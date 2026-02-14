Monks’ Silent Peaceful Walk Has Shaken American Soul

By Sarath Dissanayake –

This is a sequel to my earlier write-up “Monks’ Epic Journey for Peace Captivates People Across America” in the Colombo Telegraph of 06th January 2026.

The group of 19 Buddhist monks, who set-out on bare-foot from the Huoung Dao Buddhist Temple in Fort Worth, Texas, on 26th October 2025, concluded their epic 2300-mile, 110-day spiritual journey in Washington DC on 11th February 2026, culminating in a state of euphoria for hundreds of thousands of people showed up at the Lincoln Memorial for the peace gathering and closing ceremony. The monks on 10th February, took part in a high profile public event at the American University, followed by an interfaith gathering of religious leaders at the Washington National Cathedral. The Sri Lankan Buddhist temples and devotees, joined by Sri Lankan Embassy staff in Washington DC offered alms to the monks on 10th.

Peace is a continuous process of mindful living

The monks’ historic feat is a clear manifestation of the absolute limits of physical and mental endurance, showcasing their profound resilience and strength throughout the journey which is no easy task by any standards. Relying on their inherent will power and high-end stamina, the monks kept going on their noble mission unabated, despite having to put up with an extremely hazardous and arduous journey under freezing weather, testing their limits, yet with no signs of any slowing down or exhaustion. Indeed, it’s so captivating that they kept the momentum for almost 110 days in a row with no respite, becoming even stronger and unwavering with each day passing. In the end, they accomplished a “seemingly impossible task”, while braving significant odds. In other words, it’s a worthy mission in every sense of the word, with a tenacious spirit and a clear purpose, ensuring every detail is aligned with their ultimate goal, thus inspiring and awakening others around, on the significance of harmonizing one’s daily life and deeds with inner spirits and core values. As Buddha once said, “liberation” is not a final, distance destination or a place to be reached, but rather, the reward one gets for making that ultimate journey, which is why the “walk for peace initiative” is so symbolic and unique for monks in the name of “mindfulness living and self-awakening”. Though the group of monks had reached the final phase of their peace walk on 11th February, leader of the group, Venerable Pannakara said “peace is not a destination, rather a continuous process involving mindful breathing, thoughts, speech and action”.

Monks and Aloka – an inspiration and role model

As we recall, it was at the very inception of the peace walk that a monk was badly injured and his leg had been amputated, while 3 other monks too had suffered serious injuries. Ironically, all of them had later rejoined the walk in pursuit of their ultimate goal, to share the essence of peace, loving kindness and compassion with one another. Aloka the peace dog, too fell ill on the way and had to be treated, but she too, had soon returned to the fold and led the peace walk from the front, in what could be termed as a symbol of hope and courage – worthy of inspiration. All in all, “walk for peace initiative” is a one-of-a-kind endeavor by a group of monks and peace dog, Aloka, in a spirit of peace, unity and empathy.

Walk – Testing limits of physical and mental endurance

Out of sheer curiosity, I dived deep into the wealth of information on the public domain dedicated for the monks engaged in the peace walk. This is purely for my own-sake in order to get a sense of underlying reasoning for the monks’ undeniable sacrifice for the cause of peace. Alas, taking such an arduous journey, perhaps at the worst time of the year – so to speak, tends to raise more questions than answers. I for one, would not even have dared to venture out during winter season, especially on foot, which speaks volumes about the monks’ endurance, resilience and commitment. Walking a 2300-mile stretch, sounds more than a journey, exposing them to inclement weather all the way. Simply put, walking bare-foot is unheard of in this day and age, in view of its potential implications for health, often leading to serious risks as much as injuries, besides the notion that it supposedly reduces stress and inflammation by connecting the body to the earth’s surface. Upon close scrutiny of the monk’s previous walking adventure of a 112-day, 1000-mile stretch across India in 2022, it became apparent that this is not just an ordinary walk in itself. Rather it’s a spiritual mission to push beyond one’s own comfort zone, habitual patterns, and perceived boundaries (mental and physical barriers) in realization that an individual is literally capable of much more than one could possibly imagine (in terms of one’s true potential, capability, capacity). In so doing, the group of monks had indeed set about going for the “life extremes” and testing one’s “limits of strengths” (patience, resilience of mind and body), aimed at achieving the ultimate, which is what the Buddha referred to as “liberation”. Indeed, the monks have consciously advocated mindfulness and practiced the path of self-awakening, in all but name, testing their sheer will-power by letting go of their egoistic sense of self. That is exactly what the monks meant in their spiritual “walk for peace initiative”, leading to “one mindful step at a time” .

Buddhist monks – an epitome of spirituality and mindfulness

A mere superficial look at what’s available in the public domain on the “walk for peace initiative” may not yield any potential nuances on the more subtle and innate nature of the monks’ spiritual mindset and practices that have become part and parcel of their extraordinary life. However, a closer scrutiny of their way of life and core values tend to offer a more pragmatic nuance to understand their spiritual deeds and inner strengths, which often go hand in hand with the doctrine of mindful living. In the case of Buddhist monks, it is quite apparent that their basic daily routine and simplistic way of life speak volumes of their minimalistic standards and moderation in life – an epitome of spirituality and mindfulness, devoid of selfish senses of ego, thoughts and mind. Those who lined up the streets and observed the monks’ day-ins and day-outs, expressed their feelings of empathy and admiration of the monks’ commitment for peace, thus embracing the inherent core values of faith and wisdom wholeheartedly, at a time they seemed overwhelmed by the vicious nature of violence, hatred, animosity and mistrust prevalent among people at all levels.

