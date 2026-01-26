India & Africa’s New Blueprint For Green Sovereignty

By Visvalingam Muralithas –

The geopolitical landscape of Indo-African relations is undergoing a profound transformation. As New Delhi accelerates its pursuit of a green energy future, its diplomatic and economic focus has pivoted toward the African continent to secure a stable supply of rare earth elements (REEs). These metals, indispensable to high-tech manufacturing, defense, and renewable energy, have become the cornerstone of a new, symbiotic partnership between India and Africa.

A Departure from the Extractive Past

Historically, Africa’s relationship with global powers has been marred by extractive and exploitative trade models. However, the burgeoning Indo-African alliance offers a refreshing contrast. Guided by the principles of South-South cooperation, the partnership is designed to address India’s urgent green energy transition while simultaneously fueling Africa’s developmental aspirations.

This strategic pivot comes at a critical juncture. China currently commands nearly 90% of the global rare earths market. As Beijing tightens its grip on supply chains—largely in response to ongoing trade tensions with the United States—India has joined the global race to diversify its sources. To mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities, India has launched the Critical Mineral Mission, placing Africa at the heart of its strategy to ensure mineral security through active collaboration rather than mere procurement.

Investing in the Global South

Over the last decade, New Delhi has significantly scaled its investments across the continent. Africa holds staggering reserves of neodymium, dysprosium, cobalt, and lithium—the building blocks of the modern digital and green economy. India’s approach, backed by a $4 billion initiative, is not limited to mining; it emphasizes technology transfer, joint ventures, and long-term off-take agreements.

The current map of cooperation is expansive:

* Active Agreements: Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, and Côte d’Ivoire.

* Public Sector Leadership: NLC India Limited is spearheading exploration efforts, moving beyond extraction to prioritize R&D and local value addition.

* Future Equity: Advanced discussions are currently underway with Mali and the Republic of Congo for equity participation in lithium and cobalt mining, respectively.

The Model of Mutualism

While India’s entry into the African mineral sector inevitably challenges the existing hegemony of Chinese and Western interests, the primary driver remains economic necessity. For India, these minerals are a non-negotiable requirement for its high-tech sovereignty.

What distinguishes India’s footprint is its commitment to an equitable economic model. India’s Ministry of External Affairs highlights a “partnership of equals,” where mineral transactions are linked to infrastructure development and local job creation. As the Ministry notes, this ensures African nations are no longer “passive recipients” of foreign exchange but are instead transforming mineral wealth into sustainable, long-term growth.

Conclusion

The Indo-African partnership on critical minerals represents a “win-win” paradigm. India gains the resources necessary to fuel its renewable ambitions, while African nations leverage Indian investment to catalyze industrialization and employment.

By prioritizing transparency and shared values, India and Africa are writing a new chapter in global economic discourse. Together, they are shifting the narrative from exploitation to symbiosis, positioning Africa as a central pillar of a balanced global supply chain and India as a steadfast partner in a greener, more sustainable world.

*Visvalingam Muralithas is a researcher in the legislative sector, specializing in policy analysis and economic research. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Economics at the University of Colombo, with a research focus on governance, development, and sustainable growth.