Political Figures That Shook The World Order 

By Rusiripala Tennakoon –

I thought of sharing some public information about a few leading political figures who have left a lasting impact on global history. These individuals stirred enduring interest and sparked widespread debate, with their legacies continuing to influence the present-day discourse. Their experiences offer both insights and useful lessons in the context of current developments. I will begin by discussing these personalities in chronological order.

Abraham Lincoln (1860- 1865) President of the United States:

Abraham Lincoln took the bold initiative to proclaim the highly controversial Emancipation of Slavery in America, on 1st January 1863. He expressed strong moral opposition to slavery, both privately and publicly. This was a deeply serious issue, directly tied to the US economy and affecting more than four million enslaved individuals.

He was re-elected to in 1864 even as the country faced the devastating American Civil war, primarily launched by the Southern Confederate states who viewed Lincoln’s presidency as a threat to their institution of slavery. It was the most destructive conflict America has faced since its’ independence. Lincoln managed to bring the war to an end and maintain diplomatic relations with Britain displaying his strategic skill and determination.

The Nationwide abolition of slavery was achieved only after years after he initiated the movement. Even under his Presidency, constitutional and legal barriers prevented swift action. Nonetheless he navigated these constraints through lawful and peaceful means. His reconciliatory action was evident in his famous words, “malice towards none; with charity for all”.

Following the Emancipation Proclamation, Lincoln intensified efforts to pass a constitutional amendment outlawing slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was passed by the House of Representatives on 31st January,1865 after failing on its first attempt. It was later ratified by three-fourths of the states, legally ending slavery in the United States.

As history has often shown ,visionary leaders face tragic ends. Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth, a confederate sympathizer, on 14th April,1865. Booth, a well- known American stage Actor, opposed Lincoln’s policies, especially the abolition of slavery.

Lincoln’s humanitarian legacy remains immortal. His leadership during one of the most decisive periods in US history ,helped preserve the UNION and promote justice. One of his iconic moments was his Gettysburg Address, delivered on November 19th, 1863 – speech that still resonates as one of the greatest expressions of democratic ideals:

The version which includes Lincoln’s signature, that he is known to have written is as follows:

“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate—we cannot consecrate—we cannot hallow—this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth”. — Abraham Lincoln

Chinese Communist Leader Mao Zedong.

The phrase “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun” was famously coined and repeated by Mao Zedong, the founding father of the Peoples’ Republic of China. He reiterated this during his speech at the 6th plenary session in the CCP’s Central Committee on November 6, 1938, referring to the ongoing Civil War and Second Sino- Japanese War.

Throughout Chinese history, especially under Mao, this philosophy was invoked to suppress both foreign invasions as well as domestic uprisings.

One of the most significant and controversial, movements led by Mao was the Cultural Revolution, (1966-1976) formally known as the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, aimed at preserving communism by eliminating capitalist and traditional influences from Chinese Society. This decade long upheaval shocked the world and left an enduring impact on China’s cultural and political landscape.

This movement initiated to defend Maoism against perceived threats ,led to widespread violence, the persecution of intellectuals ,destruction of historical relics (such as the Cemetery of confucius, Temple of Heaven, Ming Tombs), and even acts of cannibalism. The Cultural Revolution disrupted economic activity and caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands , possibly Millions.

Eventually, even Mao’s successors acknowledged the Cultural Revolution as a failure. It became a grim example of how violent doctrine and authoritarianism can destroy a nations social fabric. The endorsement of the ‘gun culture’ during this time remains a cautionary tale.

The key lesson: any ideology that undermines democratic principles and advocates for power through violence must be unequivocally condemned by all peace-loving societies.

Adolf Hitler(1933 to 1945) Dictator of Nazi Germany

Hitlers’ name is synonymous with tyranny and devastation. Rising to power through the Democratic process, he dismantled the very institutions that enabled his ascent His aggressive invasion of Poland triggered World War II. From 1933 to his suicide in 1945,he ruled Germany with an iron grip.

Hitler is infamously remembered for orchestrating the Holocaust ,one of the darkest chapters recorded in Human history. Millions-primarily JEWS ,but also SLAVS ( Russian origin)Roma, Homosexuals, JEHOVA’S witnesses and several others – were systematically tortured and killed in pursuit of a racialist mania he was suffering from.

RISE & FALL OF ADOLF HITLER

Hitler rose to power through the Nazi Party, exploiting post WW II economic distress and national humiliation.

Used his oratory skills to appeal to the disillusioned population promising national rejuvenation.

Attempted a Coup in 1923, imprisoned and wrote his political thesis “Mein Kampf” – my struggle-during his incarceration.

After his release, he pursued power through legal means,(apparently a ploy adopted to come to power), and joined the Nazi party. In the 1920s, however, the Nazi Party was still a fringe group of ultra extremists with little political power. It received only 2.6 percent of the vote in the Reichstag elections of 1928.

Was appointed Chancellor in 1933 by Hindenburg. When Hindenburg died the following year, Hitler took his place as the leader of the Nazi Party. In the election held in 1933 Hitler won securing a majority vote of 43.9%.

After coming to power Hitler eliminated political opponents, suppressed civil liberties, and violated International treaties Germany had entered into.

He promised economic revival, militarized the nation, and carried out genocidal policies. His Territorial expansion and invasion eventually brought the world to war. He was defeated by the Allied Forces in 1945 in consequent to which he committed suicide. His regime crumbled with his departure.

The episode of Hitlers meteoric rise to power is interesting to recap. And if I am to write an epitaph in his memory I would not hesitate to honor him as follows.

“He capitalized on the prevailing down sized economy and other social factors consequent to the 1st World War.

He forged after those suffering the harsh state of the destabilized economy, producing an unprecedented inflation.

Hitler, a mesmerizing public speaker, addressed political meetings calling for a new German order to replace what he saw as an incompetent and inefficient democratic regime.

He promised virtually everything under the sun to be delivered to the Germans after his victory including collective farms and autobahns (new highways)

And here he lies taking a rest in the dark, away from a burning world he set fire on.”

Final Reflection: History teaches us strong leadership can shape the Humanity – for better or worse. Lincoln, Mao and Hitler each left a profound legacy, though vastly different in nature, style and consequence. As citizens we must value the sanctity of Democracy, honor election outcomes, and hold leaders accountable to their promises. Only then can we prevent the mistakes of the past from repeating.