Public Confidence Is The Anchor Of The AKD Government

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

“Confidence is a fragile plant. Once withered, it is rarely easily restored. In the realm of public administration and political economy, public confidence is not a passive luxury; it is the vital currency of statecraft and the bedrock upon which the legitimacy of all democratic governance ultimately stands.” ~ Martin Wolf

Nearly two years into its tenure, the National People’s Power (NPP) government, under the executive leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD), operates within one of the most volatile macropolitical environments in Sri Lanka’s post-independence history. Tasked with steering a highly vulnerable economy through the rigid, structural architecture of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) framework—a fiscal regime inherently marked by austerity, subsidy rollbacks, and demanding structural reforms—the administration has simultaneously had to navigate acute, systemic shocks. The catastrophic physical and economic destruction brought by Cyclone Ditwah, compounded by the compounding strain of ongoing global crude oil price hikes, has severely compressed fiscal space and directly degraded the household purchasing power of the citizenry. On the structural front, the government took the reins of a state apparatus deeply compromised by decades of institutional decay, facing monumental, entrenched challenges in restoring basic law and order, dismantling powerful underworld networks, eradicating deep-seated narcotics cartels, and uprooting complex webs of systemic public corruption and historic fraud. Yet, despite these multi-layered crises and the intense economic duress felt acutely at the grassroots level, the political landscape reveals an extraordinary paradox. The July 2026 Social Indicator Survey published by the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), measuring the Confidence in Democratic Governance Index, demonstrates that the AKD administration commands an unprecedented 75.5% public approval rating. In stark contrast, the institutional opposition, along with its persistent and vociferous public grievances, has failed to capture the public imagination, with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa trailing at a meager 29.4% approval rating. This political divergence underlines a fundamental reality: in times of systemic crisis, public confidence matters immensely, functioning not as a mere metric of passive popularity, but as a critical instrument of democratic resilience and structural stability.

THE RESILIENCE OF OVERALL POPULARITY AMID MACROECONOMIC AUSTERITY

The registration of a 75.5% satisfaction rating for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stands as a remarkable political phenomenon, particularly when analyzed against the historical backdrop of democratic lifecycles under IMF structural adjustment regimes. Typically, public approval for incumbent administrations undergoes a rapid, arithmetic erosion when subjected to the strict conditionalities of multilateral bailouts, which invariably demand contractionary monetary policies, high taxation, and reduced public spending. The resilience of AKD’s popularity implies that the Sri Lankan populace separates its assessment of the executive’s personal integrity and political will from the immediate, painful consequences of the country’s broader economic adjustments. By maintaining open lines of communication, projecting an image of personal austerity, and consistently framing these economic hardships as the inevitable, bitter medicine required to cure decades of systemic financial mismanagement, the President has managed to insulate his political mandate from the immediate public anger that typically accompanies structural stabilization. The public appears to perceive the President not as the architect of their current economic distress, but as an honest, historically necessary custodian tasked with navigating the state through an inherited insolvency, thereby transforming a period of acute national hardship into a baseline of deep institutional trust.

THE ASYMMETRY OF TRUST: THE MARGINALIZATION OF THE INSTITUTIONAL OPPOSITION

The vast chasm between the President’s 75.5% approval and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa’s 29.4 % rating—coupled with a staggering 64.9% dissatisfaction rate for the latter—reveals a deep asymmetry of trust within the contemporary electorate. This metric demonstrates that the vocal, daily criticisms leveled by the opposition against the government’s handling of the economy have fundamentally failed to resonate with the broader populace. The cause of this political marginalization lies in the public’s retrospective memory; the electorate continues to associate the traditional opposition parties with the very political establishment and systemic economic failures that triggered the historic collapse of 2022. Consequently, the opposition’s rhetoric is largely dismissed by the public as unconstructive, opportunistic, and lacking a viable, coherent alternative strategy for national recovery. By rejecting the opposition’s narrative so decisively, the public has effectively signaled that they prefer the disciplined, reformist paradigm of the current administration over a return to the traditional political order, rendering the opposition’s mounting complaints politically ineffective and isolating them from the mainstream national consensus.