Bhante Pannakara Thero – A champion of mindful living

Ven Pannakara Thero, an IT engineer turned monk, is an icon and champion of mindful living, worthy of respect for what he and other monks have meant for people in their message of peace and purpose. Indeed my wife and I were truly delighted, blessed and privileged to have met and spoken with the Bhante Pannakara Thero and other monks in Fredericksburg, Virginia on 05th February – 103rd day of peace walk. For a moment, we hardly anticipated an opportunity to come our way, among thousands of well-wishers lined up the streets to greet and welcome the monks. Indeed, we were touched and truly inspired by their presence, wisdom and passion. In particular, Bhante Pannakara Thero is full of life and energy, with spirits of goodness and empathy in abundance, more than enough to inspire and spiritually awaken people across America and world. May their journey of peace and mindfulness inspire people in thousands and usher in a new era for all. May their journey of peace be blessed by the Noble Triple Gem, to guide them through challenges, with grace and strength. May their every step of the way be gentle and smooth, bringing light to their path and peace to their minds and souls.

Media hype and coverage – unparalleled in US history

Peace walk has galvanised an unprecedented media hype and mileage across America, and has made headlines in electronic, print and social media ever-since its inception in October 2025 drawing widespread public attention and support. The live-streaming of events and activities has taken peace enthusiasts by storm, featuring nostalgic stories of the monks and their peace walk. The number of followers has reached an all time high of over 8 million, with over half a million, exclusively reporting on Aloka the peace dog, and its day-today movements. To the monks’ credit, the peace walk has become the most-sought-after media savvy story in America, for a third month in a row, which speaks for itself. On the other hand, the social media posts doing the rounds have outpaced mainstream media coverage by all accounts, which itself is a unique milestone. The virtual reportage of the walk has been well received through online platforms round the clock. A large majority has taken to social media to get first hand news, live coverage of events, and special activities planned on the way, which is unparalleled in the US. Even the public sentiments are at all time high for the peace walk, monks and Aloka the peace dog, of which the latter seemed to have created quite a sensation and interest among all ages of people in particular.

Monks are overwhelmed by peoples’ faith and optimism

People who converged on the streets during peace walk, reportedly have carried slogans, banners etc, with expressions of faith in admiration of monks, Aloka and peace walk. It’s commonplace to see such positive sentiments and expressions, which inter-alia, included, “though monks say nothing, their presence speaks volumes”. “The monks’ 2300-mile stretch is more than a journey”. “Emotion is just incredible in the presence of monks”, “love is in everyone’s eyes, peace is what we all need”. “If we all just walk daily, peace will be within our reach in the end”, to recall and reproduce verbatims of few of those quotes.

Such intimate words of joy, kindness and compassion, seemed to have profound impact on peace-loving people in America, who could literally steer and influence public opinion on matters of interest to communities at all levels. It is obvious from public perceptions that the “walk for peace initiative” has served well as a catalyst-for-change and trend-setter for purpose, among people across America and elsewhere. Suffice it to say, a good majority of those who joined the masses have spoken loud and clear of their collective will to embrace peace and empathy as opposed to hatred and enmity, which, by and large resonates well with diverse strata of people and communities, regardless of faith, caste, creed, culture and political affiliations. They simply feel tired of the status-quo of the never-ending crises and conflicts confronting the world today, with people often at the receiving end. It’s absolutely a game-changer that people with their hearts-out and open arms, have welcomed Buddhist monks all along their journey from Texas to Washington DC and avowed to follow the “path of peace and mindfulness living” during their interactions and spiritual gatherings with the monks over the last few months of peace walk. It is also reported that the masses have shown keen interest in following basic tenets of mindfulness and spiritual way of life, striving for a just society through the understanding of core concepts of Buddhist way of life.

Key Takeaways – prospects for future

1) Walk for Peace Initiative – is a trend setter and game changer. Monks stayed the course with a sense of optimism and purpose, rekindling hopes and inspirations for the future .

2) Public perception of the peace walk, by and large, is unique and overwhelming. People with their hearts-out and open arms, have welcomed the timely initiative, and avowed to follow the “path of peace” at public interactions and spiritual gatherings with the monks.

3) Peace is a continuous process of mindful living and not a destination. Mindfulness is the key to inner peace and happiness, and will be central to lasting peace within and without and let go of egoistic mind, sense of self and delusion

4) The current climate of uncertainty and chaos is not conducive for world peace, stability and prosperity. Yet, ambiguity and irresponsible behavior of certain actors could lead to further polarization of the world into destabilization and anarchy

5) The momentum set by the peace walk ought to be sustained and strengthened, and the continuity of interfaith dialogue and commitment of religious leaders will be of crucial significance to move forward with renewed vigor and enthusiasm

6) Walk for peace initiative has fueled a sense of euphoria and upbeat, and a clarion call for course correction, with an overwhelming desire and pursuit for peace, non-violence and compassion

7) The media coverage (TV, Print, social and online) has been unprecedented, thus taking people by storm with unique hashtags dedicated to peace and mindfulness

8) The monks have truly made a lasting impression in the peoples’ lives. The question remains how the peoples’ spirits and momentum would translate into action on the ground in the months ahead setting the stage to usher in a peaceful and harmonious world.

9) May the monks’ message of peace and mindfulness inspire people in thousands and usher a new era for all. May every step of their way be gentle and smooth, bringing light to their path and peace to their minds and souls.

“Today is going to be my peaceful day”. A quiet promise we renew each morning through how we act, speak, and walk – Bhante Pannakara

*The writer is a retired Ambassador and Foreign Ministry Spokesman. He can be reached at schandrad@hotmail.com