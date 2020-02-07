Gota’s Independence Day Speech, Sovereignty And The Strange Silence Of The Opposition

By Vikum Ruwan –
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in the course of his Independence Day speech made on 04 February stated: “I am committed to working towards fulfilling the needs of the people of this country. That is my responsibility and my duty. I do not envisage public officials, lawmakers or the judiciary to impede my implementing this commitment. I not only respect your freedom, but I will work towards improving it and guarantee the political and economic freedom in a truly democratic country.”
What he said was not surprising at all. What is surprising is the strange silence of the Opposition, not only of the UNP but also of the TNA and JVP. Mangala Samaraweera called it “an outstanding speech”. “It is a tongue-in-the-cheek comment”, one of Mangala’s admirers told me. Pardon me, I cannot see either the tongue or the cheek in the message.
Gota’s message to Parliament, the judiciary and the public service is loud and clear: “I will do it my way. Don’t try to interfere. You have no right to interfere”. But is that correct? Can the directly elected President do it his way? Have all powers of government been vested in the President? Gota certainly seems to think so. Have the People (yes, in the Constitution, it is spelt with a capital ‘P’ and this is no accident or a draftsman’s mistake) reposed their sovereignty in the President for five years?
The UNP, JVP, TNA and civil society are silent. But, “No” says the Constitution. The President is not the sole exerciser of the powers of government. Article 3 of the Constitution tells us that sovereignty is in the People and is inalienable. Sovereignty includes the powers of government, fundamental rights and the franchise. Article 4 elaborates to say that powers of government are three-fold: legislative power is exercised by Parliament (and the People at a referendum), executive power is exercised by the President and judicial power is exercised by the courts. But there are two attributes of sovereignty that are not given away to any of the three organs of government- fundamental rights and franchise.
Sovereignty is inalienable. So, powers of government too are not given away. Countless times has our Supreme Court, while reminding the powers-that-be those powers are held in trust, reminded us the People with a capital P also that those powers really belong to us and are held by Parliament, President and the judiciary in trust. But we seem to forget; to forget that we are the Sovereign, that sovereignty in Sri Lanka is not with a King, Queen, God or some individual but with us, the People, yes, with a capital P.
To come back to Gota, what is he telling Parliament? He is telling that Parliament must do as he says; that Parliament must exercise its legislative power as he says. He is telling Parliament that, notwithstanding Article 148 (“Parliament shall have full control over public finance”), it must provide funds so as he could spend it his way. Why? Because, as he said on 04 February, fulfilling the needs of the people of this country is his responsibility and his duty. Because, he thinks that the Parliament that we the People with a capital P elect from time to time is subservient to the President. No wonder Gota is for the abolishing the 19th Amendment and bringing back the 18th.
What is Gota telling the Supreme Court and the judiciary? He is telling them that he must not be impeded by judicial orders. He is saying that the judiciary is not exercising the judicial power of the People but that the judicial power is with him. “It may not have been the case with other Presidents but with me it is so”, he tells the Supreme Court.
With the passing of the 19th Amendment, now the People can assail any act of the President if it violates their fundamental rights. In the case on the dissolution of Parliament by President Sirisena (Oh! How we tend to forget him, bless his soul if he has one) we saw the Supreme Court telling the country that any act of the President can be challenged. Now, Gota is telling the judiciary “May be with Sira but not with me.”
Gota is giving a similar message to the public service. “Don’t mind the law, just do what I say”. How many senior public officers will have the guts to say “No, I act according to the law and the Constitution”, we will soon see.
But, for Parliament, the judiciary and the public service to say “No, we will act according to the law and the Constitution” without fear, there must be public opinion built up. These institutions do not operate in a vacuum.
But where is the Opposition? Where is the UNP, TNA and JVP? Where is civil society? They are silent when Gota threatens Parliament, courts and the public service. Let us, the People with a capital P, wake them from their slumber.
Latest comments
Thondamany / February 7, 2020
What Opposition? They are in a disarray and bankrupt. Waiting for AKD/SF /Goebells Mongol/Sujeewa / Harsha /Ajith to prop them up.
N.Perera / February 7, 2020
What Opposition, TNA (Terrorists Oriented Party) Rajavirodhi (Traitor) Sambandan boycott the Independent day. King Gotabaya invited to 225 MPS also. Sinhalese Aryans Country Sri Lanka’s 72nd Independent day, Gotabaya wow to erase Terrorists and Separatists from Sinhalese Nation
Sam Fernando / February 7, 2020
Gota’s electaion campaign promises = his rhetorics in Independence day.
Please let us discuss as to why he remains further silent about not doing the due regarding former President Sirisena who was then the leader of the three forces, but failed to protect the people. Those who died in that EASTER day bomb blast, and the ones injured – were fated way, like dogs and cats, since the head of state was like a headless chicken…. he was abused by Mahinda Rajaakshes and SIRISENA did not know what to do to with anything – but just ignored regular security council meetings. nor had he invited then PM Mr Wickramasinghe, just trying to play with the his angers… all these are just like childish, immatur – no matter BP Sirisena was elected by 6.2 mio of voters but he abused his position to travel around on the costs of the tax payers funds. This man should be escoriated for our relief.
Now the bugger is totally – ignored by both SLFP and SLPP … but the shamless bugger makes very effort to lick the balls of Rajaakshes and comeback. If he would travel to Europe we will throw monotov cocktails on him, since the bugger is the one we have to hate forever for those human losses and various other threat we experienced due to lack his stupidity.
