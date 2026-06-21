By Ameer Ali –
The post-World War II economic and monetary order structured on the edifice of Keynesianism but driven by conspicuous consumption led by Veblen’s leisure class and Marcuse’s one-dimensional man has produced world’s first trillionaire while an estimated 847 million or 8% of world population are left to live in abject poverty. In this contrasting scenario is the world going to celebrate and glorify the success of one man for his trillion-dollar AI investment or rebel against this order and demand an alternative system which would be more egalitarian, humane and ethical? This debate is an old one and remained largely academic but is now being articulated with vigour by a new generation of young activists.
In the meantime, there is a more immediate problem facing economies that are left to grapple with recent developments in Global North. If there were to be any distinct contribution to the world economy this year and probably next particularly by Donald Trump’s trade and economic policies, that would be an unavoidable slowdown leading to recession. However, IMF’s World Economic Outlook has projected a growth rate of just 3.3% for this year falling to 3.2% in 2027. While keeping in mind Kenneth Galbraith’s sarcasm about economic predictions when he wrote that they make astrology respectable, Trump’s mercantilist tariffs, regressive taxes and imperialist adventures which benefited the one percent wealthy, large corporations and financial and fossil fuel sectors at the expense of the working poor have created a fertile terrain for economic pessimism. That pessimism prevails throughout the entire Global North, and its fall out will be felt in many parts of Global South.
Sri Lanka will be among several developing economies in Asia, Africa and Latin America which would face an economic setback largely because of developments outside its control. The two wars, one in Europe and the other in the Middle East, show no sign of ending soon although in the case of the second a 14-point memorandum of understanding had been signed between Iran and US to the disappointment of Israel, and it is expected to be finally ratified in 60 days. If ratified this deal would at least reduce the energy share of the supply constraint which is one of the factors contributing to this recession. But what of the share born by the climate crisis and El Nino effect – a phenomenon marked by periodic warming of oceanic surface temperatures, which is causing prolonged droughts, floods, quakes and wildfires with catastrophic consequence to developing economies?
The inflationary effect of this war-driven and supply-push recession is beyond the control of central banks with their conventional monetary tools. Raising interest rates to counter inflation would result in reducing investment which in combination with AI backed automative technological transformation would cut employment and cause stagflation; and to countries like Sri Lanka which are burdened with heavy foreign debt, servicing that debt and fiscal balancing would become more expensive and difficult. Even if the wars could end, climate crisis is bound to create unexpected supply shocks as the 2025 Ditwah did in Sri Lanka. Unless the country restructures its economy by allocating sufficient resources to domestic production and introduce reforms to achieve greater efficiency in utilizing those resources the system changes which the new leadership promised to voters cannot materialize at least in the economic arena. This is the challenge facing the government today.
The ruling coalition inherited an economy which had been financially bankrupted by decades of economic and financial mismanagement under successive governments and presidents. The 2022 Aragalaya was the angry expression of an awakened generation of young voters who demanded an end to this political culture. Those rebels not only forced the then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to quit and run away from the country but also voiced their loss of confidence on the entire 225-member legislature. The immediate consequence of their revolt was not a system change but a change at the top with a stop-gap president Ranil Wickremesinghe who was then the only elected representative in the parliament from the UNP. His first task was to bring an end to the Aragalaya with police force. But the most sensible step he took to reduce the economic pain was to invite the IMF for the 17th time to undertake the task of reparation. IMF began its task with $3 billion funding under its Extended Fund Facility arrangement to be released over nine tranches depending on how well the government cooperates with that institution in implementing its agenda. President AKD and the NPP coalition government also decided on pragmatic grounds to accept the IMF program although their ideological schooling dictated otherwise.
Eighteen months had passed since the new leadership took control of the situation. Economically, the country has stabilized and moving along a tolerable growth path. World Bank data show that Sri Lanka registered a growth rate of 5% in 2025 driven by increased consumption, higher exports, fiscal discipline, increased foreign remittances and tough reforms. However, due largely to factors beyond the control of government IMF expects that growth rate to dip to 3.1% in 2026. However, the sad fact in this growth is the unequal burden carried by the middle and low-income groups. With the expected recession this burden is bound to get worse unless the government gets into serious dialogue with IMF to ease the constraints that led to this disparity such as the program’s theoretical bias towards broadening the tax structure. It is time for the affordable classes to share a greater burden to fund the cost of a higher growth rate.
