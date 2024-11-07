Released High Security Areas As Future Development Hubs

By R. Sharvanandha –

This policy paper proposes a strategic framework for agricultural development in the Tellipalai Divisional Secretariat (DS) Division newly released areas, inspired by the National People’s Power (NPP) Agriculture Policy. By focusing on food security, sustainable practices, technological integration, and farmer empowerment, this policy aims to enhance agricultural productivity while ensuring resilience against economic and environmental challenges. Key components include GIS mapping of land released, land clearing, disaster mitigation, promoting organic farming, and establishing strong public-private partnerships to drive investment and innovation.

Introduction

The agricultural sector in the Tellipalai DS Division faces numerous challenges, including inefficiencies in land use, market access issues, and outdated practices. This policy paper aims to create a comprehensive approach that leverages modern technologies and sustainable practices, ensuring that local farmers are equipped to meet both current and future agricultural demands. More than 200 Ac land released and around 100 registered farmers are keen to start the cultivation and require a coordinated approach to ensure success. Honorable Presidents effort to open the one and a half Km direct riad also another positive step in this direction. Departments and private sectors like Wikremaratne & Sons, Keels, new investors and Cargills need to extend their support.

Detail short and medium-term crops with minimum inputs need to be recommended by the Department of Agriculture Extension and the Regional Agricultural Research and Development Centers through a participatory planning cum appraisal programme. This should be an agribusiness programme. Already Maha season started and the initiative need to be taken without delay. Department of Agrarian Development and local government should provide the necessary support.

Honorable Governor could coordinate all the stakeholders in this regard.

To drive forward some challenges need to be addressed.

Key Challenges

Inefficient Land Utilization:

The lack of systematic land assessment limits the effective use of released lands for agriculture. In addition, land clearing needs to be done, and also land boundary marking and surveying need to be carried out in a coordinated manner. Irrigation wells need to be renovated or newly drugged, there is a requirement of fifty wells. Power supply also needs to be provided for sustainable energy usage. Already established Palaly South, Agriculture marketing facility could be used and further strengthened as a collection and sorting center. In future farmer cooperatives or specific producer groups need to be founded.

Market Access:

Farmers face difficulties in accessing markets, leading to financial instability and poor pricing for their products. Often exploitation of farmers in price fixing and wholesale procurement.Farmer cooperatives or buy back agreements are vital. Currently existing agri economic centers need to be revamped.

Outdated Farming Techniques:

Many farmers lack the training needed to adopt modern agricultural practices. They need to be introduced to precision farming and how unnecessary applications of farm inputs could be reduced.

Limited Private Sector Engagement:

There is insufficient involvement of the private sector, which can hinder investment and technological advancement. Private sector should exploit the world market demand requirements.

Climate Change Vulnerability:

The region’s agriculture is increasingly affected by climate variability, impacting productivity due to floods and winds.Wild boar,stray cattles and other animals also time to time cause damages to farming.

Strategic Framework

1. GIS Mapping and Land Management

Conduct GIS Mapping: Implement GIS technology to map released lands, identifying optimal areas for agricultural use. Soil fertility assessment also need to be done by soil testing.

Land Clearing and Access: Develop a coordinated plan for environmentally responsible land clearing and establish access routes to enhance logistics.

2. Sustainable Agricultural Practices

Promote Organic Farming: Designate the area as an organic farming zone, encouraging the use of local raw materials and sustainable practices.

Good Agricultural Practices (GAP): Gradually transition local farming practices towards GAP to reduce environmental impact and increase long-term viability.

3. Technological Integration

Adopt Advanced Technologies: Encourage the use of cold chain management, real-time agricultural databases, and micro-irrigation systems to minimize post-harvest losses and enhance efficiency.

Utilize Drones: Implement drone technology for precision spraying and monitoring of crops, increasing productivity while reducing labor costs.

4. Farmer Empowerment and Entrepreneurship

Support for Cooperatives: Foster the development of farmer-administered cooperatives to enhance resource sharing and collective marketing efforts.

Training Programs: Provide training for local farmers in modern agricultural techniques and business management, promoting a culture of entrepreneurship.

5. Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Develop Climate-Resilient Varieties: Collaborate with agricultural research institutions to create crop varieties that can withstand climate variability.

Education on Resilient Practices: Offer workshops to educate farmers on techniques that enhance resilience to environmental stresses.

6. Marketing Network Development

Establish Strong Marketing Networks: Facilitate partnerships with private-sector vegetable exporters and create local markets to enhance access and pricing for farmers.

Value Addition Initiatives: Encourage the establishment of agro-industrial zones for processing and branding local agricultural products, increasing their competitiveness in global markets.

7. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

Enhance PPP Structures: Develop a robust regulatory framework for public-private partnerships, ensuring transparency and accountability in initiatives related to infrastructure, processing, and transportation.

Incentivize Private Sector Participation: Offer performance-based incentives to attract private investment cum diaspora investment into the agricultural sector. Tourism also could be promoted as already there is infrastructure in this connection.

8. Support from Donor Communities

Engage Donor Support: Actively seek funding and collaboration from donor communities for infrastructure development, technological adoption, and capacity-building programs. The University of Jaffna , Faculty of Agriculture and Engineering needs to provide support for adoptive research. The dry zone agriculture Development seminar outputs need to be brought to farmer’s field for the country’s prosperity.

Conclusion

The proposed agricultural policy for the Tellipalai DS Division aligns with the principles of the NPP Agriculture Policy, emphasizing sustainability, technological advancement, and farmer empowerment. By addressing key challenges and leveraging opportunities, this framework aims to create a resilient agricultural sector that enhances productivity, supports local economies, and ensures food security. Successful implementation will depend on effective partnerships, ongoing education, and a commitment to innovation in agriculture.

This interconnected approach not only promises to uplift the agricultural sector but also aligns with broader national policies, fostering a comprehensive strategy for economic and social development in the region.