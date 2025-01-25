President AKD – 3 Months – Many Achievements – Some Issues?

By Sam Panditha –

It is now four months since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) was elected and the new parliament two months. People gave a resounding mandate of over two-thirds. The victory was solely credited to President AKD. Since the election, he has delivered many of the promises. Noteworthy the following: A different political culture demonstrated in his swearing in and parliament opening- a simple no extravagant events, saving millions. Only 21 ministers and 23 deputies and ⁠not one of them has appointed ANY relatives as staff. In contrast to previous government – where over 40 ministers and many subject ministers. Former speaker Anura Yapa Abeywardena has his entire family clan employed. No ministers been provided houses and other than the President, none have escort vehicles. Ranil had 93 advisors, and MR countless but AKD only 3 and doing voluntary service. No tamashas and excessive spending. A remarkable change. Hats off to you Sir !. The entire change is due to the honesty, hard work of the President. His intelligence, commitment and knowledge was well displayed in the SATANA 3.5 hr. discussion on 21 January 2025. AKD admitted the Bingiriya NPP MP and the Garment factory visit, and the Justice Minister awarding a plaque to a controversial Prisons officer were mistakes. That’s true leadership.

However, there are some rough edges requiring attention. Both the Satana and Katukurunda speech 20 Jan 24 raises some issues.

Let me highlight them here:

1. Mahinda Rajapaksa (MR) Expensive House

It is no point saying he should pay millions in rent or receive an allowance of Rs 30,000 a month. The way it was presented, it was seen by MR die hards as a personal attack on him. All that is needed is to introduce a new parliament act to abolish the entire perk. (You have two- thirds). More important, audit the Rs 800 MN or so reported as the expenses MR made to renovate the houses. Surely, we will see massive inflated contracts issued to friends and robbing. Second, send a Government audit team to video the premises and rooms and show the extra-ordinary luxury at the expense of the tax payer. The above 3 (new parliament act to abolish, audit of 800 MN and video) will close the issue for ever, and show MR wasting tax payer money in the real light to his supporters. MR has now filed a Supreme Court case about his security.

2. Rice Shortages

Sure the shortage and the price hike cannot be blamed on the AKD Government. But the action taken is not delivering results. There is a real shortage and I paid Rs 300 for a kilo. The meeting with Rice millers and banging on the table and then raising the price again by Rs 20, did not solve it. There is a rice oligopoly/ mafia that the government cannot control. CWE totally failed on the tenders and private sector that imported is making billions. Issuing repeated “PRICE CONTROL Gazettes” useless and ineffective. What the Government should have done is to cut down the Rs 65 import tax on rice to say Rs 20, and allowed the importers and (if CWE can import) to sell at Rs 170. That would have been the best lesson for the Rice mafia. The Sirasa Satana pledge of sending the army to take over rice mills is not the solution. To control the Mafia, instruct state Banks not to lend the Mafia to buy rice stock in future, and entice private sector Banks to also follow suit. Second issue, is to strengthen Government mechanism to purchase the next crop. The Rice Mafia has the best modern storage silos and Government none, and trying to repairing old silos. A solid new program has to be in place, buying new silos (will take months to install), strengthening cooperatives like SHAKTHI Sahal promoted by Dr Harsha de Silva, and avoiding known government corruption in purchasing rice from farmers. Also provide a special low interest loan to small scale rice millers to upgrade their mills and fund new rice purchases.

The statement by AKD that all rice buyers must register and send data every 2 wks. on their stocks and those not registered will be taken over by the Army and Army will be placed in private rice mills as a control measure. Gotabaya tried this and AKD sent Consumer Authority to rice mills 1 month ago. Also blaming Ranil 20kg rice election gift, as a cause not viable. The Rice Mafia even now buying new paddy crop at a high price. This has to be addressed. As AKD says, Government spends on irrigation, fertilizer subsidy, and insurance payments when crops fail. A new regulation is needed that future fertilizer subsidy, and crop insurance payments are only given to farmers who sell the crop to Government.

3. Coconut Issue

The coconut shortage cannot be blamed on the Government. Gotabaya too faced the problem and his advisors even invented “calliper rings” to price the coconuts based on size. The current shortage is partly driven by the unusually heavy rain last year, leading to coconut flowers falling, and the yearlong cloudy skies affecting the crop growth. Further, the last 5 yrs. coconut trees have been infested by mites that reduce the crop. If one drives on the highway from Matara to Hambantota, or Mirigama to Kurunegala, look outside the windows and see all coconut trees are not bearing fruits due to mite attack. Coconut authority has issued guidelines to address the problem, but funds are needed to treat the trees. President AKD Satana solution proposed was in the North district new coconut triangle support program for 40,000 Acres, Kandy/ Matale 90,000 acres unused – may be used for coconut cultivation. It will take 6 years for the crop to come to the market. New regulations such as permits to fell coconut trees and coconut lands over 1 acre cannot be blocked out will not work. Deputy Minister Chaturanga Abeysinghe was mocked for his comments on coconut consumption patterns. None of these efforts will work. As an immediate measure, Government must provide funds to the Coconut authority to treat all the MITE affected coconut trees, and for large coconut lands over 5 acres, a fertilizer subsidy, and lastly allow imports of kernel for the export industry Tax-free.

4. Vehicles, Houses and Food for MPs

There has been a massive time wasting and song and dance by many on houses for outstation MPs, vehicles for MPs and Parliament food. Some anti-NPP TV crews were waiting to interview some MPs coming by bus. Solution is simple. Considering the very modest MP salary, Government must provide. If Madiwela MP Houses are not adequate, Government must start a new apartment construction project to house the balance and in the interim period obtain quotes from nearby hotels (say 3 star) to house them. Vehicles – Government to purchase around 200 double cabs or hybrid cars and allocate Government drivers. After the five year period, auction the vehicles and buy new ones for new MPs. Current meal supply must be from a five star hotel and price for 2 meals estimated at Rs 3000. One option would be to move away from the current high cost provider, and obtain from medium cost providers such as Perera and Sons, Kushmi, Sensaal.

5. Houses Allocated to Ministers in the Past

Large number of houses near Summit Flats, Baudaloka Mawatha, Wijerama Mawatha have been allocated to Ministers and Deputy Ministers in the past. The Government Policy now is not to allocate them. Best option is to lease them long term (say 50 yrs.) to Embassies as residences and large Private Companies as Board rooms, Director Residences. A condition must be attached that no major modifications are allowed, to avoid building apartments. Government can tender for the leases and significant income can be generated for the Government.

6. Addressing Corruption

The future of this Government in to a second term, depends largely on the ability to convict those who plundered the economy, address unsolved murders and the Easter attack. Apparently there are 29,000 cases pending to be filed. Knowing how slow the court system works, perhaps a new act to be passed and dedicated courts (Trial at Bar). More staff needs to be recruited to the Bribery Commission, Attorney General Office and even new set of experienced judges and special courts to be created. In addition, public must have an avenue to present allegations of corruption. There are many unfiled cases known to the public. A dedicated Website to report crimes need to be created. How come a British citizen (Diana Gamage) still lives in the country as an illegal immigrant? A simple case to resolve.

5. Media Handling

NPP and AKD had a fantastic media strategy before the election, but gone totally silent after the election. This Government is not responsible for the rice and coconut shortage and resulting massive price rice. They should have responded saying it takes months for a rice crop, and 5 years to grow coconut, and failures emanate from inaction by past Governments. The 6 month waits for a passport to be explained how a corruption ridden tender was floated by Ranil Government and the legal consequences affecting new tenders for passports. A full corruption enquiry on the VFS visa scam and the passport tender must be floated.