One area in which the new government has registered remarkable success is in its battle against corruption which had been the cancer that not only bankrupted the economy but also made Sri Lanka a fertile ground for the entry and growth of the underworld. Corruption at political level entered public administration, made security forces subservient to the will of presidents, prime ministers, ministers and parliamentarians, invaded the judiciary to kill its independence, and at the end made the country’s democracy a mockery. To the credit of AKD and NPP government the record of previous corruption is now brought to light by judicial investigations and the revelations are shocking. The election promise of clean governance is progressively being translated into action, and Transparency International’s Corruption index showing 0 = most corrupt and 100 = most clean, Sri Lanka has progressed from 32 in 2024 to 35 in 2025. However, there are blemishes marked by delay in taking corrective action against cases of corrupt behaviour from members within the governing group. The scandalous release of 323 containers without the mandatory inspection and the loss over the import of cheap coal by a minster are a couple of such blemishes.
Another pre-election promise was to achieve ethnic reconciliation, but the record so far is disappointing. No effort to reconcile the politically nurtured inter-ethnic animosity can be resolved without a constitution founded on principles of secular democracy. It is time the new leadership take constructive action on this fundamental issue. Unfulfilled promises are the real setbacks to a government elected with a record mandate. The opposition is trying to capitalise on these setbacks without any alternative and constructive agenda. The former stop-gap president Ranil Wickremesinghe who is facing corruption charges at the court is predicting a total “collapse” of the economy and trying to lead a campaign against AKD and NPP. His is a campaign not really against the new leadership but against the Aragalaya generation. He belongs to the ancient regime that has lost all credibility among this awakened Sri Lankans. There is no turning back from the new era despite setbacks, and the caravan will continue moving whether the dogs bark or not. Time is on its side.
Latest comments
Naman / June 22, 2026
Dr AA could tell the SL voters on whether they (Muslims) contributed positively or negatively to the governments of the past since the independence.Didn’t they knowingly help the racist government to defeat the aspirations of the suppressed minorities? The parliamentary representatives from the Muslim background aided the government in power for various nefarious activities.
They had helped the government in power to allow the President to contest for the third time. Muslim parliamentarians were prepared to do anything for the government for a price. Majoritarians enjoyed the infighting among the different sections of minorities. Divide and rule was the moto of Rulers.
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Ajith / June 22, 2026
“Dr AA could tell the SL voters on whether they (Muslims) contributed positively or negatively to the governments of the past since the independence.Didn’t they knowingly help the racist government to defeat the aspirations of the suppressed minorities?”
Like Sinhalese Political Leaders of Sri Lanka took the Sinhala Buddhism, Muslim Political leaders of Sri Lanka took the Muslim Islamism during the past 78 years. I am sure they did it purposely and voluntarily. The outcome of this is that the country become bankruptcy, corrupted and drug mafia within 75 years.
Chinese, Japan is good example. They did not allow the religion mafia in the politics which made that country to become success. Unless the people understand why we are now in this state and force this government to come out religious mafia, there is no way to get rid of poverty.
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SJ / June 22, 2026
You seem incapable of looking at other aspects to the national question.
Do the Muslims need to play the role of a loyal slave to N&E Tamil nationalism?
Several Tamil political parties sucked up to chauvinist governments during and after the war. The only reason why the TULF/TNA did not sell out was fear of (not faith in) the LTTE. Even then we have seen TNA MPs sell out to GR.
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Ajith / June 23, 2026
“You seem incapable of looking at other aspects to the national question.”
Have you got the capability for looking other aspects to the national question. It is shame on you that you are part of the problems of nationalism and religious terrorism in this island.It is you who are part of the Sinhala nationalism.You are responsible for the division of Tamil speaking people.
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Naman / June 22, 2026
We always talk about the external factors that affect our economic development but fail to realise that jealousy and hatred towards the Tamil by the majoritarian race was the main impediment for the progress of the country as a whole.
Sri Lanka has seen the worst of the way DEMOCRACY works.
Benevolent Leader would have brought us to a developed STATUS without promising undue advantage to Sinhala Buddhist. Leader of our country should be caring for all its citizens
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Rohan25 / June 22, 2026
Sri Lankan Muslim elites leveraged a constructed “Arab origin” narrative—supported by colonial and post-colonial governments to divide minority groups—to secure political and economic advantages. Genetically, they are overwhelmingly of South Indian Tamil descent, sharing close ties with the island’s Sinhalese and Tamils. This distinct identity strained relations with Tamil leadership and sparked severe civil war conflicts. “Historical and genetic evidence shows that the Sri Lankan Muslim (Moor) identity was largely shaped as a political strategy to protect community interests. Championed by elites like Sir Razik Fareed, community leaders secured distinct political representation and economic protections from British and post-independence Sinhalese governments by asserting an imagined Arab heritage. This narrative countered claims by Tamil leaders that Muslims were ethnically Tamil. However, recent genetic studies reveal that Sri Lankan Muslims are overwhelmingly descended from South Indian Tamil men and local women, sharing near-identical genetics with the island’s broader Sinhalese and Tamil populations
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LankaScot / June 22, 2026
Hello Rohan25,
It continues to puzzle me how 2 Middle Eastern Religions managed to attract so many Sri Lankans to join them. Without mentioning DNA can you explain the process whereby Christianity and Islam converted a substantial percentage of the Hindu and Buddhist populations in Sri Lanka?
