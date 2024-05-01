Our Pint-Sized Loser & The Enduring Alliance Of Two Colombo Families

By W. Vishnu Gupta –

The other day, watching a debate between the between UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner, in the British Parliament reminded me of the situation in Sri Lankan parliament, which is filled with hundreds of pint-sized politicians. Referencing to Mr. Sunak’s resignation in 2022, which is seen as having precipitated the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership, Ms. Rayner said the Tories had swapped ‘their biggest election winner for a pint-sized loser’. There is a similarity between what happened in the U.K and Sri Lanka, as the prematurely forced departure of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the SLPP, or the political party of Rajapaksa family also saw them swap their biggest election winner, who received 6.9 million votes for Ranil Wickremesinghe, a pint-sized loser.

Contrary to the incumbent president’s coterie, which consists of all disgracefully defeated politicians in 2020, Ranil is a pint-sized looser. He was not even able to win a single parliament seat including his own in the Colombo District. However, has survived so far with the support of 134 pint-sized politicians vying to stay in power either by hook or by crook.

Master Brain of Political Plots

According to Daily News report dated 30th February 2024, former President Chandrika Bandaranaike acknowledged making a “a historical error” by nominating Maithripala Sirisena as a Presidential candidate in 2015. Often seen as a controversial figure, Chandrika has been implicated in various political machinations, including alleged schemes with the current president, a close friend since their kindergarten days at a Christian missionary school in Colombo. It is said that the plan to position Maithripala as a common candidate of opposing groups lead by Ranil Wickremesinghe was hatched at Chandrika’s Horogolla residence. Another conspirator who participated in this alleged midnight meeting was Rajitha Senaratne, who served Yahapalanaya government as the Health Minister. The strategy stemmed from Wickremesinghe’s lack of popularity, having been consistently rejected in over 20 elections including local, provincial, and national elections since 1993. Despite being regarded as a perennial loser, Wickremesinghe ascended to the presidency without an electoral victory, a testament to Chandrika’s political maneuvering and the enduring alliance between the two. Allegations persist that Chandrika and Wickremesinghe orchestrated very active participation of a vast group of sinister hired hands in the “Aragalaya” social movement to facilitate Wickremesinghe’s presidency, exploiting constitutional weaknesses and undermining the nation’s sovereignty and democratic principles.

The Latest Plot

Chandrika has traditionally operated behind the scenes, playing a crucial role in many political leadership upheavals. It’s therefore unexpected that she has become overtly involved in a scheme aimed at undermining the independence of the Sri Lanka Freedom Part (SLFP) – a robust political entity with an enviable and an effective grassroots network established in the 1940s. Today, this party is matched in organizational strength only by the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), a splinter group from the UNP led by Ranil Wickremesinghe, often seen as a pint-sized loser. Despite Chandrika’s efforts, which helped make Ranil President through a constitutional coup d’etat in 2022, he has not garnered public respect or effectively addressed the country’s bankruptcy or the basic needs of nearly seventy percent of its population, including food, medicine, clothing, and shelter. Since 2022, country’s situation has deteriorated. Given this backdrop, Ranil’s chances in the upcoming presidential election seem bleak with his fragmented and weak UNP base. Yet with the national election for presidency scheduled for the last quarter of 2024, time is running out for both him and Chandrika, who is now openly working to secure Ranil as the next elected president.

It appears, her strategy involves seizing control of the SLFP from Maithripala Sirisena, installing a loyal follower (puppet) as party chairman, and harnessing the party grassroots structure for Ranil. A cleverly planned devious approach to undermine credibility of constitutionally conducted elections. Her plan also seems to include undermining the SJB by fostering discord among its key members through unethical tactics like promising key ministerial positions in a Ranil-led government. Perhaps in the areas of Finance, Public security, and Health.

To seize SLFP leadership, Chandrika recently initiated legal actions against Maithripala Sirisena and rallied a small group of SLFP cabinet ministers who openly support Ranil, under her direction. In response, Maithripala appointed an acting SLFP leader with the backing of the executive committee, which represents about ninety percent of the grassroots organizations. This move shows that Chandrika, who has been plotting since Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s presidency in 2019, is the architect of this nefarious scheme. SLFP politicians in Ranil’s cabinet appear to be in Chandrika’s grasp, compromising their party principles and the leadership of their own leader under various pretexts.

Chandrika’s disdain for the Rajapaksa family is as well-documented as her affinity for Ranil, driven more by personal grievances than by a genuine concern for the people. If these allegations are proven, the leader of the SJB, Sajith Premadasa, may find it difficult to avoid her ire. Sajith’s father Ranasinghe Premadasa was one of the few politicians who dared to challenge and expose the divisive nature of Bandaranaike politics to the nation.

The political strategy known as “Bandaranaike politics,” characterized by its deceit, appears to be the primary tactic employed by today’s politicians in the country. This approach has sustained a parliament predominantly filled with illiterates, semi-literates, and various misfits, while bolstering the careers of 134 minor politicians committed to supporting an unelected individual as president. Although it has not been officially announced, there is speculation that if Chandrika can successfully manipulate the SLFP’s grassroots network, Ranil might secure the presidency with the backing of Rajapaksa supporters. Conversely, if their strategy to control the SLFP fails, both Chandrika and Ranil are aware that their deceptive tactics could be thwarted by the SJB under Sajith Premadasa. Despite the potential outcomes, Chandrika may find some solace in the prospect of the Rajapaksa family being imprisoned, though this remains unlikely.