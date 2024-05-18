Organic Agriculture To “Biodynamic Farming” 

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

Two epic developments which radically changed the face of Agriculture, took place in the latter part of the last century. The first was the technology for converting atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia by the Haber / Bosch process. This technology tapped the abundant (72%) atmospheric nitrogen to link with hydrogen to produce ammonia, which was further processed to produce Ammonium Sulphate and Urea fertilizers.

The second was the production of Calcium Superphosphate. The earliest sources of fertilizer phosphate were guano and bone meal. It was discovered that when bone meal was treated with concentrated Sulfuric acid, to produce the more readily soluble Superphosphate. Rock phosphate became the favoured raw material. The phosphoric product, also contained significant amounts of calcium and sulphur – also important plant nutrients.

With the increased use of artificial fertilizers, concerns of possible adverse effects of long term use of such “artificial” fertilizers grew. This fear would have been inspired by the classic “Silent Spring” authored by Rachel Carson, which dealt exhaustively with the ill-effects of long term use of pesticides, especially DDT.

As a consequence, “Organic Agriculture” gained prominence, principally the use of humus, in crop cultivation. Although humus was not convincingly superior to artificial fertilizer in terms of plant nutrients, it is decidedly a better option, in terms of sustained fertility, improved water retention, porosity, aeration, pH and such factors, generally important for sustained crop performance. In addition, there was much better control of soil erosion.

Thus, the “Wasa visa nethi Krushkarma,” although a worthy goal, suffered due to disastrous haste, and excessive politicization. Distinctly a desirable option, it was ruined by the fashionable “24- hour” fiasco, instead of a realistic and progressive change, possibly extending through as many years as “the 24-hour lunacy”.

Loftily ignoring the cautious advice of competent scientists, in favour of the adventurism of a few self-seeking jokers, expectedly led to total chaos among the farmers. Many were pauperized, unable to honour their dues to banks, and even more seriously, once burnt, they would be wary of following the advice of informed extension workers. It is absurd that years of competent, painstaking agronomic research were rudely jettisoned, thousands of already poor farmers further pauperized, and the probability of rice shortages loom menacingly.

Their simmering fury, among the victims of this cruel adventurism, may well be expressed uncomfortably, when canvassing times for elections arrive. Seriously aggressive threats have been bared.

Enthusiasts of the “organic option” would do well to familiarize themselves with the popular systems and practices of “Biodynamic Farming.” Fortunately, his system which has elements which our traditional farmers have empirically followed, gives a head-start. Already thousands of acres This is a methodology which goes beyond mere achievement of a favourable “Carbon balance” and benefits of humus based fertlizers.

“Biodynamic Farming” may superficially appear to be a queer system. But such is not apparent in its enthusiastic acceptance, mainly in such “sophisticated” areas as Europe and Australasia. It combines crops, animals, astronomy, soils, microbes, occultism, Circadian rhythms and ethics. It claims to provide results and mysterious effects that defy logic and science. But as one enthusiast asks, “What is the need for conventional science to be able to explain everything?’’

”Biodynamic farming” is based on the “spiritual” scientific research carried out by Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925), founder of concepts such as “anthroposophy” (wisdom of Man). The concept of “dynamism”, which characterizes this farming method, is drawn from the belief that “everything that is alive is in a process and undergoing a constant transformation”. There is a remarkable confluence of “Biodynamism” and Buddhist Karma, flavoured with much that is traditional agrarian practice (especially in paddy farming).

In particular the respect and consideration extended to farm animals is amazing. The seamless transformation of our agrarian positives (fertility, water, diversity, traditions and knowledge base) should not be too difficult. In particular, I was enthralled, when biodynamic farming was referred to as “Compassionate Agriculture”.

It also speaks of holistic, sustainability and balance. It also combines apiculture, wormi-culture, crop rotation, mixed cropping and fallow.

In this system, a special importance is assigned to the cow and in particular, her four-chambered digestive system. It is surmised that its horns act like antennae, to receive some cosmic forces that result in its calm, placid, kindly and gentle disposition. The 4-chambered alimentary system, and the resulting consequences, favour the build-up of benign gut bacteria which are expelled in the dung. This led to perhaps the first step, in developing the theme of ‘biodynamic farming”.

Cow horns, collected from an abattoir were tightly packed with fresh cow-dung, and buried at a particular depth and orientation and left undisturbed for about 4 to 6 months (Winter in Temperate climes). When dug up, the dung had changed in consistency to a black, crumbly odorless mass. This was named simply as “BD 500”. It was then emptied into a barrel of water and stirred vigorously (akin to the practice “potentiation” in Homeopathy), before storage and use. This material when diluted to a degree of infinite dilution (ppm or even ppb). The suspension when sprayed onto the standing crop, increased yield spectacularly. This is one aspect that conventional science cannot explain, but whose effects are beyond reasonable doubt. It is “half science” that dismisses all that it cannot understand. Other preparations for pest control, feature a number of plant species and finely powdered quartz and other minerals. They are designated by a serial code “BD 501, BD 502…….etc.”

I cannot leave the subject of Biodynamic Farming without remembering the remarkable Abey Ekanayake. While a boarder at Trinity, he and buddies were on a cycling trip, when Abey met with this terrible accident, which needed the amputation of his arm. This was the time, when the legendary Major, Gordon Burrows was Chief Boarding Master. He shared the sorrow of all at this misfortune, and helped console his ward.

When Abey returned from hospital, his friends were firmly instructed by Major Burrows, that under no circumstances were they to offer to do any chores to be “helpful”. What then seemed cruel, later stood Abey in good stead, for he ignored his terrible fate so well, as to choose a tough career as a tea planter, while engage in painting, leather-work, light carpentry, gardening and many other activities, as hobbies. (I still marvel at the dexterity which enabled him to strike a match, and light a cigarette (Three Roses), held firmly between his lips.

He teamed up with the equally bold enthusiast, Mr W.A.E.(Bill) Sinnatamby (Jaadiyata Moodiya), who turned a barren lot in Pallekelle, into a thriving Trinity Farm, which was able to meet a substantial part of the fresh produce requirements of the College Boardings.

Abey’s fascination for “Biodynamic Farming,” was such that he went at his own expense, to Australia to meet up with Dr. Podolinsky, (a pupil of Dr. Rudolf Steiner,) and who was largely instrumental in promoting the methodology to Australian farmers, who now cultivate some 170,000 hectares of “Biodynamic Farmland”.

We already have a fair nucleus of certified “Organic Farmers” and a rare wealth of traditional farming practices, which could seamlessly progress towards adoption of Biodynamic practices as a natural progression from the already existing, modestly silent organizations for Organic Agriculture.

However, we should adopt the “Hemin, hemin” philosophy of pioneers like the mighty DS Senanayake. “Haste makes waste” is evident in our experience of 24-hour larks. Conversion to “Sinhala only” and “Organic Agriculture” 100% and “overnight” should serve as painful lessons, on the misery that results, when political adventurism and a glaring quest for cheap publicity, is allowed to substitute for dignified devotion and mature expertise. Beware of 24-hour and “With immediate effect” deceptions, often as cover for kickbacks, fraud or other misdemeanours.