Best regards
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Rohan25 / June 22, 2026
Islam and Christianity gained large followings in Sri Lanka through two distinct historical processes: peaceful trade, with the Arabs,cultural assimilation and large scale migration, of Tamil Muslims, from South India and Javanese immigrants from what is now Indonesia. from for Islam, and aggressive European colonialism for Christianity., especially the Portuguese along the coastal areas , destroying hundreds of Buddhist and Hindu , temples and forcing many Sinhalese Buddhist and Hindu Tamils to convert . This is the reason most of the Christian population, both amongst the Sinhalese and Tamils are Catholic and they largely originate from coastal fishing communities. The original Muslims on the island , were the the Arab Tamil mixtures , who lived along the western and northwest coasts. But they were small microscopic minority, soon to be swamped by a huge sea of Dravidian Tamil Muslim immigrants from South India. The Arab element now in them is now very negligible.
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Rohan25 / June 22, 2026
Islam and Christianity gained large followings in Sri Lanka through two distinct historical processes: peaceful trade, with the Arabs,cultural assimilation and large scale migration, of Tamil Muslims, from South India and Javanese immigrants from what is now Indonesia. for Islam, and aggressive European colonialism for Christianity., especially the Portuguese along the coastal areas , destroying hundreds of Buddhist and Hindu , temples and forcing many Sinhalese Buddhist and Hindu Tamils to convert.
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Rohan25 / June 22, 2026
This is the reason most of the Christian population, both amongst the Sinhalese and Tamils are Catholic and they largely originate from coastal fishing communities. The original Muslims on the island , were the the Arab Tamil mixtures , who lived along the western and northwest coasts. But they were small microscopic minority, soon to be swamped by a huge sea of Dravidian Tamil Muslim immigrants from South India. The Arab element now in them is now very negligible.
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Rohan25 / June 22, 2026
The primary difference lies in ethnic and social allegiance: unlike the Muslims of Sri Lanka, who largely identify as a distinct ethnic group despite their Tamil linguistic and heritage roots, Christian Sri Lankans retain their Sinhalese or Tamil identities. Furthermore, Christians do not leverage minor European ancestry to claim foreign identities for opportunistic benefits at the expense of their fellow Sinhalese Buddhists and Hindu Tamils.
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SJ / June 22, 2026
LS
Caste discrimination was a major factor in mass conversions.
Individuals had other attractions with a ruling foreign power.
Perhaps, many a local woman found the Arab trader physically attractive.
That may explain the light complexion of non-Muslims too.
*
Bigotry is blind to physical features of the average Muslim that set them apart from Tamils and Muslims.
Not all Muslims claim Arab ancestry. But Western Province Muslims, especially the elite do, and understandably so.
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Rohan25 / June 23, 2026
Wow, blanket-labelling an entire group as bigoted to prove you hate bigotry? Truly, your logic is a work of art. On them defending everyone else: It must be exhausting being the official PR manager for every group except your own. Do they pay you well for this? On their selective blindness: I love how you can spot flaws in one community with a microscope, but wear a blindfold when looking at the others. So, criticising the erasure of Tamil identity makes us ‘bigoted,’ but Muslims identifying solely as Arab to distance themselves from their Tamil roots isn’t? You’ve performed some impressive mental gymnastics. Too bad DNA testing doesn’t bend to selective breeding, miscegenation, and the elite’s desire for a lighter skin tone.
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Rohan25 / June 23, 2026
It’s fascinating how the Western Province Muslim elite’s DNA works. It magically dissolves the South Asian genetic markers that apply to everyone else on the island. If you’re going to build a superiority complex out of thin air, at least make sure it holds up to a basic biology textbook. Ah, bigotry is blind, but the ‘Arab ancestry’ myth is very convenient, isn’t it? It must be exhausting working so hard to side with everyone who runs down your own people, just to excuse others for denying their actual roots. What’s next—claiming the Indian Ocean itself is exclusively Western Asian? It is amazing how their ‘Arab royalty’ DNA vanishes the moment a real genetic test actually checks their science.”On the lighter skin argument: Ah, yes, lighter skin. Because selective breeding and moving to cooler areas totally transform your entire family tree into pure Arab royalty overnight. On the elite Western Province myth: “So, if you are rich and live in Colombo, you get to be Arab? I did not know ancestry was based on your bank account and postcode!
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Rohan25 / June 23, 2026
Modern genetic science shows Sri Lankan Muslims have very little Arab blood. They share the same South Asian roots as Tamils and Sinhalese, and this includes the Western Province Muslims. The Skin Myth: Skin colour is believed to result from selective breeding and mixing over hundreds of years. It does not magically change your main genetic history. The Elite Bias: Only a small group of wealthy, elite Muslims in the Western Province pushes the Arab narrative. Most everyday Sri Lankan Muslims do not make this claim.
