National Question In Sri Lanka & The Parliamentary Elections

By Lionel Bopage –

Dear friends, comrades, and colleagues, Thank you for the invitation to express a few of my thoughts.

I acknowledge that this discussion is held in the traditional lands of the First People of Australia, the Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation, the Traditional Custodians of this land. We pay respect to their Elders past, present and emerging, and the Elders of other communities. Today is also the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Let us spend a moment to reminisce about the journalists who had to sacrifice their lives or those who live in exile due to death threats they experienced while in Sri Lanka. Not a single incident had been investigated properly due to the prevailing culture of impunity.

The recent NPP victory points to a rejection of the autocratic, nepotistic, and militaristic approaches to governance in Sri Lanka. The new President called for national unity and pledged to cleaner politics while working towards a better political culture. We have high expectations of a new NPP government led by President comrade Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Let us hope that the new legislature to be elected on this 14th will create the environment for successfully ending the culture of impunity that prevailed in Sri Lanka for the last 76 years.

It is important to acknowledge that many significant issues that need to be addressed are intertwined with the national question. Although under an executive presidency the president wields significant power, dismantling the executive presidency requires extensive support within the legislature. Thus, the upcoming General Election is crucial for all the people of Sri Lanka, including its non-majoritarian communities.

The NPP has to contend with a pluralistic population that is ethnically, linguistically, and faith-wise fragmented. Historically, a wide array of hidden and open forces have worked tirelessly to undermine any progress towards national unity that could be made. Resolving the national question means ensuring inclusivity, equality of opportunity, and the democratic rights of all citizens.

To implement relevant constitutional reforms, therefore, the NPP government will require a two-thirds parliamentary majority or an opposition that would extend a hand to do so. A prime minister elected outside of the NPP, which is highly unlikely, will require a cohabitation arrangement. If so, the country will face a political deadlock.

The NPP secured more votes than in the past from Tamil-speaking populations in the recent presidential election. However, Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) and former President Ranil Wickremesinghe garnered much better support.

I wish to recall a great opportunity that we missed when “The Sri Lanka Constitution Bill Aug 2000” was rejected. It was the best devolution package ever proposed to settle the conflict. The LTTE rejected it. It reinforced opposition in the south, with many members of the opposition and the ruling party burning copies of the new constitution. It was led by Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe, even though the amendments the UNP proposed had been incorporated in the draft bill. What history of opportunistic politics, and how often that we let our memories lapse?

During the war, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) supported the state and its military in quelling the Tamil militancy. It also opposed any form of devolution, from which they appear to have moved away. It is important to bear in mind that although the Tamil militancy was crushed militarily, their political demands still remain unresolved.

JVP has now broadened its horizons and affiliated with the broader front, the NPP. It has not yet declared a clear and firm position about how they would politically address the national question. Certain chaotic statements were made recently on this issue. However, the NPP leadership has clarified that it will resort to inclusion, consultation, and participation in addressing the national question. Let us be mindful that any deviation from an inclusive, participative, and consultative approach will once again be detrimental to progress and lead the population of this multi-ethnic country into antagonisms against one another.

For meaningful change, the NPP needs to acknowledge that economic development alone will not solve deep-rooted issues related to the national question. As one of the many first steps, a NPP government needs to repeal the PTA and release the prisoners held under this draconian law, who have not and cannot be charged in courts.

Sri Lanka stands at a crucial juncture. This election provides an opportunity to reshape the country’s future, not only in terms of governance but also in terms of social equity and inclusion. A new constitution that promotes equality, equity, and unity amongst all Sri Lankan citizens is crucial. The new legislature must be open to dialogue and willing to make drastic changes to the country’s governance structure to achieve lasting stability, equity, and prosperity for all.

The success of any transformative effort, including that of the national question, will largely depend on the active participation of all groups of society. A dynamic and collaborative civil society is essential for holding any government accountable for the pledges they have already made.

Thank you.

*Speech delivered at a seminar held for an international Tamil audience on Saturday, Nov 2