Indian Ocean Security Conference & Ranil’s Statement – A Point Of View

By P. Soma Palan –

I refer to the front page headlined news report in the Daily News paper of 29th February 2024 and wish to express my independent, objective views as a free thinker.

Indian Ocean as the name suggest is virtually India’s Ocean, because India is the predominant country in the region. The security of the Indian Ocean is a major concern of India, as much as those of the other littoral countries, including Sri Lanka. In this light, saying that Sri Lanka will remain neutral is preposterous. Sri Lanka’s security is also tied up with the Indian Ocean Security. Therefore, it cannot remain neutral and do nothing about it.

The threat to the Indian Ocean security is due to the China’s expansionist penetration in the region by its strident pursuit of the Belt and Road initiatives. It is indisputable that all nations have the right to navigation in the Indian Ocean. The right of navigation is one thing, but establishing power centres and using ships to spy and garner critical intelligence of its rivals in the region is a different thing. A case in point is the recent docking of a Chinese ship in Colombo, Sri Lanka under the guise of Ocean research, met with strong protests from India. This exposed the dubious nature of Sri Lanka’s neutrality. Further, China has built the Hambantota Harbour in southern Sri Lanka and also the Colombo Port City by reclaiming part of the sea, next to Colombo Harbour, in which China has a stake-hold. These developments run counter to the stance of neutrality declared by Sri Lanka. It is China, which is thousands of miles away making inroads in the Indian Ocean region. India is not making inroads in the South China Sea or the Pacific Ocean. China also has links with Pakistan. China’s pursuit of expansion to dominate the Indian Ocean by its Belt and Road initiatives is very clear.

In this scenario, Sri Lanka announcing its lofty stance of neutrality, only weakens the security of the Indian Ocean region. Sri Lanka whether neutral or not, is bound to be caught in the conflict between major powers in the Indian Ocean. Without being non-committal and neutral Sri Lanka should contribute to the Indian Ocean security and discharge its responsibility. To be neutral is intellectual and moral cowardice. In a way very neutrality is a hidden partiality to a party. The hidden pull towards China presumably is because China is considered a Buddhist country. China is only a namesake Buddhist country. China’s religion is Marxism or Communism, based on One Party Authoritarianism, where freedoms of the people are circumscribed. To say China is a Buddhist country is a misnomer. Marxism upholds that religion is the opium of the people. Buddha Dharma and Authoritarianism are incompatible. A Buddhist country ought to be Democratic and Liberal. It cannot be a regimented, repressive, One Party dictatorship.

On the contrary, India is the birthplace of Buddhism. Buddhism is the biggest gift to Sri Lanka. India is our closest neighbor, not the distant China. Hence, Sri Lanka has religious and cultural ties with India coming down from ancient times. Not only religious legacy, but also ethnic relationship between India and Sri Lanka .Sri Lanka has no affinity in any respect to China.

Neutrality is a much abused term. It is being nowhere. It covers many sins under the cover by claiming to be independent, moral and just. By being neutral, you are actually partial, but have no moral courage and honesty to say so, or you fear of its repercussions, as an individual or a country. So, President’s lofty declaration of neutrality in the Indian Ocean region has to be taken with a pinch of salt.