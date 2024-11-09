Forward March By NPP For Social Transformation (Parivarthanaya) – Part I

By Siri Gamage –

By any measure, NPP victory in the recently held Presidential election in Sri Lanka is an important turning point in terms of politics, governance, generational change, political ideology and the contract between ruler and people. The outcome reflects a shift of political power from the elitist ruling class that governed the country since independence in 1948 to the representatives of lower to middle class, Swabhasa educated but oppressed Sinhalese and ethnic minorities. The campaign to develop a successful political program since 2019 to educate the voters from less advantaged backgrounds -both rural and urban- plus the working middle class professionals in the country and diaspora yielded results against a well-oiled and well-established campaign led by those from the mainstream political parties and alliances aided by mainstream media.

As I stated in my previous article before the election, it was truly a historic moment. Disempowered and disadvantaged average Sri Lankans from all walks of life -other than those closely affiliated with main parties and alliances as well as those who did not have a capacity to distinguish who is good for their own welfare vs those who sought power for their personal-family enrichment- voted with their feet to change the government. At the approaching parliamentary elections on 14th November, we may witness another affirmation of this new alliance of progressive intellectuals, professionals, workers, lawyers, doctors and local leaders -many of whom has sacrificed their life with determination for changing the system for over 4 decades.

Leaders like Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Lal Kantha, and Tilvin Silva are no strangers to the population. They had been traversing the political landscape since 1970s in one form or another while witnessing highs and lows in different decades. There is a next level of leaders like Sunil Handuneththi, Bimal Rathnayake, Vijitha Herath, and Samantha Vidyarathne. Added to this is female leaders like current Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya who organised the women in districts to be a potent political force. The way she articulated messages to the women across the country, organised women’s collective and confronted the power behind the system was extra ordinary to say the least. Their vision, sacrifice and courage in organising and developing a potent and viable political project that can attract the mass attention for changing the political culture, governance style and system, as well as to represent the common men and women from diverse walks of life in the national governance system are to be commended.

All this was progressed in the face of many challenges, not the least of which emerged from the political and economic establishment. All this was achieved in the context of a violent political culture nurturing family rule and shadowy forces operating in society. As AKD states this establishment or ruling class consisted of MPs and Ministers who changed sides to preserve power, wealth and privileges at critical points especially before national elections. It was a well-knit class and a layer in society that limited service to the people in rhetoric but not in action. After the elections, the system worked to preserve the system and its key proponents rather than those who voted them into power. The dissonance between the voter and the ruler increased as the power of the ruling class elites grew. Such power was material and symbolic. Expressions of such power through a range of practices resembling a ritual at public expense were on display for all to see. They entered the popular psyche to justify the power, who held it and the system that nurtured such power. After elections the contract between people and rulers did not work in favour of the voter. Voters were left to witness the symbolic representations of power coupled with the rituals that justified it more so than substantial benefits to make the life easier.

Even with the country’s economic crisis in 2022 the ruling class did not envision a system change that could have brought benefits to the people. It enacted various measures to impose further taxes on the average Lankans following IMF prescriptions while tightening the grip on power through enforcement of laws and limitations on public protests. Reforms to the existing governance system were limited. Price increases of various services and products had a negative impact on living conditions of many. The sufferings of people from all walks of life due to the extravagant lifestyles of those in power on one hand, the corruption and waste on the other did not disappear. In such a context the message from NPP had a resonance with many voters -young and old, men and women. It even spread to the Sri Lankan diaspora spread across the world.

Having material conditions that lead the majority of people to understand their predicament properly and convincingly is one thing. Articulation of such conditions by the political and civic leaders in a language that is understood by many is another. NPP leaders, in particular President Dissanayake (AKD) had the ability to do so without a doubt. The language he used, expressions, experiences and the need for change resonated with many voters as the articulations were authentic, simple and appealing. Compared to the times when large numbers of voters attending NPP or JVP meetings mainly for entertainment – not for voting – it is remarkable that this time around NPP leadership was able to convert those who voted for mainstream parties and alliances in their favour. This was not a mean feat. I have been watching the speeches by AKD in political rallies in preparation for the parliamentary elections. The manner he articulates the experiences of people in rural districts is extra ordinary. He seems to be a born Sociologist. I have not encountered such skills even among trained sociologists. For example, in one speech he explains in vivid detail the challenges people face in building a house or organising a wedding. He explains the challenge the country as a whole is facing due to mal administration and what steps are necessary to correct the current path to destruction of society and its foundations. NPP labels the new era as renewal (Punarudaya). AKD provides a glimpse of hope to the people who are disenchanted and demoralised. He explains the need for developing good habits among people, discipline among public servants and politicians, better values, hard work and so on. His talks remind me of the words uttered by Anagarika Dharmapala during the colonial period who wanted to initiate a cultural revival. Though many scholars, artists, and a few politicians had outlined the predicament facing the country before the September election, it was AKD led NPP that was able to achieve political victory and start the difficult path toward system change or reform.

The previous system promoted an inner party and family culture that rewarded the loyalists and punished those outside. NPP is planning to close the gap between the elected politician and the people, bring governance close to home, venture on a path of collective liberation and fulfillment while addressing day to day issue affecting the population. Exercise of power for the country’s future prosperity and improving the life chances of emerging generations through better education, employment, fair resource allocation based on a value system suitable for modern society and a globalised world appear to be the NPP aim.

The power and influence of energetic Sri Lankan diaspora, social media, the international and professional experiences of the new generation cannot be under estimated in this political transformation. Those in the age group 30-50 years played a key role. In the established mainstream parties, the leadership and the driving forces belonged to the age group 50-75. This demographic difference is noteworthy when political scientists write the history of this remarkable political change in time to come. Leaders of established parties and alliances had the opportunity to create a system change and transformation before the NPP. However, they were either not willing or capable of doing so as they were reading from an old script conditioned by age-old practices. They perhaps thought that the oppressed communities and groups will tolerate the corrupt and nepotistic system for a few more decades to come and play the political drama as usual.

At the least, if the then leaders had the desire or the skill to understand the meaning of 2022 struggle (aragalaya), they would not have gone downhill in a dramatic fashion as we witnessed on September 21st. The challenges including brain drain, debt crisis, loss of faith in the political system and politicians were not those that could be controlled by the use of force -direct and indirect-and hierarchical authority. They were and are ones that need to be addressed as a collective-rulers and the ruled. Collective conscience about the nature of the challenges, what needs to be done to address them, changes to the way of thinking and doing, system change etc should have been articulated in a way that the average Lankan can comprehend and experience positively. Instead the old guard tried to explain that the situation is already improved and if we follow the same old path everything will be fine. However, the larger population did not buy this message. Instead they chose a different, transformative path that will allow creative capacities of the population and its new leaders to be used to find a better future.

*To be continued…