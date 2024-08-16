President Wickremesinghe Has Taken Sri Lanka For Rides

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

For many, particularly the youth born after the 1994 Elections, hardy knows the various forms of utter destruction and massive misery caused by Ranil Wickremesinghe (RW), who entered the parliament in 1977. Since 1997, he has often called publicly and addressed the nation via electronic media, expressing his love for the country, its people, and their well-being. Given the above, if observed and analyzed carefully, he usually got the people and government for rides to secure the sole purpose of power and stay in control, ultimately disastrous for the people and the country. He made many promises as short-term plans with a vision and strategy to secure power and remain in control. He has been more or less a dictator or autocratic ruler, thoroughly undermining the people’s needs and welfare and the country’s development as a united nation. He has severely undermined the country’s constitution on many occasions, so the democratic rights of the people. There is massive evidence for the above in the past, such as how he resorted to taking the people and government for rides. Currently, he is doing the same to stay in power and control, throwing money and targeting the presidential election, which is destructive and highly harmful for the future. Assuming the people are not the slaves in politics anymore as they used to be over the last 76 years, they are politically well-literate, highly knowledgeable, deeply understanding the reality on the ground, and hence cannot be bribed based on any material, money, gifts, promises, jobs or status, it is no doubt that voters will take the right decision on 21 September 2024. However, the speakers at political rallies and other public events rarely reveal RW’s catastrophic and short-term plans that ultimately affect the country will be ruined. It is vital to indicate and convince the voters of Prez RW’s cunning plans in the past, how he desperately failed in those plans, and his current vigorous attempts to take people and the nation for rides. This paper is committed to revealing the above.

Before I go back to the past, I must write about recent speeches by Perz RW to show that he takes the people and country for rides. He said that as he restored law and order in the country, it could lead to peaceful elections, bringing the people and their country for a ride. The point is that if any event broke the law and order in the country, it was due to the government not being sincere and not being committed to listening to the grievances and democratic protests of the people. If people can at least meet their basic needs, there is no need for people to go to the streets for demonstrations and be brutally assaulted with tear gas and water cannons, exposing them to the threat of life. It is not trade unions that go for protests because people are sensitive, deprived of mounting corruption and massive fraud in the country where politicians live happily and, fortunately, the reality on the ground.

Working with the speaker and prime minister, Prez RW did his best to stall the electoral process by not appointing an acting IGP along with the court determination, of which he took the people and country for a ride. Furthermore, he proposed that the speaker and Chief Justice can get together and resolve the issue, for which I do not think that there is a provision in the Constitution. He made a lousy and crummy statement that as he is a candidate for the presidential election, he cannot appoint an Acting IGP. Contrarily, he appointed Ali Sabry as Minister of Justice. If an ordinary person would question Prez RW, what answer could he give? As the head of the country, Perz RW’s credibility and integrity are at a low ebb. He stated that the police could look ahead and help with a peaceful election. Still, he failed to appoint an acting IGP, which was his colossal responsibility and the court’s determination. Even if Prez RW could not take the people and country for a ride as planned, there is a need to appreciate and value the dedicated and committed senior police officers working closely and collaboratively with the Election Commission, which anchors the electoral process.

PREZ RW got the country for a ride when he started boasting that he rescued the country from bankruptcy, but the reality is the opposite, that ordinary people cannot understand. First, people did not contribute in any way to the bankruptcy, but they were forced to pay for it miserably. During 2015-2019, the Yapalanaya Government, of which RW was the Prime Minister, borrowed US$12.5 billion of the total of US$55 billion foreign debt today. Politicians borrowed and spent on unproductive projects while accumulating assets for themselves and their associates. They continuously borrowed cyclically to repay the previous debt and interest, paving the way for bankruptcy. As a result, he got the country for a ride without any negotiation, blindly agreeing with the catastrophic austerity measures of IMF; the ultimate victims have been the innocent people who did not contribute to the collapse of the economy that Prez RW cannot deny at all. Starting with 2028, the country has to pay back US$55 billion in foreign debt, having only US$5.6 billion in reserves that must be used for essential imports. A few days ago, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that Prez RW is doing his best to cope with the dangerous situation after 2027, in which Sri Lanka has to pay back the IMF US$3 billion EFF loan as well as its interest and other payment of about US$ 6 billion, which was not disclosed yet. Prez RW took the people and country for a ride when he stated that the country would become an export paradise soon so that there would be no problems repaying US$55 billion debt, which is only an illusion similar to his previous plans such as “Regaining Sri Lanka, Vision and Strategy for Accelerated Development in 2002, -100 days program”. I will come to this later. Given the above, there is no doubt that the people and the country will face and suffer more than they suffer today after 2027 because Prez RW has taken the country for a ride.

