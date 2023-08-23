King Ravana: MPs Propose International Investigation – A Response

By P. Soma Palan –

I refer to the news Report in the Sunday Times of 13th August 2023, under the above heading, and wish to express my views on the subject matter as follows:

1. It seems that MPs Buddhika Pathirana and others who support him are more keen and interested to ascertain the truth of King Ravana’s ethnicity by bringing a Motion in Parliament to establish an International Investigation consisting of foreign experts.

2. Whereas, when it comes to more urgent and serious a matter to probe into charges of War Crimes and violation of International Humanitarian Laws committed at the tail end of the Civil War between the LTTE and the Sri Lankan military forces, the majority of the MPs, both Government and the Opposition, shudder at their knees and are allergic to the UNHRC Resolution to set up an International Panel of Investigators to probe the charges.

3. In the first place, whether King Ravana (more correctly Ravanan) was a Tamil or Sinhalese is a Non-Issue. The news Report states that “both Tamil and Sinhalese claim ownership to King Ravanan with their own historical and mythological versions”. The Tamils do not claim that King Ravana was Tamil Hindu King, but know he was a Tamil Hindu King. A claim can arise only if there is a substance of a dispute in the matter. The Sinhalese cannot make a claim to Ravana being a Sinhalese, because there was no race called Sinhalese at the time of Ravana and the associated story Ramayana, which is dated chronologically 12,000 B.C. by the well known Indian Researcher and scholar Nilesh Nilkantha Oak, by meticulous Astronomical and Archeological evidence. Since there was no Sinhalese Race during King Ravana’s period, the fact of King Ravanan being a Tamil Hindu King is an axiomatic truth.

4. Even the historical chronicle Mahavamsa written by the Buddhist priest Mahanama refers to the Sinhalese race was founded by one Vijaya and his 700 followers who arrived in Lanka in the 5th century B.C, which is a dubious claim. The Mahavamsa was written in Pali language in 7th century A.D, as there was no Sinhalese language.

5. King Ravana’s ancestral grandfather was King Pulasthi who ruled Lanka from the city, Pullasthinagar, which name was later changed to Polonaruwa by Sinhalese historians. Sinhalisation of place names and personal names is an ingrained habit of later Sinhalese. King Devanambiya Theesan’s name changed to Devabambiya Tissa and his father King Mootha Sivan (Elder Sivan) changed to Mutsiva, King Dushta Karmini changed to King Dutugemunu, Arahat Mahendra changed to Arahat Mahinda, King Muthusamy changed to King Sri Wickrema Rajasinghe. This is happening even in modern times- example Manal Aru in the North is called Weli Oya. S.W.R.D Bandaranaye’s ancestors’s name is Pandaram Nayakar and later modified to Bandaranaike to differentiate it from Tamil. Likewise all common names ending with Ratnams, Singhams, Sekerams, Perumals, Palans became Ratne, Singhe, Sekera, Peruma, and Pala, Alagiyawan becomes Alagiyawanna and so on.

6. King Ravanan was a devoted Shiva Baktha, and by meditation and observing extreme penance, Tapa, austerities, was blessed by Lord Shiva’s Boon and powers of the mind. That is why Ravanan is depicted with ten Heads. It is not that he had literally 10 Heads .It symbolized the great powers of the mind. He was also great scholar of the Ayurveda (science of Medicine). Ravanan held a Conference of Ayurdevic scholars and it was attended by the Indian scholar Danwanthri.

7. It is futile and superfluous that an International Investigation be established for ascertaining whether King Ravanan was a Tamil or Sinhalese, for the simple reason that Sinhalese as a race did not exist during the time of King Ravanan and the Epic Ramayana, he is connected with.