Review ‘Bond Scam’ Reports &  Be Your Own Judge Of Prosecution Options & Develop A Suspects List

By Chandra Jayaratne –

One media station tagged the ‘Bond Scam’ as the greatest financial loss inflicted on the nation since its independence. The million dollar question yet remaining unanswered however is, ‘will the truth, the extent of the scams, the long term impact on the nation and its citizens, the real culprits and recovery of proceeds of the crime be ever be transparently visible for society expectations of Justice to be delivered.

Since 2015, beginning with analyst amber signals, media exposes and debates, parliamentary debates, followed up by public interest litigation, central bank investigations, Auditor Generals Reports, COPE committee reviews, the Presidential Commission Report and most recently the Forensic Audit reports, have made available to the public, sufficient material on the purported ‘bond scam’ and even the details of similar scams.

The Forensic Audit Reports cover the years prior to 2015; where irregularities are seen even under other accountability regimes. Regrettably, these Forensic reviews have left out of its scope, the essential detailed examination of the biggest scam of all purportedly carried out in March 2016 (which in any event is unpardonable to have been allowed to take place despite the public fury and remedial action demands following February 2015 scam). It is also likely that these Forensic Reviews have failed to ‘follow the money tracking of placements, layering and integration led money laundering tracings’ essential to institute court action.

In the back drop of the purported Primary Dealer mainly connected to the 2015 and 2016 scams, failing to be liable for tax on its publicly declared profits from these wrongful trades and also not being subjected to Financial VAT and Deemed Dividend Taxes, despite activist demands can citizens expect any action to recover proceeds of these crimes?

The only silver lining is that the material publicly now available could provide the interested citizens and even law enforcement officers, sufficient information to make their own judgments and express opinions; and even to advocate on the best option next step strategic actions. In this context should public interest oriented activists set up a mechanism to establish a Peoples Court ?

The business persons, professionals, academics, intellectuals, civil society activists, media expose journalists and even common citizens, leaving aside for the present, the accountability of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary, should now begin to engage in a review process, in order to make up their mind on the reality or the myth of the purported ‘bond scams’ and their impact on the society and citizens. They can now, also determine or at least get a ball park estimate of the likely extent of losses, suffered by the State, the EPF/ETF/Privately managed Funds, individual investors and last but not least the society as a whole ( ie. actually all present and future taxpayers, who are all the citizens of today and tomorrow). They should collectively or individually, even publicly critique and debate; and try to reach a decision on the reality or the myth of what previous and present governments, politicians, officials, the governors, central bankers, primary dealers, public / private funds, state institutions, law enforcement officials, media and even the potential parties with direct or indirect connections to the scam have done, who are the other third parties who have either engaged in and / or aided and abated in any irregular, illegal, unethical or nationally detrimental actions leading to the purported losses, which ultimately fall on the nation and its citizens of today and tomorrow.

Post the aforesaid review, the suggested stakeholders should also attempt to draw up a list of potential suspects, who may have engaged in such conspiracies; encouraged or led such conspiracies from the background; those who directly or indirectly engaged in their execution and also identify those who aided and abated in any such irregular, illegal, unethical transactions, including those persons who in supervisory or control positions with accountability to prevent such incidents who failed willfully and knowingly to take such preventive actions.

The next step for these stakeholders, where possible is to identify the potential charges that can be framed against these errant persons and possibly even prepare an ‘Evidence Matrix’ identifying the critical relevant dates, the irregular /illegal/unethical transactions/events, available evidence, persons responsible, purported violation or offense, potential charges.

The final step in this process is to recommend action that should be taken to recover the proceeds of crime.

Towards the initiative suggested above, the relevant statutory provisions and jurisprudence that can be considered by the public stakeholders in determining the potential charges against the errant persons are those arising mainly from the Penal Code, Bribery Act, Declaration of Assets and Liabilities Law, Securities & Exchange Commission Act, and Registered Sock and Securities Ordinance, EPF Act and Monetary Law Act.

Looking Forward to Civil Society Collective Activism in setting up an independent and competent Peoples Court supported by citizens in advocacy and exerting pressure on the government and law enforcement and guiding independent citizens’ voting decisions of the future, set out hereinafter are the Relevant Statutory Provisions and Jurisprudence for Consideration and Benchmarking by the Collective Stakeholders and Peoples Court

All aforesaid Statutory Provisions are also to be Interpreted in the Context of the under noted Jurisprudence Doctrine of Joint Criminal Enterprise in the Jurisprudence as a mode of Personal Criminal Liability – allows the prosecution of members of a group for the actions of the group. This doctrine considers each member of an organized group individually responsible for crimes committed by group within the common plan or purpose . International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the Prosecution of Senior Political and Military Leaders: The Krajisnik Case



Due to the difficulties to determine the criminal liability of each of the offenders who take part in a collective criminality context, the JCE doctrine was conceived as a means to extend criminal liability to all the members of a joint criminal plan. The three categories of JCE share the same objective elements:

1) a plurality of persons;

2) the existence of a common plan, design or purpose; and

3) the participation of the accused in the JCE by any form of assistance in, or contribution to, the execution of the common purpose.

Public Law Principle of Fraud on a Power , especially, as there is clear evidence of the intention of the Executive and State Officials to abuse and exceed the power vested in them by Parliament and it leads to a consequential losses to Sri Lankan Airlines and the State as its major Shareholder –General Treasury- and also to other third parties via Contracts which in itself can be deemed thus to be ultra vires and this abuse extends to be a Fraud On a Power.



“Fraud on a Power: the interface between contract and equity

Lecture for the Chancery Bar Association Great Hall, Lincoln’s Inn, London

Lord Sales, Justice of the Supreme Court-12 April 2019

In Lord Parker’s formulation of the principle of The equitable doctrine of “fraud on a power”

“The first is to grant discretionary powers to some person to make binding decisions in the future with legal effects. The grant of such powers to one party to a contract may give rise to especially acute issues regarding legal control, to take account of conflicting legitimate interests under the contract.

The second technique is to impose some supervening and flexible obligation regarding future conduct, such as a duty to act in good faith or reasonably, to govern the extent to which opportunistic advantage can be taken of express rights when circumstances change in unexpected ways. The parties may in this way seek to secure some protection against abuse of rights. Fiduciary duties also work in this way.

Both techniques have generated considerable recent interest in the field of contract law. Contract lawyers have become very interested regarding discretions created by contracts and how, if at all, they are to be subject to legal control. There has been something of a trend of reaching out for public law concepts and the public law notions of rationality and capriciousness as possible models for judicial control in this area. “