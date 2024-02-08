Genocide Of Palestinian Began Since 1948

By Latheef Farook –

The ongoing United States – European supported Israeli genocide of Palestinians and destruction in Gaza is not the first of its kind. These war mongers committed similar massacres in Deir Yassin and Kafr Kassim in 1948 to drive out Palestinians from their homes and lands to plant Israel there.

Since these war crimes continue unabated from time to time.

In the case of Israeli occupied Gaza too US, Britain,Europe openly supported earlier Israeli genocides as part of their overall programme to ethnic cleanse Palestinians and annex Gaza with Israel to create Greater Israel to control and loot the Middle East.

As it is happening now in Gaza Arab tyrants, installed in power and protected by US and Europe, have sided with Israel by turning blind eye.

For example on 27 December 2008 Israel, using the most sophisticated and most destructive fighter planes and weapons supplied by United States and Europe, committed genocide of Palestinians in Gaza .

United States, Britain and Europe fully supported Israel then as they are doing in the on going Israeli barbarity in Gaza which began in wake of Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

During the 22 days of carnage, Israel killed 1,334 Palestinians one-third of them children ,injured 5,450, displaced 100,000, made homeless 50,000 ,destroyed 4,100 residential homes and buildings, damaged 17,000 buildings,,destroyed 29 educational institutions, including the American International School, destroyed or damaged 92 mosques,1,500 shops, factories and other commercial facilities,20 ambulances, ruined 35-60% of agricultural land and caused an estimated damage of $1.9 billion .

The destruction was suspended only in time for President elect Barack Obama to take his oaths as the new President of the United States. The response of the world then to this Jewish barbarity was same as it is now INDIFFERENCE.

Then US President George Bush who spent his entire eight-year term invading Muslim countries and killing Muslims , supplied Israel with the latest destructive weapons, in the same way President Joe Biden is supporting Israel with military, political, diplomatic and financial support in its on going genocide and destruction now.

Then British Prime Minister Gordon Brown blamed the Hamas, but failed to see anything wrong in the Israeli barbarity. He refused to call to halt the massacre leave alone condemn or deplore. He and his government stood fully behind Israeli crimes as British Prime Minister of Indian origin Rishi Sunak is doing now

European Union also supported Israel, Russia, failed to take any active part in saving the Palestinians from Israeli bombs. China was no different to Russia.

India, once the so-called friend of the Arabs and Palestinians, abandoned the Palestinians and the present BJP Hindutva government support Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The so called Arab heavy weights, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, were hand in glove with Israel to please their master in White House. George Bush thanked both Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak and Saudi Abdulla for their support to Israel in slaughtering Palestinians in Gaza to eliminate Hamas and install Palestine Authority, quislings in power. With Egypt and Saudi Arabia turning a blind to the sufferings of Palestinians Israel had a field day to continue its genocide in Gaza.

There are 22 Arab countries with a population of around 325 million. They have unlimited economic and military power with an estimated $ 400 billion worth of weapons that made the weapons industry in the West flourish. Yet when the Israeli genocide began, no one lifted a finger to save the Palestinians.

Instead, some openly and others secretly, collaborated with Israel. For example, President Hosni Mubarak openly declared that, “Egypt will keep its border crossings with Gaza closed until Hamas was removed and Mahmoud Abbas enthroned in power. He told a delegation of European foreign ministers that Hamas must not be allowed to win its conflict with Israel.

Blackmailed by the United States and Europe the developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America remained helpless spectators. Only Venezuela and Bolivia condemned the Israeli genocide, closed the Israeli diplomatic missions and expelled the Israeli ambassadors there.

Aid convoys came from London. It was the people from the West who challenged Israel when they brought the much-needed food, medicine and other supplies to the Palestinians. The British Parliamentarian George Galloway, British journalist Yvonne Ridley and numerous others travelled more than a month with an aid convoy of more than 100 vehicles carrying food, medicines and other essentials to Gaza. However there were no Arab aid convoy.

A four member Fact Finding Mission headed by Justice Richard Goldstone, former judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa, was appointed by the President of the Human Rights Council to “investigate all violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law during military operations in Gaza during the period from 27 December 2008 to 18 January 2009″.

In September 2009, the 575-page Richard Goldstone report that documented evidence of shocking Israeli war crimes on the Gaza Strip was released. Israel was rightly terrified of the report, mobilizing all its diplomatic and political resources to discredit it.

However that report is still gathering dusts .

Mahmoud Abbas sold the Palestinians by helping Israel to bury its crimes in Gaza. The PA helped Israel wash its hands of the blood it spilled in Gaza for financial gain of businessmen closely linked to Abbas.

However exposing even more insidious form of Israeli blackmail Shahab news agency, reported that PA/PLO representatives in Washington were persuaded to drop their support for speedy action on Goldstone report after they were played a videotape and an audiotape, reportedly recorded during the war, in which Abbas and a key security aide, Tayyib Abdul-Rahim, both urged Israel’s leaders to continue and even escalate their attack on Gaza.

Fifteen years later today Israel is committing worst type of genocide and destruction in Gaza with the full support of US and Europe while Arab dictators side with Israel. Despite ICJ ruling Israel continues to slaughter Palestinian new born babies, children, teenagers, men, women and the aged with the full support of so called champions of human rights and democracy in Washington and Europe.