India-Pakistan Tension – Sri Lanka’s Tourism Perspective

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Having read a comprehensive analysis by Major General Dr Boniface Perera under the title ‘STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS OF A POSSIBLE INDO- PAKISTAN WAR AND SRI LANKA’S STAND’ the writer wishes to focus more on Tourism and Hospitality industry in Sri Lanka.

The tragic incident in Kashmir, casts a long shadow over the South Asian region. While the immediate conflict is geographically distant from Sri Lanka, its potential ramifications, particularly concerning air travel and long-haul tourism, demand careful analysis and proactive preparation from the island nation.

The most immediate impact of the India-Pakistan conflict on Sri Lanka is the disruption of air travel. Pakistan’s closure of its airspace to Indian flights and India’s reciprocal measures have forced airlines to cancel, divert, or reroute flights.

SriLankan Airlines, like many international carriers, faces mounting operational expenses due to longer flight routes to Europe, necessitated by the closure of Pakistani airspace. This results in increased fuel consumption and extended flight times, adding to the financial strain already faced by the national carrier. For example, flights from Colombo to European destinations that may have previously transited Pakistani airspace now need to take alternative, longer routes.

Several airlines, including SriLankan Airlines, have already announced cancellations and rerouting of flights. SriLankan Airlines has temporarily suspended its flights to Lahore, although services to Karachi are currently scheduled to continue. Passengers traveling to or from Europe and South Asia via Colombo may experience delays or changes in their itineraries.

Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, a crucial pillar for economic recovery, is particularly vulnerable to the fallout from regional instability. Long-haul tourists, who often prioritize safety and stability when choosing a destination, may perceive the entire South Asian region as volatile due to the India-Pakistan conflict. This negative perception can deter them from visiting Sri Lanka, even though the island is not directly involved in the conflict.

Escalating tensions might lead to more cautious travel advisories from long-haul tourists’ home countries, further discouraging travel to the region. Additionally, travel insurance policies might become more restrictive or expensive for destinations perceived as being in a conflict zone.

India is a significant source market for Sri Lanka’s tourism, accounting for approximately 20% of tourist arrivals. Fears related to safety or disrupted travel arrangements will undoubtedly weaken this crucial segment of Sri Lanka’s tourism industry. Given these potential impacts, Sri Lanka needs to adopt a multi-pronged approach to mitigate the negative consequences and ensure the resilience of its tourism sector.

Sri Lanka has rightly reaffirmed its non-aligned position, emphasizing its commitment to regional peace and stating that its territory, airspace, and waters will not be used by any country against another. This neutral stance is crucial to avoid being perceived as taking sides in the conflict and to maintain good diplomatic relations with both India and Pakistan.

While Sri Lanka is not directly involved, it should enhance its security measures, particularly at airports and other key tourist infrastructure, to reassure visitors and prevent any potential security threats. Visible security measures can help build confidence among tourists.

The Sri Lankan government and tourism authorities as and when necessary, need to proactively communicate with international travel agencies, airlines, and potential tourists, emphasizing the country’s stability and the distance from the conflict zone. Providing timely and accurate information can allay fears and maintain confidence in Sri Lanka as a safe tourist destination.

While India remains an important market, Sri Lanka should intensify efforts to diversify its tourism source markets to reduce over-reliance on any single region. Focusing on attracting more tourists from Europe, Australia, and other parts of Asia can help cushion the impact of reduced arrivals from India and Pakistan.

The government is expected to consider providing support to SriLankan Airlines to help mitigate the increased operational costs due to flight diversions. This could include fuel subsidies or temporary financial assistance.

Sri Lanka should actively engage in regional forums and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace in the region. A stable South Asia is in the long-term interest of all its nations.

While issues such as influx of refugees is unlikely, the tensions if escalates further, may present significant challenges for Sri Lanka hence the preparedness and a strategic approach that is crucial for navigating this period of regional uncertainty and ensuring the long-term stability of Sri Lanka’s vital tourism industry.

*Writer is a former Diplomat and Tourism Official and currently an Academic and Reiki Healer