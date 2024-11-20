No Muslim In Cabinet! Does That Matter?

By Ameer Ali –
In a cabinet of twenty-two ministers none is a Muslim. Such an omission never happened before, and now it has stunned the Muslim community. A letter to express its disappointment had been sent already to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) from the Federation of Sri Lanka Muslim Youth Front. Yes, given the plural makeup of Sri Lankan society that absence is unprecedented. There are talented Muslims among the 159 representatives. Why didn’t any of them pass the selection test for a cabinet position? Did the omission occur out of negligence or strategic calculation? Sooner the blunder is rectified better for the new government. Period.
Even otherwise, does the omission matter if the new government governs democratically and justly in the interest of every community and treats every citizen equally in terms of his or her rights and obligations? So long as the judiciary is kept independent and away from political interference, as President AKD had guaranteed repeatedly during his campaign, an absence of a cabinet minister or two to represent a particular community need not raise unnecessary worries.
The country at present is breaking away from the old, fossilised and moribund system of governance built on foundations of ethnicity, religion, caste and creed, which systematically and deliberately discriminated minority communities and virtually reduced them to the status of second-class citizens. It was the extreme pain suffered and economic and personal losses incurred by the Tamil community for example that made it to lose confidence on successive cabinets and their governments, which plunged this nation into a civil war, and which eventually bankrupted the national treasury and brought the economy to its knees. Under that system whether a particular community had one or more of its representatives as ministers or deputies did not make much of a difference. For instance, did the presence of Chellia Kumarasooriyar in 1970 cabinet improve the conditions of Tamils? There was a Muslim Minister of Justice in the Presidency of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Was that minister able to prevent the sacrilegious cremation of Covid-dead Muslims ordered by his bosom friend and President? Before him and under the Presidency of Gota’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa there was another Muslim Justice Minister. Was he able to move even a finger to stop the anti-Muslim riots in Aluthgama? True, there was a Muslim Minister of Education in the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Government who single handedly worked to break his community’s historic link with trade and commerce and get it interested in educational pursuits. But even he failed to stop anti-Muslim riots like the one in Puttalam in 1976. In general, so long as the system of governance remained locked in ethnic and religious politics, ministerial positions for minorities served largely a decorative purpose. Moreover, as Professor K. M. de Silva noted, irrespective of their portfolios a Muslim minister’s office invariably turned into an employment agency for his community. However, given the communal edifice of the political system prevailed then one could justify these appointments as the best those governments could do.
Now, inspired by the aragalaya there is a tectonic shift in the country’s political culture under the able leadership of President AKD and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya. With this shift a new system is scheduled to take shape to bid good-bye to the old culture which thrived on institutionalized discrimination against minorities. As the President announced that new culture would be an end-product of a social evolution accomplished with a huge mandate from people of all communities. On that count, 14 September 2024 would be remembered in history as the day of Sri Lanka’s second independence, the first in 1948 from British colonialism and the second from a locally manufactured divisive, clannish, corrupt and exploitative political culture and system. In this new era should the absence of a Muslim or Tamil in the cabinet matter at all?
Yet, one or two Muslim ministers in the cabinet carries economic value in the international arena. When the Sirimavo government in 1970s faced a foreign exchange crisis the Muslim minister Badi was sent to the Middle East to canvass for more foreign aid from the Arab world and he succeeded to a certain extent. Similarly, when JR’s open economy faced an oil crisis his Muslim Foreign Minister Hameed was dispatched to Libya and Ghaddafi did not send his visitor empty handed. Thus, given the seriousness of the economic challenges facing the NPP government at least one talented Muslim minister in the cabinet would be an invaluable asset to tackle them. Let common sense prevail and the damage caused rectified by the President.
Pre-colonial Buddhist Sri Lanka had an exemplary record of accommodating Musim arrivals to the country’s shore and treating them with great respect and hospitality. That record has no parallel in the annals of Asian if not world history. After 1948 however, that relationship started waning amidst identity politics practised by every community. Even in the oldest political party UNP, to which Muslims were wedded for so long, there was subtle discrimination against them. Today’s Muslim landlessness in the Eastern Province for example is partly due to ethnic discrimination practised by officials in the DS Senanayake government when selecting applications from landless peasants to settle under the Gal Oya scheme. After 2009 a new wave of Muslim hatred was deliberately spread by Buddhist supremacists for their political advantage. Given this background and the political rout their leaders and parties received at the last election the omission of a Muslim minister in the cabinet would be manna from heaven to spread venom against AKD Presidency and the NPP government. Remember the old proverb, stitch in time saves nine, and the one in Tamil, yanaikkum adi carukkum (even elephants slip).
*Dr. Ameer Ali, Business School, Murdoch University, W. Australia
SarathP / November 20, 2024
Of course it matters! NPP is screwing up already.
/
SJ / November 20, 2024
SP
Be fair
Was there a single Muslim MP in the NPP deserving appointment as a minister?
