Ranjan’s Revelation

By Jagath Asoka –

Is this a revelation or a nightmare?

Let us talk not about heavenly things but things that are earthly and real, a paradise lost, Ketumati, an evil Babylon where gods of the nation are Janus-faced Siamese beasts, two-tongued snakes, and dope-dragons; where murder, rape, sodomy, and embezzlement are committed flagrantly with gusto and impunity. Abominable!

Are there any righteous people, at least fifty? I think, if you can find, at least, ten, it will not be destroyed. So far, we have only two: An intrepid daughter who is trying to avenge her father’s murder and a flawed thespian—the virile son of the sterile nation—waiting for the Day of Judgement. Soon, Maitreya will leave his abode, and Seven Suns will rise. First, it was water, what is next, “burning sulfur and fire”? So, leave quickly and do not show any mercy to murderers, rapists, sodomites, and embezzlers unless you want to become a pillar of salt. In this drama, we are getting to know the dramatis personae, one by one: let all the poisons that lurk in the mud hatch out.

How do you avenge murder, sodomy, rape, and embezzlement? When prudence, justice, temperance, and courage are absent, what is next? Hacking off limbs, ripping out hearts, and devouring them in public?

Some of you think, this fellow came as a thespian, and now he wants to play the judge! Some claim that they heard things that are not to be told; others, things that no mortal is permitted to repeat. Really? When it comes to sex, there are so many naked, agnostic saints, living in glass cloisters. Remember, the one who is with sin will be the first to throw a stone. Truly I tell you, the Noble-Crooks denied him before the cock crowed!

In a country, where the asinine mass daily worships the robed sodomites, Janus-faced Siamese beasts, two-tongued snakes, and dope-dragons, who is going to separate the “saved” from the “damned”?

If you disagree with me, just remember, we are reading the same book; but you read white where I read black. We know the same people. You call them holy-angels: I call them robed-sodomites.

They got more than they bargained for, eh? They thought they had a rabbit or a slaughtered lamb; it turns out they had a lion, blazing with fire and peals of thunder: The haunted echoes of the slaughtered, sodomized, raped, and maimed: Who is going to avenge their blood? Who is going to open the shaft of the bottomless pit? Who is going to chain the Janus-faced Siamese beasts and two-tongued snakes? Who is going to pour molten gold down the gluttonous embezzlers?

What is his crime? Blasphemy, embezzlement, rape, sodomy, abuse of power, bribery? None! If he is guilty, so are they, all 225, two-tongued snakes, including Janus-faced Siamese beasts. He knows that and they, too. You harassed and provoked him into showing his hand. Now what?

Dope-dragons are supported by Janus-faced Siamese beasts and vice versa. Dragons and beasts receive blessings from the robed sodomites. One of the beasts, with a mysterious name, a name of a giant, makes everyone worship the two beasts; if they don’t, they would be maimed and killed.

Before the kingdom comes there will be terrible and unthinkable sufferings: Desecration of sacred land, war, tsunami, rape, murder… How many generations will pass away before the kingdom comes? Will the virile son of the sterile nation will end up being the slaughtered lamb?

One who calls oneself noble is always a crook. There is a character in the saga, who is named after Ganesh; he is the worst Noble-Crook, who never read the Bear and the two Friends, a story about friendship, when he was a kid. Who need enemies when you have a friend like our Noble-Crook?

It seems that the arc of the moral universe is so short, and it spontaneously bends toward evil; however, if the power in this revelation is greater than the destruction, it will rescue this beleaguered nation ruled by megalomaniacal, Janus-faced, Siamese beasts and dope-dragons.

A message for posterity, for the unborn hapless children of this lost paradise: If you inherit this land, you will weep because you will not be able to love it deeply as we did; you will not breath the heavenly scent of the soil when rain falls on it, as we did when we were children. You will not enjoy the sound of silence when the setting sun dances in the purple sky. You will live in fear of the robed sodomites, Janus-faced Siamese beasts, and two-tongued snakes. Perhaps you will not inherit this land at all. It will be sold, piece by piece, to the “Qin” dynasty.

What is left for us to do? Do unto others what they would not do unto you. When they are hungry, feed them; when they are thirsty, give them something to drink; invite the strangers, and if needed, clothed them; when they are sick look after them; when they are in prison, visit them; all these are undoubtedly great virtues; but do not ever expect them to do unto you. Remember, perhaps, the poorest of all the beggars, the most impudent of all the offenders, are within you; you always refuse to admit it and will deny it a thousand times before the cock crows.