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old codger / June 23, 2026
LS,
“how 2 Middle Eastern Religions managed to attract so many Sri Lankans”
Both stick and carrot. When formal registration of marriages was brought in, the church priest became the registrar by default. The temples had no role there.
The church provided Education but preferred to baptise students.
The feudal Sri Lankan society looked down on people who ate flesh (eg fishermen)
Neither Islam or Christianity bothers about flesh-eating.
Colonial rulers weren’t bothered about the caste of those who were willing to work for them as soldiers, clerks, transporters, etc.
Lots of other factors, but that needs a book. But, in reality, Buddhists and Hindus never fell below 75%.
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Rohan25 / June 22, 2026
Scholars debate the motivations behind Muslim political alignment with Sinhalese-majority governments. Critics argue this alliance prioritised state patronage over a unified minority front, often at the expense of Tamil struggles. Conversely, historians emphasise that this cooperation was a pragmatic survival strategy for a geographically dispersed minority. This fragile coexistence collapsed during the civil war, resulting in traumatic historical events—including the LTTE’s 1990 expulsion of northern Muslims and violence and large-scale atrocities of rape, looting, ethnic cleansing, and the destruction and burning of many ancient Hindu temples committed by state-backed, Israeli-trained, heavily armed Muslim Home Guards against Tamil Hindu communities, in the east.
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Rohan25 / June 22, 2026
Recent genetic findings from the University of Colombo reveal near-identical genomic signatures among Sri Lankan Moors, Sinhalese, and Tamils, demonstrating deep integration with the South Asian/South Indian gene pool. Historically, while the foundational “Arab identity” was largely a Southern and western Muslim, urban construct amplified by colonial divide-and-rule policies, the broader Moor population actually stems from a continuous influx of South Indian Tamil Muslim male immigrants, who married local Tamil women and some Sinhalese women. Particularly in the east, where communities arrived as refugees fleeing Portuguese persecution, claiming to be ethnic Tamil Muslims. These Muslims integrated into native Tamil agricultural and linguistic structures, sharing a highly intertwined lineage. By the late 20th century, the racialised “Moor/Arab” narrative faded; amid escalating ethnic tensions, the community increasingly identified as “Muslim” to assert a neutral, distinct space within Sri Lanka’s ethnic matrix.
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Nathan / June 23, 2026
Unchecked Majoritarianism results in a form of tyranny where rights and protections of minority groups are at the mercy of the majority,
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Jaffna Man / June 22, 2026
So glad of the resolve not to turn back.
I cheer on the president to stay the course. That is the way to unite all of us.
Jeevan Hoole
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SJ / June 22, 2026
He had turned back on key issues soon after the parliamentary elections, and that is something hard to reverse.
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Nathan / June 22, 2026
… the expected recession this burden is bound to get worse unless the government gets into serious dialogue with IMF to ease the constraints that led to this disparity such as the program’s theoretical bias towards broadening the tax structure. It is time for the affordable classes to share a greater burden to fund the cost of a higher growth rate.
This, in a nutshell, the reality, today.
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Agnos / June 22, 2026
Dr. Ali: “….his trillion-dollar AI investment.”
Even Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman calls it a rigged system and a Ponzi scheme.
Musk is a fraudster who sells his ‘vision’ of self-driving cars and going to Mars. Extraordinary popular delusions and memes take time to dispel.
His money and control of Twitter/X, etc., played a decisive role in electing Trumo. Then he and his minions made complete fools of themselves with their DOGE ( Dept. Of Govt. Effiiciency) antics, showing a gross ignorance of the basics of data and science, and resorting to lies; so much so that one had to wonder why anyone would entertain their claim to possessing intelligence.
Western societies came to rationalize and accept this stock market-based casino economy as necessary to maintain “freedom.” They claim “helplessness” to come up with any effective and ethical alternatives. It should motivate Asian societies to reevaluate their fascination with “Westernization” and come up with original systems of their own. With a return to rationality (Buddhism can support it too), it isn’t too hard for Sri Lanka to eventually find the right path.
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SJ / June 22, 2026
Agnos
thanks
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Jit / June 23, 2026
“…..rigged system and a Ponzi scheme….” well aided and abetted by the American billionaires and their media. I wonder how long will it take the world to understand that Musk is just hot air only! Otherwise how come anybody with a record of all his space rockets getting busted in space and the earth getting shooting fireballs back can earn such prices for a hallow, bogus share in the NASDAQ??
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old codger / June 23, 2026
Agnos,
“Western societies came to rationalize and accept this stock market-based casino economy as necessary to maintain “freedom.”
Trump was even running his war with one eye on the Stock Market.
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