Investment: what has changed for casinos in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has introduced minimum investment requirements of $30 million and $100 million for new casino licenses.

This applies to gambling establishments in “integrated development” is what the amended regulations say. The corresponding order was published by the country’s Ministry of Finance. This is part of a set of measures that are aimed at improving the country’s economic situation and potentially improving the overall standard of living of citizens.

In January, Sri Lanka announced a fee of 10 billion rupees for a twenty-year license for casinos in a $250 million “integrated development” and five billion rupees for an “integrated development” that will cost more than $500 million. This division is seen as being as fiscally fair as possible.

Under the new rules, announced relatively recently in February, a casino in a $250 million complex development must have an investment of at least $30 but less than $100 million. This is a strict state requirement that must be strictly enforced.

A casino in the $500 million complex development category must involve a minimum investment of $100 million. And this is only the minimum threshold, which is something that should definitely be considered.

The relevant rules apply to “minister-approved” integrated development, according to the latest revision. Potential casino owners and investors can check the regulations for more information.

Comprehensive development, meanwhile, is documented as “real estate that provides a variety of recreational opportunities, including hotels, casinos, entertainment, retail and restaurants.” That is, for properties that fit that description, and the freshly adopted rules apply.

For existing operators, the fee for a twenty-year license is Rp 2 billion. It is divided as follows: 500 million for the first five years and 1.5 billion for the next fifteen years.

For any operator, the renewal fee is Rp 10 billion, there are no exceptions. In addition, there is credible information that the fees can be reviewed every five years, subject to a twenty percent cap.

The island is becoming increasingly attractive to international gambling entertainment operators. Recently it became known that the authorities of the state issued permits to two operators from Singapore and India. In addition, it became known that the authorities of the island received applications for the opening of 10 new casinos.

Entrepreneurs look positively into the future even despite the fact that most fans of such games prefer to run slots or roulette over the Internet.

Many believe that such simplicity of gambling on the Internet should lead to a drop in revenues of land-based casinos. However, Sri Lanka is a tourist country, and many tourists often visit casinos to make their vacations more varied. So in this case, investors’ bets on land-based establishments may well pay for themselves.