CROSS-COMMUNITY CONVERGENCE AND HIGH TRUST AMONG MINORITIES

Historically, Sri Lankan politics has been deeply fractured along ethno-religious lines, with minority communities viewing centralized executive power, particularly leaders originating from the global south or leftist political traditions, with deep institutional suspicion. The CPA survey upends this historical paradigm completely, showing that President Dissanayake’s approval has reached an extraordinary 94.4% among the Malaiyaha Tamil community and 93.4% among the Muslim community. This unprecedented cross-community convergence is a direct result of the NPP’s deliberate departure from majoritarian, ethno-nationalist rhetoric in favor of a genuinely inclusive, civic-nationalist political discourse. Minorities, who are often the most economically vulnerable and exposed to systemic governance failures, have responded powerfully to the administration’s equal application of the law, its targeted social protection measures, and its strict rejection of divisive identity politics. By securing the profound trust of these marginalized communities, the AKD government has achieved a degree of social cohesion that has eluded Sri Lanka for decades, transforming the executive presidency into an instrument of nationwide unity rather than an agent of ethnic polarization.

THE SINHALA ELECTORATE: NAVIGATING THE CONUNDRUM OF ECONOMIC DISCONTENT

Despite the fact that the Sinhala community expressed the highest levels of economic distress, with 53.9 % reporting that their household financial situation had actively worsened over the past year, President Dissanayake still retains a commanding 69.9% approval rating within this majority demographic. This specific data point illustrates a complex socio-political phenomenon: the majority electorate is deliberately decoupling their immediate material hardships from their long-term political allegiance. The Sinhala populace, which forms the core of the NPP’s historic political base, appears to possess a sophisticated understanding of the structural challenges facing the state, recognizing that the current inflationary pressures and fiscal constraints are rooted in global oil dynamics and past structural imbalances rather than current policy failures. Furthermore, the administration’s aggressive stance against historic corruption, state-level fraud, and institutional nepotism directly aligns with the core ethical expectations of the Sinhala electorate, providing the government with a deep reservoir of political patience and ideological goodwill that successfully offsets the immediate electoral damage of economic austerity.

THE YOUTH MANDATE: INTERGENERATIONAL ALIGNMENT ON SYSTEMIC TRANSFORMATION

The survey’s revelation that public satisfaction with the President is highest among youth aged 18 to 29 years, standing at a remarkable 81.6%, underscores a critical intergenerational shift in Sri Lankan political consciousness. This demographic, which grew up during a period of mounting national debt and institutional decay, was the primary driving force behind the mass protest movements that demanded a total systemic overhaul of the state. The exceptionally high approval rating among young citizens indicates that the AKD administration’s governance style, transparency, and emphasis on meritocracy are viewed as a direct fulfillment of those revolutionary demands. Unlike older generations, who may look at structural transformation through a lens of cautious conservatism, the youth view the NPP’s legislative agenda and institutional clean-up as a necessary break from an oligarchic past. This solid youth mandate provides the government with a highly dynamic, digitally connected, and politically active base of support, ensuring that its transformative policies have long-term demographic momentum and are insulated from the traditional patronage networks that older political actors rely on.

INSTITUTIONAL EFFICACY AND PUBLIC CONFIDENCE IN NPP’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPETENCE

Beyond the personal popularity of the President, the survey indicates broad-based structural trust in the wider government, with 62.8% of respondents expressing satisfaction with the NPP’s ability to deliver efficient governance. This metric is highly significant, as it addresses the primary critique leveled against the NPP during its rise to power—namely, that it lacked the bureaucratic experience and administrative capacity to manage a complex, highly indebted state apparatus. The high rating demonstrates that the government’s systematic efforts to depoliticize the civil service, streamline public administration, and introduce strict transparency protocols have yielded tangible, visible results. This confidence is especially pronounced among minority groups, with satisfaction reaching 80.7% among Tamils and 76.9% among Muslims, indicating that the administration’s structural reforms are successfully dismantling the discriminatory bottlenecks and corruption that have traditionally plagued local governance, thereby proving that the NPP can govern both cleanly and effectively.

CRISIS STATECRAFT: THE ADMINISTRATION’S COMPETENCE IN DISASTER MANAGEMENT

A major test for any reformist government lies in its capacity to handle unexpected, non-linear crises while simultaneously managing structural reforms. The NPP’s handling of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah served as a real-time test of its operational competence, and the public responded with overwhelming approval, with 68.6% expressing satisfaction with the government’s disaster relief, recovery, and rebuilding efforts. Historically, natural disasters in Sri Lanka have been marred by public allegations of politicized aid distribution, bureaucratic delays, and the embezzlement of relief funds. The AKD administration, by utilizing a highly disciplined, transparent, and decentralized approach—involving the armed forces, local civil society, and direct executive oversight—ensured that aid reached affected populations swiftly and without political bias. This effective display of crisis statecraft not only mitigated a severe humanitarian emergency but also reinforced the government’s broader narrative of operational efficiency, demonstrating to the electorate that the state could protect its citizens under the most demanding physical circumstances.

