authority.

The crisis reached a brutal, unprecedented climax in 2013 under the Mahinda Rajapaksa administration, when Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake was subjected to a highly politicized, legally flawed impeachment process. Bypassing clear procedural safeguards and ignoring Supreme Court rulings that declared the parliamentary select committee’s proceedings illegal, the Executive used its parliamentary majority to remove a defiant head of the judiciary who stood in the way of majoritarian legislation. Bandaranayake’s ouster proved that when the ruling party views the judiciary as an obstacle rather than a co-equal branch of governance, it will use the raw power of parliament to break it.

Even the subsequent administration under Maithripala Sirisena, despite its “Good Governance” platform, manipulated judicial dynamics through strategic delays in appointments and promotions, treating the Constitutional Council as an arena for political bargaining. The NPP’s current effort to bypass broad public and legal consultations to adjust tenures via its super majority echoes these historic patterns. It reinforces the tragic Sri Lankan precedent that the judiciary is a territory to be managed and re-engineered whenever a government secures enough seats in parliament to rewrite the rules.

Moreover, the government’s hyper-fixation on retirement ages is a superficial, band-aid solution applied to a profound, systemic disease. Sri Lanka’s judicial paralysis is not caused by a sudden, mathematical shortage of elderly judges; it is the direct consequence of decades of severe, deliberate state under-investment. The state currently allocates a meager, insulting 0.57% of its total government expenditure to the administration of justice. This institutional starvation is the true culprit behind the 1.1 million stalled cases. It is the reason why Sri Lankan courts completely lack modern digital case-management networks, why physical courtrooms are crumbling, why stenographer shortages routinely abort daily trials, and why critical vacancies on the appellate benches are left unfilled for months on end. Extending the retirement limits of a broken, resource-starved system without fixing its internal mechanics does absolutely nothing to accelerate the alacrity of justice; it merely ensures that an aging, exhausted bench presides over an increasingly inefficient system.

If the AKD administration truly wants to fulfill its anti-corruption mandate, it must pivot away from quick-fix constitutional amendments and embrace the painful, structural overhauls demanded by the international community and domestic watchdogs. As explicitly detailed in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Governance Diagnostic Assessment, restoring genuine integrity to Sri Lanka’s courts requires the immediate codification of a formalized, transparent judicial code of conduct and the implementation of independent, rigid disciplinary frameworks. True reform means expanding the total number of courts, fully digitizing the filing and archival ecosystems, and ensuring that judicial appointments are handled by an entirely insulated, non-political body.

The current crisis is now hurtling toward a definitive, historic legal showdown. Because the NPP possesses the raw legislative numbers to ignore parliamentary debate and steamroll the opposition, the ultimate defense of constitutional sanity rests with the Supreme Court itself. Civil society groups and legal coalitions are mobilizing to challenge the bill before its formal enactment. Constitutional lawyers argue that altering the core structural terms of the third branch of government directly impacts public sovereignty, meaning it cannot be legally executed without a binding national referendum.

President Dissanayake and the NPP stand at a critical, defining crossroads of their young administration. They can choose to execute a short-sighted legislative victory using their brute parliamentary power, cementing an extension that will permanently stain their reformist credentials, alienate the legal community, and fracture the separation of powers. Alternatively, they can pause, exhibit the humility of true statesmanship, heed the warnings of the Bar, and subject all judicial reforms to a transparent, inclusive, and holistic public review. For a government that promised an absolute break from the arrogant, majoritarian politics of Sri Lanka’s past, the choice should not just be obvious—it must be mandatory. Protecting the fierce independence of the judiciary is not an annoying obstacle to efficient governance; it is the ultimate, definitive measure of it.

*The writer can be reached at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com