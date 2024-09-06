Make Your Vote Count – A Message For The Undecided

By Chula Goonasekera –

Most Sri Lankans remain ‘undecided’ about voting, and many may not even bother to vote. This message is aimed at them to explain how their vote can contribute to the #SystemChange we all desire.

Since establishing the presidency in Sri Lanka in 1978, public enthusiasm for the office has steadily declined, highlighted by significant protests such as the ‘Aragalaya,’ which called for its abolition. Even democratically elected presidents, who often claim to represent most poor citizens, have significantly harmed the economy, living standards, and public welfare by expropriating and redistributing government assets. Over the past two decades, this disillusionment has intensified, with most presidential candidates, including those in the current race, pledging to abolish the presidency if elected. However, these promises have historically amounted to little more than empty words. Despite these pledges, the political elite, through 22 constitutional amendments, has made the presidency more authoritarian, a centre of dictatorial power with immunity for all wrongdoings. As a result, Parliament has become a mere instrument to fulfil the president’s desires.

Moreover, the current presidential election process presents inherent challenges for independent candidates. To qualify as an “independent” candidate, one typically must have served or been serving in Parliament, which renders the label somewhat misleading. For instance, this time, the President, the leader of a political party, is campaigning as an ‘independent candidate’ after securing nominations. This situation underscores the lack of genuine concern for the policies or models of governance being pledged. As citizens, we have witnessed the executive president’s numerous interventions causing irreparable damage to various institutions, including Parliament and the judiciary. There is now a pressing need for systemic change, starting with reforming the role of the President.

This task is particularly challenging when faced with the prospect of repeatedly electing the same 225+1 members. A review of the leading presidential candidates reveals many have troubling histories of exploiting the public and engaging in criminal activities. Additionally, 1% of the population controls 30% of the national wealth, highlighting how political manipulation and exploitation have fostered wealthy oligarchies. This wealth has not been generated through innovation or high-demand products but through politically favoured deals that have allowed these individuals to amass fortunes at the public’s expense.

The rules and regulations that hinder the rise of genuine independent candidates, even those with substantial public support, illustrate how the 225 members of Parliament—regardless of political affiliation, gender, religion, or race—have entrenched themselves in power through various constitutional amendments that prevent new faces from entering these esteemed positions. Whether in government or opposition, the 225+1 enjoy privileges and immunities that shield them from accountability. Furthermore, there is no structured regional nomination system that allows party members to select their presidential candidates through local votes. Instead, candidates are chosen through top-down processes that favour ‘dynasties’ in secrecy. This lack of transparency is particularly evident in the current election cycle, where decoys have been used to influence voter decisions.

As a result, we continue to choose from the same group of 225+1 individuals, leading to the same outcomes—moving from one crisis to another. Promises and manifestos hold little value given their poor track record, lack of legal binding, and the persistent suffering of the people. Despite the ongoing bankruptcy and looming debt crisis, projected to worsen by 2028 due to deferred debt payments and lender-friendly restructuring that will result in repaying nearly double the original amount borrowed, we have effectively mortgaged the future of the next generation. Notably, there are no female candidates despite women constituting 52% of the population. It is time to stand against this political ‘mafia,’ which has perfected the art of clinging to power at any cost—costs ultimately passed on to the public through higher taxes or increased debt. These leaders continue to promote “white elephant” projects that benefit only their financial backers while imposing a heavy burden on the general populace.

As ordinary citizens striving to make ends meet, we must create opportunities to hold our government accountable and combat corruption. If we continue on the current path, we, the disillusioned and hardworking citizens, will only witness the same issues persist until the end. Voting is, therefore, crucial for making an impact. We have a window of opportunity to drive change. Even if you are frustrated and hesitant to support anyone associated with the 225+1, you can change the current trend.

We must work towards a governance structure that includes genuinely independent executive, judiciary, and legislative branches, redesigned through a new constitution. This restructuring is vital for creating a more effective and accountable government, and your vote can help initiate this journey.

A winning candidate who secures only about 10-15% of the total voter base might disrupt the usual general election pattern. This would limit the president-elect’s ability to dominate the general election as usual. If the leading two candidates receive only around 10-12% of the vote in the first round, they would need to rely on second and third-preference votes from the remaining candidates. Without these additional votes, one could be elected with as little as 10-12% of the total vote. This scenario could pave the way for a new paradigm in the general election process, potentially allowing more independent and new candidates to emerge.

Therefore, it is prudent for undecided voters to support the lesser-known candidates—there are 39 to choose from. By casting your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd preference votes for candidates outside the leading campaigners—those with flashy promises and extravagant rallies—you can help steer us away from the governance model that ordinary citizens have been trying to dismantle for the past three decades.

Go to the polls and cast your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd preference votes for any of the non-leading candidates in your area. This will reduce the winners’ percentage of votes and will be a triumph for ordinary citizens. This is our chance to challenge the dictatorial presidency and begin the journey towards a more accountable government. We must seize this opportunity, as in another five years, we might face a situation where our country’s assets could be sold off to settle inflated debts. Let’s act now to prevent this and work towards a better future.