It Is The Society, More Than Polity That Is Responsible For Sri Lanka’s Predicaments

Thousands gather to perform a puja, offering tons of food to a location, only for it to go to waste while a significant portion of society lives in hunger. Meditation on Metta (Loving kindness) is performed and practiced rigorously with no ability among a large number of such meditators to extend Metta to neighbors, friends, or even the domestic workers.

A strong indication that a country can be called ‘Buddhist’ lies in the perpetual construction sites in temples, constantly expanding, while social indicators deteriorate each passing year. The poverty rate is on the rise, making living a constant struggle. Probably, alcohol consumption ranks within the top 10 globally. The crime rate is alarming, and corruption and malpractices seem endless.

A substantial number of women have had to seek employment in West Asia, leading to untold misery. Meanwhile, women in upcountry areas contribute significantly to the country’s foreign exchange earnings without experiencing any improvement in their quality of life, not to mention the immense contribution by the women in the apparel sector.

A central contributor to this complex scenario in the society is the prevalent trend of unquestioningly adhering to political ideologies and religious convictions, steering the society towards self-serving motives rather than altruistic endeavors. The roots of this issue extend deep, with factors such as individualistic motivations, limited exposure to international perspectives, a breakdown of law and order, blind political allegiance, and the influence of wealth-centric religious figures playing crucial roles.

Leaders across various spheres, cognizant of this societal disposition, tend to exploit it to advance their own agendas. Corruption and malpractices, often seen as symptoms, trace their origins to a society predisposed to according respect and acceptance based on wealth, power, and material possessions.

A significant factor in Sri Lanka’s current state of affairs is the lack of international knowledge dissemination. A society closed off from global perspectives becomes susceptible to manipulation and remains limited in its ability to learn from the successes and failures of other nations. Embracing diverse viewpoints is crucial in an era where information is readily accessible. Despite responsible individuals undertaking study tours or being hosted in developed countries, the nation still lags in incorporating international best practices in governance, ethics, and societal values.

Interestingly, the media seems to give inadequate priority to international perspectives, leaving social media to unintentionally or intentionally take over this responsibility. However, not all Sri Lankans have smartphones or access to social media, further contributing to the information gap.

Disregarding the principles of law and order sets the stage for chaos and disorder. In Sri Lanka, the erosion of respect for legality and ethics has paved the way for unchecked power and corruption. When citizens lose faith in the established systems, they may resort to alternative means, seeking favors from friends and relatives within institutions.

Blind political allegiance is another significant contributor to Sri Lanka’s predicament. Citizens, swayed by cultural and familial ties, often align themselves with political parties without critically evaluating the policies and actions of their chosen representatives. This blind loyalty perpetuates corruption and nepotism, as politicians capitalize on the unwavering support of their base.

Encouraging a culture of informed political engagement, where citizens critically assess the performance of their representatives, is crucial for breaking the cycle of blind allegiance. A more discerning electorate is less susceptible to manipulation and more likely to demand accountability from those in power.

Religion, a potent force capable of inspiring positive change, has, in some instances, been co-opted by wealth-centric religious figures for personal gain. When faith intertwines with materialism and prioritizes personal prosperity, it deviates from its original purpose of promoting compassion, empathy, and altruism. Realigning religious teachings with core values of empathy and social responsibility is essential for steering the nation away from the pitfalls of blind faith.

The media and academic institutions, as two pivotal entities capable of positively influencing society, seem to have overlooked their responsibility in opening the eyes of the masses to the realities of life through rational thinking or by citing successful practices from other countries that have led to economic and social development.

*Writer is currently a Business Consultant, Meditation teacher and Healing therapist