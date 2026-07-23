Forty-Three Years After Black July: Can The NPP Government Take The Next Step Towards Reconciliation?

By Raj Sivanathan –



Every year in July, Sri Lankan Tamils across the world pause to remember one of the darkest chapters in the country’s modern history. The events of July 1983—widely known as Black July—left deep scars on the nation. Thousands of Tamil families were displaced, homes and businesses were destroyed, innocent civilians lost their lives, and the violence marked a turning point that ultimately led to nearly three decades of civil war.

Forty-three years have now passed.

Sri Lanka has changed. Governments have changed. Generations have changed. Yet the memory of Black July continues to shape the relationship between the State and many Tamil citizens, both within Sri Lanka and throughout the global diaspora.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the National People’s Power (NPP) Government came to office promising a break from the politics of corruption, abuse of power and failed governance. Their message has centred on accountability, transparency and rebuilding public confidence in democratic institutions.

The NPP Government bears no responsibility for the decisions taken by the administration of President J. R. Jayewardene in 1983. Responsibility for historical events belongs to those who governed at the time. Every democratic government, however, inherits a broader responsibility: to acknowledge moments when the State failed to protect its citizens and to demonstrate that such failures will never be repeated.

For many Tamils, Black July represented a profound loss of confidence in the State’s ability to guarantee equal protection under the law. The events also transformed Sri Lanka’s demographic and political landscape by accelerating the growth of the global Tamil diaspora.

Today, members of that diaspora are respected professionals, academics, entrepreneurs, engineers, doctors and public servants across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and elsewhere. They continue to contribute to Sri Lanka through remittances, humanitarian assistance, investment, education and knowledge transfer.

This raises an important national question: can Sri Lanka build lasting reconciliation without formally acknowledging one of the defining tragedies in its post-independence history?

Around the world, societies emerging from conflict have often recognised that acknowledging historical suffering strengthens democracy rather than weakens it. Germany, South Africa and Rwanda each adopted different approaches, but all accepted that remembrance has an important place in national healing.

Sri Lanka’s path will necessarily be its own. Nevertheless, there is an opportunity for the current Government to demonstrate that acknowledging the suffering of innocent victims is consistent with democratic values and national unity.

Constructive initiatives could include:

• A formal acknowledgement of the suffering experienced during Black July.

• An inclusive national day of remembrance for all innocent civilians affected by ethnic violence.

• Continued progress on reconciliation measures including language equality, land issues, missing persons, detainees and meaningful political dialogue.

• Greater engagement with the global Tamil diaspora as partners in economic development, investment and nation-building.

Acknowledging history is not about assigning blame to today’s generation. It is about demonstrating that the democratic State recognises the suffering of its citizens and is committed to ensuring that such events never happen again.

Economic recovery and reconciliation should not be viewed as competing priorities. Trust, inclusion and equal citizenship are essential foundations for sustainable investment, social stability and democratic resilience.

Forty-three years after Black July, Sri Lanka cannot change its past. It can, however, determine how that past shapes its future. By acknowledging painful history with honesty and compassion while strengthening democratic institutions and equal rights, the country can move towards a future where every citizen—Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim and Burgher alike—feels equally respected, equally protected and equally at home.

Such a step would not erase the pain of history, but it could become an important milestone in building a more united, confident and democratic Sri Lanka.