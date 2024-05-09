May Day Music Miscellany: Contest Between The SJB & The NPP & The UNP-SLPP Dilemma

By Athulasiri Samarakoon –

The May Day rallies of 2024 in Sri Lanka emerged as a pivotal moment in the nation’s political landscape, spotlighting the main contest between the SJB and NPP while underscoring the dilemmas faced by the UNP-SLPP alliance. Against a backdrop of shifting alliances and evolving ideologies, these rallies provided a glimpse into the complex dynamics shaping the country’s future.

Rising prominently in the current political landscape is the SJB, highlighted by a significant rally in Colombo led by Sajith Premadasa. Its steady ascent to prominence coincides with the decline of the UNP, the Grand Old Party, and is propelled by the tireless efforts of its leadership, who engage in onsite meetings with people almost around the clock. With a focus on welfare and a developmental approach rooted in public-private partnerships, the SJB appears to position itself at a middle ground compared to the extreme neoliberal policies of the UNP.

However, further elucidation of its policies, beyond the leader’s references to social democratic ideals and theoretical frameworks, is necessary to clarify its stance. Despite encountering some internal discord and external challenges that test its unity and efficacy, the SJB has successfully strengthened its position as a leading contender for power. By leveraging its historical ties to the UNP while appealing to a broader voter base with its narrative of progress and inclusivity, the party continues to gain momentum.

Simultaneously, the alliance partners who recently crossed over to the SJB, such as Prof. G.L. Peiris (former Chairman of the SLPP), Dr. Nalaka Godahewa (Gampaha district), Wasantha Yapa (Kandy), Dilan Perera (Badulla), Chandima Weerakkody (Galle), and former cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga, have bolstered the strength of this camp. Their defections have dealt a blow to elements considering a switch to the UNP-SLPP alliance, adding further frustration to those contemplating a move.

In parallel, the NPP, led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is also the leader of the JVP, has emerged as a significant contender, advocating for a distinctive vision focused on controlled autonomy and popular empowerment. Notably, the NPP organized not just one but four May Day rallies in major centers, representing the Western, Southern, Northern, and Central regions. These events showcased its ability to attract large, ‘‘disciplined crowds’’ aligned with Party ideology. Despite its ideological coherence, rooted in socialist ideals, and a well-structured framework, the NPP faces the formidable task of broadening its support base beyond its current demographic, which is perceived as relatively elitist, educated, middle-class, and radical.

However, recent data suggests a growing traction for the NPP’s message among youth and urban demographics, indicating a potential shift in the political landscape towards a more ideologically diverse electorate. Nevertheless, the NPP’s May Day speeches hardly referred to its traditional political line of Marxism, instead emphasizing the abilities of its team and the need to navigate the country through its current challenges. It appears that the NPP/JVP fears being confined to its original ideological stance but currently leans towards a recognition more focused on pragmatism and problem-solving.

As these two forces vie for ascendancy, the UNP and SLPP find themselves at a crossroads, navigating the complexities of an evolving political milieu. The UNP, once a dominant force, now grapples with relevance amidst persisted electoral setbacks under Ranil Wickremesinghe and leadership disputes which made it vulnerable to defections and alliances with the rivals. Similarly, the SLPP, while still formidable, must confront mounting discontent and the imperative of persuading voters of its vision for the future. Recent polling data suggests a decline in public approval for the SLPP-led alliance, with concerns over economic policies and governance contributing to voter skepticism.

As Sri Lanka braces for the impending presidential election, the import of the May Day rallies cannot be overstated. Beyond the spectacle and rhetoric, they encapsulate a profound narrative of choice and consequence, where today’s decisions will shape the trajectory of the nation’s future. In this narrative, the contest between the SJB and NPP underscores the plurality of voices and visions within the political spectrum, affording voters a substantive choice between continuity and innovation.

Moreover, the May Day rallies in Sri Lanka are not only platforms for political expression but also colorful spectacles of entertainment. This year, the Marxist JVP-led NPP alliance utilized music to captivate crowds, particularly through its party-oriented group of ‘Vanguard Artists of People’ (Jana Niyamu Kalakaruwo) performing revolutionary tunes. In contrast, the UNP, SLPP, and SJB rallies typically feature papare bands playing baila music, often amidst a backdrop of raucous revelry fueled by alcohol-fueled supporters.

The striking disparity in musical choices and the purported discipline maintained by the NPP/JVP alliance stand in stark contrast to the behavior witnessed at other party rallies. While the NPP/JVP adopts a more ‘‘disciplined’’ approach, regulating both the music selection and participant behavior, other parties either allow a wide range of musical performances without regulation or turn a blind eye to excessive drinking among supporters.

For instance, in a social media clip, Harin Fernando was seen jokingly encouraging his supporters to indulge in alcohol consumption after the rally—an act that reflects the lax attitude towards ‘‘discipline’’ exhibited by some party factions.

This disparity in approach not only underscores the ideological differences between parties but also speaks to broader societal norms and values. While some parties prioritize discipline and adherence to certain standards, others embrace a more laissez-faire attitude, allowing for greater spontaneity but potentially risking disorderliness.

In the context of the broader political narrative outlined here, this contrast in behavior and musical choice serves as a microcosm of the divergent paths pursued by political factions in Sri Lanka. As the nation navigates its political crossroads, the choices made by parties extend beyond policy platforms to encompass broader cultural and societal norms, shaping the perception and reception of their respective messages among the electorate.