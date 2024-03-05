FUTA Condemns Appointing Deshabandu Tennakoon As New IGP

The Federation of University Teachers Association (FUTA) vehemently condemns the recent appointment of Mr. Deshabandu Tennakoon as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Sri Lanka. This appointment not only disregards due process but also raises grave concerns regarding the independence and integrity of law enforcement in the country.

Moreover, the newly appointed IGP has a troubling history that casts serious doubts on his suitability to lead the Sri Lankan Police Force. In a Fundamental Rights application case decided by the Supreme Court in 2023, he was found guilty of torturing a suspect, a gross violation of human rights and a clear indicator of his unsuitability for such a pivotal role.

Furthermore, it is public knowledge that he infamously collaborated with government-affiliated mobs during the violent attack on the Galle Face Green protest site in May 2022. His later appointment as the acting IGP despite objections raised by various civil society organizations, and now appointing him as the IGP underscores a disturbing trend of collusion between law enforcement officials and political authorities.

Thus, we consider the appointment of the new IGP as a clear indication of the deep politicization of the police service in Sri Lanka. Instead of upholding the principles of independence, impartiality, and accountability, the government has chosen to prioritize political interests over the well-being and safety of its citizens. This further undermines public confidence in the ability of law enforcement agencies to serve and protect the people of Sri Lanka without fear or favor.

FUTA calls on the Sri Lankan government to immediately revoke the appointment of Mr. Tennakoon and to ensure that future appointments to key positions within law enforcement agencies are made in accordance with established constitutional procedures and merit-based criteria. The government must uphold the rule of law, protect human rights, and foster an environment of accountability within law enforcement agencies to restore public trust and confidence in the justice system.