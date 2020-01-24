Ranjan’s Revelation

By Jagath Asoka –
Is this a revelation or a nightmare?
Let us talk not about heavenly things but things that are earthly and real, a paradise lost, Ketumati, an evil Babylon where gods of the nation are Janus-faced Siamese beasts, two-tongued snakes, and dope-dragons; where murder, rape, sodomy, and embezzlement are committed flagrantly with gusto and impunity. Abominable!
Are there any righteous people, at least fifty? I think, if you can find, at least, ten, it will not be destroyed. So far, we have only two: An intrepid daughter who is trying to avenge her father’s murder and a flawed thespian—the virile son of the sterile nation—waiting for the Day of Judgement. Soon, Maitreya will leave his abode, and Seven Suns will rise. First, it was water, what is next, “burning sulfur and fire”? So, leave quickly and do not show any mercy to murderers, rapists, sodomites, and embezzlers unless you want to become a pillar of salt. In this drama, we are getting to know the dramatis personae, one by one: let all the poisons that lurk in the mud hatch out.
How do you avenge murder, sodomy, rape, and embezzlement? When prudence, justice, temperance, and courage are absent, what is next? Hacking off limbs, ripping out hearts, and devouring them in public?
Some of you think, this fellow came as a thespian, and now he wants to play the judge! Some claim that they heard things that are not to be told; others, things that no mortal is permitted to repeat. Really? When it comes to sex, there are so many naked, agnostic saints, living in glass cloisters. Remember, the one who is with sin will be the first to throw a stone. Truly I tell you, the Noble-Crooks denied him before the cock crowed!
In a country, where the asinine mass daily worships the robed sodomites, Janus-faced Siamese beasts, two-tongued snakes, and dope-dragons, who is going to separate the “saved” from the “damned”?
If you disagree with me, just remember, we are reading the same book; but you read white where I read black. We know the same people. You call them holy-angels: I call them robed-sodomites.
They got more than they bargained for, eh? They thought they had a rabbit or a slaughtered lamb; it turns out they had a lion, blazing with fire and peals of thunder: The haunted echoes of the slaughtered, sodomized, raped, and maimed: Who is going to avenge their blood? Who is going to open the shaft of the bottomless pit? Who is going to chain the Janus-faced Siamese beasts and two-tongued snakes? Who is going to pour molten gold down the gluttonous embezzlers?
What is his crime? Blasphemy, embezzlement, rape, sodomy, abuse of power, bribery? None! If he is guilty, so are they, all 225, two-tongued snakes, including Janus-faced Siamese beasts. He knows that and they, too. You harassed and provoked him into showing his hand. Now what?
Dope-dragons are supported by Janus-faced Siamese beasts and vice versa. Dragons and beasts receive blessings from the robed sodomites. One of the beasts, with a mysterious name, a name of a giant, makes everyone worship the two beasts; if they don’t, they would be maimed and killed.
Before the kingdom comes there will be terrible and unthinkable sufferings: Desecration of sacred land, war, tsunami, rape, murder… How many generations will pass away before the kingdom comes? Will the virile son of the sterile nation will end up being the slaughtered lamb?
One who calls oneself noble is always a crook. There is a character in the saga, who is named after Ganesh; he is the worst Noble-Crook, who never read the Bear and the two Friends, a story about friendship, when he was a kid. Who need enemies when you have a friend like our Noble-Crook?
It seems that the arc of the moral universe is so short, and it spontaneously bends toward evil; however, if the power in this revelation is greater than the destruction, it will rescue this beleaguered nation ruled by megalomaniacal, Janus-faced, Siamese beasts and dope-dragons.
A message for posterity, for the unborn hapless children of this lost paradise: If you inherit this land, you will weep because you will not be able to love it deeply as we did; you will not breath the heavenly scent of the soil when rain falls on it, as we did when we were children. You will not enjoy the sound of silence when the setting sun dances in the purple sky. You will live in fear of the robed sodomites, Janus-faced Siamese beasts, and two-tongued snakes. Perhaps you will not inherit this land at all. It will be sold, piece by piece, to the “Qin” dynasty.
