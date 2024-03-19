Is It Religious Extremism & Propagated For What?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

I came across a touching post in Sinhala on Facebook page of Srimathi Walpola, dated March 13, 2024 which I give below in English with the help of Google Converter and AI correction.

Quote – I presented a creative version of PATACHARA to a gang of so called Buddhists who out of ‘Patriotic Panic’ accused me of defaming. True. Being naked is magic, a video that needs to be watched in hiding. A thing that everyone knows, they call it ‘secret‘ and if PATACHARA is confronted, she would be auctioned!!

For many, religion means Merits and Demerits, filling tilts with the hope of ending up in Heavan. Women devotees offer Necklaces, Earrings, land and build concrete structures. Stanzas is chanted in a country without knowing how to live as per meaning of the contents. They conduct religious rituals extravagantly where devotion is sold at a price!! while crimes, corruption, murders are rampant.

Religion means Humanity, Love, Life, Happiness, and should be a greener pasture in which Peace is being conveyed from mind to mind. It can offer advice to meaningful politics without being a political weapon.

Statues, Trees, high walls, have you found Nirvana. Or Did you get a visa for a package tour in Heavan. Or did you collect Sarees in Dambadiva pilgrimage. Did you touch Buddha nature or will Nirvana become accessible if Buddha was born in Sri Lanka.

One who sees Dhamma sees Buddha. Dharma is the true friend. No Buddha was born anywhere. Buddha nature is seeing that no one was born and that is seen through wisdom.

Under the Bo Trees, Maara was defeated and all ignorance was uprooted. But they tie weights on every Bo tree. This demented state is aggravated by Kapuwas dancing the deval making eye and ear candy.

There is no salvation in the vicinity, no desire to get out of this trap , with the desire or Thanha that the mirage might have little bit of water left. – Unquote

The boldness of a female to express these sentiments, (her audacity may be cushioned by the fact that she resides in the UK), and yet the post is commendable. Given this freedom, there may be hundreds, if not thousands, in Sri Lanka who will speak out.

But in the new developments, there have been incidents leading to the arrests of individuals for allegedly disrespecting Buddhist philosophy. This trend is likely to persist, fueled by those who claim authority.

The individuals labeled as ‘culprits’ were subjected to the usual procedures with a spell in the remand custody following complaints from members who assert themselves as guardians of Buddhism in Sri Lanka. To observers, except for those deemed ‘saviors’, it is sheer rage and hatred driving these actions leading to courtroom hearings.

Interestingly, the concept of loving kindness appears emerging from the high chair from the legal proceedings when the accused were granted bail or released upon issuing an apology.

The expressions of these so-called free thinkers on social media may have hurt the feelings and offended devotees, so these cannot be taken lightly. The question arises whether Sri Lankans, especially the agitated clergy, are practicing Metta they rigorously preach followed by Metta meditation.

There could be several alternatives to find remedies for these issues. But the saga continues, as at the time of writing this, another monk and his followers are being targeted for saying Sri Lanka was Buddha’s birthplace. The campaign may persist until this monk is stripped of his robe and imprisoned.

While the notion that Buddha was born in Sri Lanka may sound absurd, true Buddhists and genuine spiritual speakers respond with indifference, emphasizing that Buddha’s message transcends borders and that archaeological matters should be addressed by archaeological experts that can be endorsed by Authorities.

This form of extremism, often associated with nationalistic and political agendas, has fueled conflicts between religious groups. The case of Dr. Shafi serves as a reminder, not to mention that there has not been an apology from the media (unless slipped the eyes of the writer) that propagated the false story until truth and justice prevailed through official inquiries and legal processes.

I wonder if it is the minority of Sri Lankan Buddhists who accept that Buddhism is founded on nonviolence and compassion. Buddha forgave Angulimala, who killed 999 humans, and turned him into an Arahath. He also granted enlightenment to Ambapali, a high end prostitute, and sought no retribution towards Devadatta, the arch rival of the Buddha. The examples are numerous if people are willing to turn their attention to themselves.

*Writer is former Diplomat, Head of tourism authority and currently an Academic and Meditation teacher