On many occasions, Prez. RW feared and made uncertainty for the public, raising the question, “Do you want to go to queues?”, “Do you want to see again no gas, no petrol in the country?”. Prez RW must respect innocent people instead of insulting and abusing them. In short, people did not create queues or cause gas and fuel shortages. Politicians, including Prez RW, created queues, caused shortages, and skyrocketed prices. Given the above, insulting and abusing people, Prez RW takes people and the country for a ride. It is not worth it for the head of the state to behave in such a ridiculous and abusive manner; there is no doubt that his credibility, integrity, and acceptability will be severely affected. Most importantly, the rest of the world is also watching him, his behavior, response, and character.

The opposition wants to renegotiate with the IMF. But Prez RW categorically states that no single word of the agreement can be changed; any attempts to do so will have severe consequences for the country. The IMF agreement is not carved out on a rock, so it can be changed through constructive and systematic negotiation. But Prez RW takes the country for a ride, stating that the IMF agreement is carved out on a rock. If so, why did he sign and agree to it -people and the country at massive risk? . Poverty levels are increasing while the hardships of the people are mounting; for Prez RW, it is “unfortunate.” taking people and the country for a ride.

The cabinet spoke person, Dr. Banduala Gunawardane, told the media that the Cabinet’s determination about the salary increase of Rs 25 000 to the public officers, effective from 1st January 2025. However, it seems to be another ride by the government or Prez RW because it targets the presidential election. The point is that over the last two years, an array of protests by trade unions and mounting hardships faced by the people in the health, education, and transport sectors were massive. But it was so unfortunate that the authorities were not committed to an acceptable and durable solution. The salary increase is welcome. But unexpectedly, the cabinet decided on a salary increase for public officers, which is only about 1.5 million out of 17.1 million voters, costing annually about Rs 450-500 billion. How about others in the private sector and the rest of the country? This is a significant concern. Currently, the government is borrowing massively and meeting government expenditures, while 80 percent of revenue is required for interest payments. There needs to be an indication of how to find money for Rs. 450-500 billion annually, with money being thrown at the presidential election. At the same time, some trade unions in the plantation sector are double the payment of Rs 1700. Without going for a ride and targeting the presidential election, the best option is to reduce the price level by minimizing and eliminating mounting corruption and fraud and assisting and facilitating local production to meet the demand in the country-shamelessly, 300 MT of Ginger being imported, while rural poverty being perpetuating.

Indeed, long ago, Prez RW started his presidential campaign at the cost of public funds, such as rice distribution, pretending to be Prez RW’s initiative expressing his love to people. Now, Prez RW is cunningly doing the same, making an array of promises targeting the presidential election that vividly indicates Prez RW has resorted to riding the people and the country. However, most voters know Prez RW’s behavior and conduct based on his past; he will fail to take people and the government for a ride, targeting the election or such destructive rides have to be crushed by the people themselves democratically during the next presidential election based the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