What is left for us to do? Do unto others what they would not do unto you. When they are hungry, feed them; when they are thirsty, give them something to drink; invite the strangers, and if needed, clothed them; when they are sick look after them; when they are in prison, visit them; all these are undoubtedly great virtues; but do not ever expect them to do unto you. Remember, perhaps, the poorest of all the beggars, the most impudent of all the offenders, are within you; you always refuse to admit it and will deny it a thousand times before the cock crows.
Latest comments
Kusal / January 24, 2020
It is better to re-brand unp as UNPP = united national “Porno” party. Parliament proceedings should be rated ‘A’ for its adult content, so that families watching news on TV will be careful. Vulgar clowns performing obscene circus in the parliament, disgusting.
/
Suranga Gunasekera / January 24, 2020
Words are a representation of an Idea. Humans give birth to Ideas. Morality defines you as a human.
..
Issue started at the creation. Humans used their free will to control morality. When humans define it becomes relative but creator has given us the bench mark.
..
Question is if we keep defining it on the go or submit to absolute morality?
Or do we believe that Morality is only a chemical reaction?
/
shankar / January 24, 2020
there is no doubt that ranjan has done a great service to the nation by exposing things that were meant to be hidden from us.Only thing we want everything he recorded shown to us,not bits and pieces.
/
SarathP / January 24, 2020
“Robed sodomites”! You couldn’t have put it better.
/
Adrian / January 24, 2020
Please don’t insult the Roman Catholic Church.
/
Craig / January 24, 2020
Since we are still on Ranjan’s revelations and his subsequent arrest, it would be interesting to recall another telephone call and ask ourselves why the CID did not question the caller and the called. Or why the comical AG did not order an arrest. This refers to the call which went viral recently between Sajin Vas and Lohan Ratwatte. During this call the following information was exchanged:
1. That MR will ask yositha to kill him just like what happened to Thajudeen.
2. That he knows where money embezzled with the help of Gamini Senarath (and the others) is stashed.
3. That MR was about to harm him and his family. (Lohan confirms that he knows this and in fact asks him to “watch his back”).
Real investigative journalists (if they still exist) should be following the trail of Sanjin’s tell-all about the regime before last.
/
chiv / January 24, 2020
Jegath, Salute to you. No one can put it in words, the way you do. Absolutely fantastic. I had to read a few times to get the full essence out of each sentence and the message (hidden and not so hidden) behind it. Bro please keep writing.
/
D. P. / January 24, 2020
Jagath,
Your admiration for Ranjan is justifiable but, why did he chose to be a “thespian” first before turning to a crusader against “double-headeds”? Or, shouldn’t he had waited some more time until he, as Alexander Pope put it in Essays on Criticism, “tasted the Pierian Spring”? Is the costume of a thespian the ideal “dress” against the fight against “robed-sodomites”?
–
What I meant to say in question forms is that I believe that, despite the honorable intentions, Ranjan made several tactical errors;
1. Underestimating the danger of getting his records into the hand of an adversary. He passed plenty of
hints having proof.
2. Saving conversations with people at sensitive places he wanted to help.
3. Going public alone on behalf of abused child-monks instead of handing them over to the Tri-Sector Chief
monks in front of media so that the incident become a “hot potato” for Buddhists. Ranjan’s non-Buddhist
status became an easy point for the abusers to turn the table against Ranjan’s good intention.
4. Trying to to be a “One Shot”, Instead forming an organization comprising all walks of life for social
justice. This made him isolated and thereby became an easy target for attack. I believe that, in his
speech in the parliament, his challenge for “character certificate” was a mistake b’cos there are “a few
good men” in the parliament dedicated to public service. There is nothing wrong for politicians doing
business as long as they are legitimate.
5. Most importantly, he doesn’t yet have the intellectual capacity (I’m not talking about intelligence; Ranjan
certaily is intelligent) strong enough to assess the impact of his endeavor.
–
Now, Ranjan has no choice but to let the “flood gate” open (release all tapes). However, trying to do so while under custody may be a mistake b’cos criminals will be able to manipulate the materials to their advantage.
/
Ad / January 24, 2020
Sri Lanka indeed deserve to be in Guinness records. A war criminal as Executive President and Biggest fraudster of 10.47 + billion as Prime Minister. Every one knows Rajapakshe family is the biggest criminal and fraudster family in the country with documented evidence. Yet the war criminals and fraudsters are greedily protecting them. MR made a mistake by meddling with Ranjans privacy.
/