RETRIBUTIVE JUSTICE AND ACCOUNTABILITY: PROGRESS ON THE EASTER SUNDAY INVESTIGATIONS

One of the most foundational moral promises of the AKD campaign was the delivery of long-delayed justice for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, an issue that has long symbolized the impunity, political manipulation, and structural failures of the Sri Lankan security and judicial state. The survey shows that 51.6% of respondents are satisfied with the government’s current progress in investigating and bringing the perpetrators and co-conspirators to justice. Achieving a majority approval on an issue so deeply fraught with institutional resistance, national security sensitivities, and historic cover-ups is a major political victory for the administration. By systematically reopening suppressed investigative files, empowering independent judicial officers, and insulating the police force from political interference, the government has begun to restore public trust in the rule of law, sending a clear message that no political actor or deep-state operative is above accountability.

THE AGRARIAN AND RURAL BASE: SOLIDIFYING SOLIDARITY IN THE HINTERLANDS

The political survival of any administration in Sri Lanka depends fundamentally on its relationship with the rural electorate, which constitutes the demographic majority of the country. The survey’s finding that rural residents recorded a strong 76.4% satisfaction rate with the President indicates that the NPP has successfully solidified its base in the agricultural hinterlands, despite the rising costs of fertilizer, fuel, and daily essentials. This sustained solidarity is driven by the government’s visible focus on eliminating middleman exploitation, stabilizing farm-gate prices where possible, and prioritizing rural development projects within its constrained fiscal limits. By projecting a genuine, empathetic connection with the struggles of the rural poor and contrasting this with the elite, urban-centric lifestyles of traditional politicians, the AKD administration has maintained a deep, populist bond with the rural masses, ensuring that the political heartland remains a secure bulwark against opposition maneuvers.

CONSTITUTIONAL PRAGMATISM: PUBLIC DEFERMENT OF THE EXECUTIVE PRESIDENCY ABOLITION

While the long-standing progressive demand to abolish the Executive Presidency commands broad theoretical support at 64.1%, the survey reveals a fascinating exercise in public pragmatism: 40.5% of respondents state that while they support its eventual abolition, it should not be treated as an immediate priority. This data point represents a crucial strategic advantage for the AKD government. It demonstrates that the electorate possesses a highly realistic understanding of the immediate national crisis, recognizing that the state must first stabilize its economy, suppress underworld narcotics, and consolidate law and order before embarking on a complex, potentially destabilizing constitutional overhaul. This public deferment effectively grants the President the legitimate authority to wield the full executive powers of the state to crush organized crime, dismantle corrupt networks, and enforce difficult economic policies, transforming what was once viewed as an authoritarian tool into a necessary instrument of national stabilization and clean governance.

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION

In summary, the July 2026 CPA Social Indicator Survey presents a comprehensive picture of a nation undergoing a profound, structurally disciplined political transition. The findings demonstrate that while the material hardships imposed by the IMF austerity framework, Cyclone Ditwah, and global oil price hikes are deeply felt across all communities, they have not triggered the conventional collapse in incumbent popularity. Instead, the electorate has responded with an unprecedented consolidation of trust in the executive leadership of Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the governance capacity of the NPP. By securing extraordinary, historic approval ratings among minority communities, maintaining a solid majority in the Sinhala heartland, and capturing the overwhelming allegiance of the youth, the administration has constructed a deeply resilient, cross-communal political coalition. Simultaneously, the institutional opposition has been pushed to the margins of public relevance, its narrative neutralized by an electorate that remains highly skeptical of the traditional political class.

Ultimately, as Martin Wolf profoundly observed, public confidence is the vital currency of statecraft. In contemporary Sri Lanka, this confidence has become the decisive variable allowing the state to navigate an era of unprecedented economic and structural crisis without descending into social chaos. The public has clearly chosen to invest their trust in a transparent, accountable, and operationally competent administrative model, granting the AKD government the political capital necessary to enforce painful reforms and restore the rule of law. As long as the administration continues to demonstrate absolute integrity, operational efficacy, and civic inclusivity, this historic reservoir of public confidence will remain the bedrock of Sri Lanka’s democratic resilience, anchoring the nation’s march toward stability, comprehensive institutional renewal, and prosperity.

*The writer, among many, served as the Special Adviser to the Office of the President of Namibia from 2006 to 2012 and was a Senior Consultant with the UNDP for 20 years. He was a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993). He can be reached at asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com