/
Mahila / November 20, 2024
LOAD of THANA KOLA EATING EXCRETA!!?? Do you have a Hindu, Moman, Minister!!??
/
Tony / November 20, 2024
No, it doesn’t matter at all.
/
Ibbahim naana almost became PM.
/
leelagemalli / November 20, 2024
1
It’s really matters to us peace loving srilankens.
.
There should be a cabinet minister to represent the Sri Lankan Muslim people in Parliament, not out of fear, but out of fairness. We no longer need to sow the seeds for new emerging wars and disasters.
Or at least there should be strong members of parliament.
.
This is a country where innocent churchgoers were brutally killed in a bomb disaster on April 21, 2019. Sinhalese thugs are champions of killing their rivals, even if they are forced to listen to pirit chants at every corner of the road.
During the 89-92 insurgency, the JVP killed more than 50,000 youth, my own friends and allies. Today MLECHCHA media is not strong enough to dig for information. They don’t give a damn to educate the Z-genizies whose lies are sown to elect JVPs as leaders today.
–
So viewers and listeners are not well informed, Goebbels theory succeeds wherever there is no balanced news spread. It’s the same everywhere also in America where Republicans dominate. Humans are no different from other animals. The only difference is that they are disguised as humans.
–
tbd
/
leelagemalli / November 20, 2024
cont.
–
We remember how Sinhala Buddhist thugs attacked Dr. Safi’s family and innocent Muslims and destroyed everything.
There was an artist in Colombo, Madumadhawa (an open Mob leader) who led subversive groups back by the Rajapakse thugs This criminal should be hanged in public if JVP-led govt would give the priorty to enforcement of law and order rigorously.
. If JVP strengthens law and order today, at least this rogue should be punished by law.- wait and see, how they would fulfil their pledges.
–
The same POHOTTUWA Rajapaksa-supporters are with AKD politics today.That was the reason behind the tremendous increse of voters from 42% upto 60% in General election.
–
It should be clear whether AKD should please his constituents or should it serve everyone equally.
Their mentality is full of continuous revenge. Even though the Buddhist flag is on their foreheads, they do not follow anything like Buddhist teachings of non-violence. .
.
Above all these southern sinhala buddhist criminal gangs of Gotabhaya, mad dog, war criminal, took revenge on every citizen by July 2022.
Thanks to Mr. Wickramasinghe, further massacres, disasters or other disasters leading to bloodshed were avoided. I thank for him for the noble work… even if our ungrateful masses would not. ::: i DONT SUPPORT lanken party politics but some good politics of every leader. Period.
/
RBH59 / November 20, 2024
History has shown that representation have only led to suffering and division. True progress comes when the people’s needs are heard and acted upon, not when interests are compromised for political gain. With the NPP, the vision for a prosperous, unified country is within reach, where every citizen can achieve a better life.
The NPP, under the label “Rich Country, Nice Life,” has representative’s promises a future where equal treatment and fairness are at the heart of governance. Religious favors to any group, all grievances are addressed. The focus is on creating a society where everyone, regardless of background, can thrive.
A “nice life” isn’t just a dream—it can be a reality for all Sri Lankans when governance is based on justice, inclusivity, and equality Take the examples of Jaffna and Nuwara Eliya, where minority stand. Many forms of Government have been tried.
Historys what did the GOOD GOVERNMANCE DID, only Blast and knowing made it happened.
/
Mahila / November 20, 2024
AA.
Why are we harping back to 1948!? What did we achieve??
Let’s take NEW STEP and go confidently from this day!!??
We all decided NEW SYSTEM in ARAGALAYA, 06/2022!!?? Let’s not throw OPPORTUNITY AWAY, with old thoughts of MECHANISM, WORKED IN DIFFERENT ERA!!
AKD and HA has the BEST FIT for our COUNTRY, THIS CABINET!? We can’t have different measures, suit and have Ministers on Race, Religion, Caste and other Bias!!??
This country isn’t a Theocracy!!?? It’s a DEMOCRACY!!??
ADK and HA wouldn’t permit any discrimination, just because there is NO MUSLIM cabinet Minister?? You have your MP whom you all voted, WHO should help alleviate any and all problems, issues!!?? They will talk to relevant people to resolve your problems!!??
GOING FORWARD, IMPORTANT PEOPLE ARE PUBLIC SERVANTS and NOT MP”s MINISTERS – SYSTEM IS COMPLETELY CHANGED, BECASUE ‘ARAGALAYA’, EVERYONE CLAMOURED FOR SYSTEM CHANGE TO IMPROVE SRI LANKA!!!???
PUBLIC SERVANTS ARE THE IMPORTANT PEOPLE – in administration; POLITICIANS, MINISTERS ONLY MAKE POLICY NOT DAY TO DAY AFFAIRS!!??
You must understand we are on a New Path and please cooperate with the leadership and am sure they wouldn’t let anyone down!!??
1956, 1970, 1977, 2019 “APEY ANDUWA” STYLE BLOWN-OFF!
/