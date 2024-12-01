Proactive Diplomacy In A Challenging Landscape

By Rusiripala Tennakoon –

Sri Lanka’s recent political shifts and economic woes have created both challenges and opportunities. As you rightly highlight, the emergence of new leadership is a chance to redefine the country’s global image, rebuild trust among creditors, and solidify international partnerships. Proactive diplomacy should prioritize reassuring stakeholders of Sri Lanka’s commitment to economic stability and sovereignty while maintaining strong ties with traditional allies like China and India.

Geo-Strategic Importance

Despite its size, Sri Lanka’s location in the Indian Ocean makes it a vital player in regional and global geopolitics. The growing interest from major powers—whether through China’s Belt and Road Initiative or India’s regional ambitions, controversial initiatives by the QUAD in the region—underscores the need for Sri Lanka to carefully balance its foreign policy. A strategic and neutral stance that benefits national interests while maintaining independence is crucial.

Strengthening Bilateral Relationships

A recent episode connected with a northern University and the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka is referred to as a case in point. The Ambassador himself went public on this matter expressing his views which is explained better quoting his own words as shown below;

“China puzzled over Jaffna University’s hesitation for closer cooperation”

“One thing that confuses me is that when my colleague communicates with the university, it seems that the university is not very active in promoting cooperation with the Chinese side. They have something to comprehend,” the Chinese ambassador said.

This statement was made after a diplomatic delegation led by China’s Ambassador Qi Zhenhong visiting North and East providing livelihood grants to the people there. But the ambassador faced some discomfort when it came to improving ties with the Northern University.

Now this incident cannot be ignored due to many reasons. Firstly, it was an offer in keeping with a past practice. Secondly, it has come from a source well known for its highly responsive assistance to any SOS calls for emergency assistance in the past. Thirdly, an institution of the caliber of a university should have responded to such a humanitarian offer in a more sophisticated manner.

We have had cordial relations with both China and India running back to pre-historic eras. These relations have led to foster far reaching cooperations between these countries in the areas of religion, culture, knowledge sharing and flourishing trade exchanges. We have had several maidens in our history of relations with China. The famous Buddhist scholar Rev Fa-Hien, spent more than two years in Sri Lanka in 410 AD, translating Buddhist scriptures to Chinese. Navigators from China had sailed to Sri Lanka many times between 1405 -1433for trading.

Our Diplomatic relations with China started in 1950. The first barter agreement between the two nations was entered into with the historic Rubber-Rice Pact for SL to supply rubber and obtain Rice in return. Chinese National leaders have visited SrI Lanka. The land mark building complex, the BMICH, was a free donation made to SL government by the Chinese Government during the Premiership of Madam Bandaranaike.

The episode involving the Chinese embassy and Jaffna University reflects the need for better coordination between local institutions and foreign missions. It highlights the importance of fostering mutual respect and responsiveness in foreign collaborations. Establishing protocols for diplomatic engagements can help avoid similar embarrassments in the future.

The Indian relationships were the oldest with the venerated holy visits of Lord Buddha to this country on 3 occasions during Buddha’s life span. Ever since our two countries have remained best of friends and India is being treated and considered as an elder brother. She has come to our salvation on several critical moments threatening our National Sovereignty as well as worst hit economic calamities. However, emerging issues such as the Adani Group’s involvement, fishing disputes, and strategic concerns like Katchatheevu Island with India must be handled with tact and fairness.

The longstanding cultural, religious, and economic exchanges with these nations form a solid foundation. Maintaining transparency and ensuring mutual benefits in agreements with both nations is essential.

It is also important to readdress the restoration of the business relations with Japan, in particular the Mono -Rail deal with priority attention.

Reforming Diplomatic Services

The call to professionalize Sri Lanka’s diplomatic corps is timely. Appointing diplomats based on merit, integrity, and expertise rather than political connections is vital for effective representation. Career diplomats, supported by knowledgeable appointees from diverse fields, can enhance Sri Lanka’s global standing.

Engaging with Multilateral Platforms

We are already engaged in a series of ongoing issues with IMF, World Bank and ADB on vital subject areas. The continuation of these without controversies is important.

At the same time Sri Lanka’s participation in groups like BRICS and addressing Asia-Pacific issues via QUAD interactions require a nuanced approach. While maintaining its non-aligned status, Sri Lanka must leverage its strategic position to foster partnerships that align with its development goals.

Recommendations for Proactive Diplomacy

* Develop a Dynamic Foreign Policy Framework: Given the rapidly changing global landscape, It has to be accepted that we cannot have our Foreign policy interests and our international diplomacy codified. Nevertheless, a flexible yet clear policy that adapts to emerging trends is essential.

* Enhance Institutional Coordination: Establish a system for streamlining communication between local institutions, government bodies, and foreign missions.

* Invest in Capacity Building: Equip and expose diplomats with training on current global issues, negotiation strategies, and cross-cultural communication.

* Prioritize Economic Diplomacy: Focus on attracting foreign direct investment, reassuring the investor confidence, securing grants, and ensuring compliance with IMF-mandated targets.

* Strengthen Public Diplomacy: Showcase Sri Lanka’s strengths—its cultural heritage, strategic location, and skilled workforce—to foster goodwill and attract global interest.

In conclusion I wish to quote from the writings of an eminent Foreign Service Specialist of proven caliber.

“it is a fact that, in international diplomacy, size matters. The biggest and more powerful a country is, the greater its clout. However, this does not mean that all small countries are doomed to irrelevance and will be forever marginalized. Much depends on how a small country projects itself and interacts with other countries. This will, shape other countries’ perception of its relevance and usefulness”

Small nations can achieve significant relevance through strategic engagement and effective projection. By embracing proactive and creative diplomacy, Sri Lanka can not only navigate its current challenges but also secure a prominent position on the global stage.

This moment of transition is an opportunity for Sri Lanka to assert itself as a resilient and forward-thinking nation, capable of balancing domestic priorities with international commitments.