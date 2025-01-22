“I Have a Dream…” – Realizing MLK’s Vision With AKD’s ‘Clean Sri Lanka’

By Fr. Rashmi M. Fernando –

Each year, MLK Day—Martin Luther King Jr. Day—is celebrated in America on the third Monday of January, a time to reflect on his ideals and take action to realize his dream. As Sri Lanka embarks on a transformative journey under the presidency of Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD), MLK’s principles provide valuable guidance for building a just and equitable society.

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. (1929–1968) was a minister, activist, and leader of the American civil rights movement. He is celebrated for his unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and nonviolence in the face of systemic racism and oppression. King’s iconic and transformative “I Have a Dream” speech painted a vivid vision of a society where all people are judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. His “Letter from the Birmingham Jail” eloquently articulated the moral imperative to act against injustice without delay. King championed nonviolent resistance, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, as a powerful tool to challenge injustice. Tragically assassinated in 1968, King’s legacy continues to remain a global symbol of courage and hope, inspiring movements for freedom and dignity worldwide.

MLK’s Vision: A Blueprint for Transformation in Sri Lanka

King envisioned a world free from oppression, inequality, and corruption—a dream that resonates profoundly with Sri Lanka’s aspirations under AKD’s administration. The “Prosperous Country and Beautiful Tomorrow” manifesto and the Clean Sri Lanka Project are not merely political promises but a call for societal transformation that echoes MLK’s principles of justice, hope, and nonviolence. King’s “Letter from the Birmingham Jail” emphasized the urgency of addressing systemic injustices rather than deferring action, a sentiment mirrored in Sri Lanka’s fight against oligarchic structures and systemic corruption. His call for peaceful civil disobedience to dismantle oppressive systems serves as a guiding light for the reforms promised under AKD’s leadership. The Clean Sri Lanka Project symbolizes the aspiration to “cleanse” the nation, not just literally through environmental renewal but figuratively through political, ethical, and societal reforms.

The Clean Sri Lanka Project

The Clean Sri Lanka Project embodies the holistic vision of justice MLK championed. Literally, it seeks to address environmental sustainability, sanitation, and urban renewal. Figuratively, it aims to cleanse the nation’s political system of corruption, nepotism, and inefficiency. This echoes MLK’s belief in the need for structural transformation to ensure justice and fairness for all citizens. For example, AKD’s government’s commitment to uplifting marginalized communities aligns with the manifesto’s focus on equitable opportunities and transparency in governance. Just as MLK fought for economic justice and the dignity of labor, AKD’s policies aim to create a system where wealth and power are distributed fairly and executed justly, thus fostering a nation where no one is left behind.

Nonviolence and Civil Disobedience as Tools for Sustainable Change

MLK’s unwavering belief in nonviolence and civil disobedience as a means to enact social change provides a roadmap for Sri Lanka’s AKD government, leaders, and citizens. In a political climate where mistrust, hate, cooperation, untruth, and frustration can easily lead to unrest, King’s philosophy reminds us that true change comes from peaceful action, legal autonomy, and moral courage. While the nonviolent civil disobedience or the Aragalaya movement on the island in 2022 demonstrated the power of people’s resistance, this movement, much like King’s marches in Selma, Alabama, and Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt March, showed that ordinary citizens could drive extraordinary change. Hence, AKD’s administration must champion this power of the people with dialogue, inclusivity, and grassroots involvement to create sustainable transformation. At the same time, in their struggle or protest against the government and its authentic efforts toward creating a Prosperous Country and Beautiful Tomorrow, the opposition parties, their allies, media, and ordinary citizens must at least be conscious of four basic steps proposed by MLK: (1) collection of the facts to determine whether injustices are alive; (2) negotiation; (3) self-purification, and (4) direct action.

Humility Before Truth and Courage Before Injustice: The Role of Opposition Leaders

In a democratic system, the role of opposition leaders is crucial—not merely to challenge the ruling government but to support initiatives that align with the truth and the common good. Opposition leaders and their allies in Sri Lanka must embody humility, setting aside political rivalries to prioritize national progress. As King urged in his I Have a Dream speech, leadership should reflect moral integrity and serve the higher purpose of justice and equity. Opposition leaders can contribute to the Clean Sri Lanka Project by fostering a culture of constructive criticism, offering viable solutions, and supporting anti-corruption measures. Their humility before the truth and willingness to collaborate with legal justice can inspire unity and reinforce public trust. Such leadership would embody the Buddhist ideal of Samma (Right)—acknowledging truth and working harmoniously toward shared goals.

Samma Media for Upholding Truth with Integrity

The media plays a pivotal role in this transformative process. Drawing inspiration from the Buddhist notion of Samma—Right View and Right Speech—the media must embody integrity, fairness, and truthfulness. Just as MLK advocated for the power of truthful narratives to inspire social change, Sri Lanka’s media, be it mass media, social media, or any public media, must move beyond sensationalism, bias, and vested interest to serve as a beacon of accountability and progress. A clean media landscape can amplify the Clean Sri Lanka Project, ensuring the common good beyond narrow political gains and a beautiful country for future generations. Through transparent reporting, investigative journalism, and unbiased commentary, the media can empower citizens to engage meaningfully in shaping a “beautiful tomorrow.” Media professionals must remember their responsibility to foster unity, educate the public, and expose injustice, aligning their work with the principles of Samma Vaca (Right Speech).

Citizens’ Responsibility as Agents of Change

Martin Luther King Jr. often emphasized the collective power of an empowered populace to bring about extraordinary change. Similarly, Sri Lanka’s citizens bear the responsibility of actively participating in this transformation. While they have already and courageously voted for this change when electing AKD and its government with an absolute majority, a prosperous and just nation requires individuals to uphold ethical standards, demand accountability, and reject corrupt practices in all spheres of life. By embracing the values of nonviolence, compassion, and social responsibility, Sri Lankan citizens can become agents of change. Whether by supporting environmental initiatives, holding leaders accountable, or fostering inter-ethnic harmony, every small action contributes to the greater good. This includes a hopeful wait. In that wait, the AKD’s government needs to understand that the citizens of the island nation have waited enough for the past 76 years against all odds, atrocities, brutality, and corruption. At every election, they have had what MLK speaks of as “tranquilizing thalidomide, relieving the emotional stress for a moment, only to give birth to an ill-formed infant of frustration”. In their patience, therefore, the citizens of today are diligent “to see with the distinguished jurist of yesterday that “justice too long delayed is justice denied.”

A Dream for Sri Lanka

Martin Luther King Jr. once declared, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” His vision of a just and inclusive world transcends time and geography, offering Sri Lanka an opportunity to align its aspirations with his ideals. Under AKD’s leadership, the vision of a “Prosperous Country and Beautiful Tomorrow” can take root, fulfilling both the aspirations of Sri Lankans and the enduring legacy of MLK. Through the collective efforts of humble opposition leaders, clean and truthful media, and engaged citizens, Sri Lanka can embody King’s principles of justice, nonviolence, and unity. The Clean Sri Lanka Project serves as a tangible and symbolic representation of the transformative journey ahead—renewing the environment, eradicating corruption, and fostering a society where dignity, equity, and prosperity thrive.

Let us patiently dream of a Sri Lanka where King’s ideals are realized: a nation united in justice, cleansed of corruption, and guided by truth and compassion.