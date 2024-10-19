In Defense Of Royal College Rugby: Addressing Baseless Tarnishing Efforts

By Udara Soysa –

Recently, Royal College’s proud rugby tradition has come under unwarranted scrutiny, with certain quarters attempting to tarnish the reputation of this historic institution. Royal College, which has long been synonymous with excellence in academics, sports, and leadership, has especially shone in the realm of rugby, a sport that has been a bedrock of its identity for over a century.

However, the recent baseless efforts to discredit this remarkable legacy deserve close examination. In an environment where sportsmanship, dedication, and teamwork are core values, such efforts appear not only misinformed but also damaging to the young athletes who devote themselves to both their education and the sport, unfortunately.

A Legacy of Rugby Excellence

Rugby at Royal College is not just a game—it’s a legacy that has produced national champions, world-class players, and individuals who have gone on to excel beyond the field. This legacy spans more than 100 years and has built a culture of discipline, resilience, and camaraderie. The Royal-Thomian rugby encounter, one of the most anticipated annual school sporting events, epitomizes the spirit of competition, respect, and tradition that Royal Rugby upholds.

Yet, despite this enduring excellence, there has been a disturbing trend of baseless allegations aimed at undermining the integrity of the team. Whether it’s through unsubstantiated claims about the conduct of players or exaggerated reports on disciplinary matters, these efforts appear to be more about attacking the prestige of the institution than addressing any real issues.

The Importance of Fair Reporting

It is essential to highlight the role of fair and responsible journalism in shaping public perception. Sensationalist reporting, which amplifies isolated incidents or fuels unverified rumors, does not serve the greater good. Instead, it unfairly paints a skewed image of an institution that has contributed immensely to Sri Lankan rugby and the development of young sportsmen.

Royal College rugby players, like all athletes, are bound by a strict code of conduct. The school administration, coaching staff, and Rugby Advisory Committee consistently ensure that the highest standards of discipline and behavior are maintained. The rush to malign these players without recognizing the broader context does a disservice to their hard work and commitment.

Celebrating the Positives

There is much to celebrate in Royal College’s rugby journey. Over the years, the team has been a beacon of inspiration for younger generations, fostering not only sporting skills but also valuable life lessons. It is crucial to acknowledge that the rugby team is made up of students who manage their rigorous academic responsibilities alongside the demands of competitive sport. Their achievements, both on and off the field, are a testament to their perseverance and the solid support system provided by Royal College.

Moreover, Royal College’s contribution to the national rugby scene cannot be overstated. Numerous Royalists have donned the national jersey, representing Sri Lanka on the global stage. This is a clear reflection of the school’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a winning mentality grounded in integrity and sportsmanship.

Moving Forward

It is time to refocus the narrative surrounding Royal College rugby. Instead of allowing baseless claims to dominate the conversation, we should celebrate the tradition, discipline, and sporting spirit that the institution has nurtured for generations. These values have not only produced great players but also responsible citizens who contribute positively to society.

To those who seek to tarnish this legacy, it is crucial to remember that rugby, like all sports, is not without its challenges. However, these challenges are met with a system of accountability and a commitment to continuous improvement. Royal College rugby will continue to thrive, not because of any external validation, but because of the values it instills in its players: dedication, discipline, and honor.

Udara Soysa is a practicing attorney at law from Sri Lanka. He also serves as a senior lecturer for several undergraduate and post graduate law programs.