Some argue that the roots of Prez RW’s taking people and country for rides are deeply rooted with his uncle JR Jayewardene, whose foolish decision to bring the dead bodies of 13 soldiers to Colombo for cremation in 1983. This ludicrous decision not only caused death to an estimated 4000 innocent Tamils, but an estimated 150,000 people lost their houses, paving the way for a war of about 30 years; so far, the massive destruction has been caused for the county in many ways. After 1977, RW became the Minister of Youth Affairs in the country and was responsible for looking after the youth productively and constructively for a better and secure future. However, as the youth was abandoned and neglected, there was an insurrection from 1987 to 1989. President Chandrika Kumaratunga appointed the Presidential Commission about the Battilana torture camp and chambers. The commission revealed that RW regularly visited those torture chambers and instructed the army officers who were running the camp. Many found death there. It is unimaginable what pleasure or experience RW had there and how he got those torture chambers for a ride once he was the Minister of Youth Affairs who committed to the welfare and well-being of the young. It is essential to indicate that Prez RW wanted to support the Aragalaya people and the site, and later on, he destroyed it, kicking out the new generation of youth who helped him become President of Sri Lanka. In short, he took the Aragalaya youth or new generation for a ride. It was two years ago, so the youth and the nation can remember it well towards the presidential election on 21 September 2024.

During 2001-2004, RW was the country’s prime minister. He signed a 252-page document named “ Regaining Sri Lanka 2022 Vision and Strategy for Accelerated Development-”. He expected to achieve many objectives, such as poverty reduction and economic and debt management during the first year, and he was looking for 10 percent economic growth and peace in the long run. Nothing was achieved, so Prime Minister RW took the people and country for a ride, given the people’s suffering and uncertainty. Having this utter failure in the past, Prez RW wants to make Sri Lanka a well-developed country in 2048, again taking people and the country for a ride. He signed a ceasefire agreement with LTTE in 2002, but among many, including then Foreign Minister Lakshman Kadirgamar, became prey to LTTE, and his unwise and imprudent decision, similar to JR Jayewardene in 1983, vividly indicates how Prez RW took the people and the country for a ride. During the Yahapalanaya government, RW, as the Prime Minister, did many things against the will or did not consult President Maithtripala Sirisena.

Given the above, by appointing Arjuna Mahendran-Singapore citizen, as the Governor of the Central Bank, Prime Minister RW got the people and the country for a ride, of which bond scam in 2015 is still with impunity. By stating, “No money. No Election”, Perz RW refused to fund the local election in 2023, so he took the people and the country for a ride. It is most appropriate to name Prez RW as the king of shameful and shocking governance practitioners. Given the above, as per “Governance & Economy: Inseparable Twins” 11 August on Colombo Telegraph, Prez RW engaged or related to 12 shameful and dirty governance practices of individuals by taking the people and county for rides. So, it is unfortunate that Prez RW is the President of Sri Lanka, not having been selected by the people in Sri Lanka but surrounded by a bunch of crooks for his support and survival. At the same time, he openly and continuously undermines the judiciary and violates the constitution. What example could he give to young, particularly your parliamentarians, by taking the judiciary and constitution for rides?

Given the above evidence of how RW or Prez RW has taken the people and the country for rides to secure power and keep control, voters in the country must read the following quotation by Maithtripala Sirisena, President of Sri Lanka, from 2015 to 2019, under the heading of Revengeful dictator;

“…, Ranil acts as a revengeful dictator. I don’t know why. He has no any respect toward me. He never gives me any cabinet paper before submitting it to the cabinet. He appoints officials of his choice to many a top job at key state establishments without my knowledge. He never discusses the government policies or any steps to be taken by the government on important issues. I am disappointed, dejected, and hurt working with this man. I don’t know what to do. He sets up various commissions and boards and appoints officials without my knowledge. How long can I go like this?”. Along with the above, we must question how long Sri Lanka could go with RW without any certainty of stability, exponentially risking people’s lives and the country’s multiple collapses.

Given the numerous instances where he took the people and the country for rides only for his survival and stayed in power and control, his absence of (i) credibility, (ii) acceptability, (iii) accountability, (iv) transparency, and (v) responsibility, plus his lack of concern for the poor and the young and their welfare and well-being, Prez RW is not suitable to be the next President of Sri Lanka at all.

Voters in Sri Lanka will no doubt select the proper head of state with a clear vision, whose hands are clean in many ways, and who is fully committed to a united Sri Lanka by meeting the people’s and the country’s expectations for a better and prosperous future by transforming the economy and driving forward based on sound and effective governance, which is less than zero today. Undoubtedly, the IMF and the rest of the development partners will support the above.

*The writer worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 16 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand.