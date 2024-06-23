Nathasha Edirisooriya: Comedian Or Social Commentator?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Nathasha Edirisooriya, a stand-up comedian known for her humorous performances, recently found herself at the center of a national controversy in Sri Lanka. Her performance on the show ‘Modabhimanaya‘ led to her arrest following several complaints by groups consisting of Buddhist monks and ‘Sinhala Buddhist patriots’ who accused her of insulting Lord Buddha. This incident sparked a significant public discourse about freedom of speech, social norms, and the role of comedy in addressing societal issues.

Nathasha’s arrest drew widespread attention and criticism, highlighting the sensitive nature of religious nuances in Sri Lanka. The complaints against her were rooted in the belief that her jokes about Lord Buddha were disrespectful and harmful to religious sentiments. Consequently, she was remanded in custody for several weeks, a period during which her arrest and the subsequent legal proceedings became a focal point of national debate.

The Sri Lankan courts eventually granted her bail and questioned the validity of her being placed in remand custody. The court later, not only exonerated her but also questioned those who misinterpreted the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) law, which they cited in the case against her.

The judgment underscored that Nathasha had not committed an offense, effectively defending her right to free expression. However, the larger implications of this case, particularly the societal issues she aimed to highlight through her performance, were largely overshadowed by the legal battle and the noise made by media who acted to be protectors of Buddhism in Sri Lanka.

At the heart of Nathasha’s controversial performance was a sharp critique of a pervasive issue in Sri Lankan society: the relentless competition among families to outdo each other in various aspects of life, particularly in relation to their children’s achievements. Through her repertoire, Nathasha sought to shed light on the unhealthy pressures placed on children to excel in academics, sports, and extracurricular activities, often driven by the desire of parents to showcase their success to friends, relatives, and neighbors.

In her act, Nathasha imitated the hypothetical behavior of mothers if they were living in ancient times, drawing parallels to the present-day competitive zeal seen in many Sri Lankan families. Her intention was to highlight the absurdity and the detrimental impact of this societal obsession with outdoing others. By doing so, she aimed to spark a conversation about the need for a more balanced and supportive approach to child-rearing, one that prioritizes the well-being and individuality of children over social status and external validation.

For instance, It was mentioned recently that some parents discourage their children from sharing their school or tuition notes with classmates who missed classes due to illness etc. Such actions hinder children from developing a sense of altruism, both in school and in the broader society.

While the court’s decision in Nathasha’s favor was a victory for freedom of expression, the incident has had a chilling effect on independent thinkers, writers and artists in Sri Lanka. The fear of legal repercussions and social backlash may deter many from engaging in open and critical discussions about sensitive issues. This self-censorship is a significant concern, as it stifles the very discourse needed to address and resolve societal problems.

Nathasha’s case serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between respecting religious sentiments and safeguarding the right to free speech. It also highlights the crucial role of comedy and sarcasm in reflecting and challenging societal norms. Comedians, through their unique lens, often hold a mirror to society, prompting introspection and dialogue. Nathasha’s performance, though controversial, was an attempt to do just that – to encourage Sri Lankans to reflect on the pressures and expectations they place on themselves and their children.

The arrest and subsequent exoneration of Nathasha Edirisooriya not only brought to light issues of religious sensitivity and legal interpretation in Sri Lanka but also underscored the vital role of free expression in a democratic society. Her commentary on social competition within families is a conversation that needs to continue, free from fear of retribution. It is therefore essential to protect the space for writers, artists and thinkers to question, critique, and inspire change, ensuring that society can grow and evolve in a healthy and inclusive manner.

*The writer is former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority and Currently a lecturer for ECU Perth and Meditation Teacher