Craig / February 7, 2020
Vikum has nailed the speech lock stock and barrel and exposed the “smoking gun”.
The PM, his ministers, the opposition, the BASL et al have all got lock jaw from eating rusted nails.
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / February 7, 2020
The people with a small p are a pathetic lot. They hail a hero when he looks like one or struts about like one. They expect that each new hero will uplift them, and surrender their sovereignty with aplomb. Each new hero will defecate on them, and they begin to smell the stink only when elections are near, when another rascal will groom himself and appear as a saviour, only to do the same thing yet again. I do not believe the people will unite in one voice to uphold their constitutional rights..ever..
Buramphisincho / February 7, 2020
Dear Mr Pethiyagoda,
People are like made lab rats or guinea pigs for their experiments. Both people (voters) and their leaders are so stupid that I cant have the words to express my anger.
Not just that they were misled, but very same KELANIYA TEMPLE is now being abused for further promotions of the BPs in that outfit. I thought I would never go to Kelaniya Temple until that BP Fake Prof. CHIEF monk would be arrested and kept away from the sacred temple.
Criminals commit their high crimes but none of them and their acts are that criminals as those of Rajapakshes. See, today both brother keep their secretaries and advisers that are alledged to have high crime records. That Kabral is senior adviser to STUPID Mahinda Rajapakeh and alleged criminal – Jaysundara is the current secretary of Gotabaya… so what more talks we need to have…. on this basics ?
Stan / February 7, 2020
“But where is the Opposition? Where is the UNP, TNA and JVP? Where is civil society?”
Excellent question. Of course, we all understand why you did not mention the BASL. This entity has consistently proved itself to be an absolute ZERO!
Dionysus / February 7, 2020
The arrest of former CEO of SriLankan Airlines for bribery and corruption is a decision I applaud Goda for. Well done. Now Gota must apply himself to the MIG deal. Get the man and his beneficiaries over that issue. The man is in Abu Dhabi, as everyone knows.
Simon De Silva / February 7, 2020
Dionysu Appuwo, in the same time, Ajit Kabral is not yet arrested ?-
Mahinda Jarapakshe’s Brother in law, the play boy, Wickramasinghe is not yet arrested ? He was a stupid person who only led SRILANKEN ending up being all losses. Why BPs of this nature be tolerated any more ? These men should be hung by their balls, then only we can start feeling good about Gotabaya. This country would never recover from the current situation. I believe, if Juliampity Amaraya would have been elected as the president things could move little better.
Even after the bugger was then caught red handed by having kept
Mokade badu / February 7, 2020
This is a shocker, scary, frightening and the end of democracy if we do not stand up against this dictator and despot and army bully. The guy does not understand the abc of democracy and we will be doomed if we do not exercise our rights and prevent this lunatic from making the legislature and judiciary impotent. God forbid if he gets a two third majority at the elections. Sri Lanka will become a cesspit of all that is vile and depraving and will rank at the bottom of the last quartile of countries which have the worst record of impunity, corruption, devoid of human rights and decency.
JD / February 7, 2020
It is True the president was elected by people and by the island wide vote. So, the president is answerable to People. Listen to what AKD talked in Kurunegala presenting his candidate Namal Karunarathne. All he preached was abberation of the truth. One thing is, there are 15 lackhs of govt workers. Govt says, only 3 to 4 lackhs are sufficient. AKD is complaining that workers are not getting OVERTIME.
It is atrange how the MCC agent said, that President’s talk was excellent. I read something else there.
Anyway, there is a very similar case that has happened in Lebanon which has got’ it’s independence just 76 years ago. Lebanon is also highly divided based on Identity politics. Because, they wanted to push all the palasthinians to Lebanon. Lebanon did not have Judiciary, President and Parliament which balanced one another so no one can not play out the country’s resources. mostly money. They were also divided highly alone religious lines. Three presidents had played out the Central bank (Their central bank and Treasury are just one body). [https://www.voltairenet.org/article208554.html – Lebanon: the background to the banking crisis of the century. by Thierry Meyssan. Some how, in order to fill the empty Treasury, they increased taxes. Now people are revolting. Most smaller and medium sized companies are going bankrupt and they have gone to courts asking to stop closing the companies. Now, Lebanon is begging the creditors in the world.
Sri Lanka has similar situation. mangala increased Taxes but he was nit there to see the aftermath. They increased Salaries, wages, pensions and gave other free goodies. But, Treasury says we don’t have money. It is only what is coming and going. They played out the banks via the Central banks and EPF and ETF fund were the most played out. During the Yahapalana times, EPF Boss was a Used car sales man (Ranil’s good friend probably from his school, but he was in Australia).
low istudent / February 7, 2020
Excellent!
gamini / February 7, 2020
What a Country, electing a suspected Murderer and Larcenist as it’s President. He dogged all Court cases and avoided the American Citizenship issue that would have disqualified him from contesting the Presidency. Had the Monument case been taken up he would have ended behind Bars. The Americans are arm twisting the Nation and the very Deshapremis like that Boralugoda Buruwa’s son Dinesh Gunda is supporting the man.
Pon Kulendiren / February 7, 2020
Gota’s speech is like a military order He was wearing the military badges. Please observe that he was not in Sri Lanka national dress but a western dress. American influence is still there in him. Regarding the National anthem, it is only in singhala. Those who do not understand the words should forget about it There are many Tamil words such as Maatha , Sundara, Sobaman, etc, etc in the anthem. I suppose weeraya Weera wansa knows about. He may make an attempt to modify it
